Foreign Currency Account Scheme
Sumaira FH 3 minutes ago Fri 22nd October 2021 | 09:40 AM
KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Oct, 2021 ) :The Foreign Exchange Rates Committee of Financial Market Association of Pakistan issued the following Base Rate, here on Friday.
FOREIGN Currency ACCOUNTS SCHEME
BBA BID MAXIMUM RATES
R A T E S FOR PAYMENT OF
WITH INTEREST BY
VALUE date AUTHORIZED
DEALERS
U.S. Dollars VALUE 22 10 21
For 3 months
and over but
less than 6 months -0.1218% PA 0.6283% PA
For 6 months
and over but
less than 12 Months -0.0795% PA 0.6705% PA
For 12 months 0.0468% PA 0.9218% PA
For 2 Years 0.0468% PA 1.4218% PA
For 3 Years 0.0468% PA 1.6718% PA
For 4 years 0.0468% PA 1.9218% PA
For 5 years 0.0468% PA 2.0468% PA
POUND STERLING VALUE 22 10 21
For 3 months
and over but
less than 6 Months -0.0388% PA 0.7113% PA
For 6 months and
over but less than
12 months 0.1715% PA 0.9215% PA
For 12 Months 0.4771% PA 1.3521% PA
For 2 Years 0.4771% PA 1.8521% PA
For 3 Years 0.
4771% PA 2.1021% PA
For 4 years 0.4771% PA 2.3521% PA
For 5 years 0.4771% PA 2.4771% PA
EURO VALUE 22 10 21
For 3 months and
over but less than
6 months 0.3223% PA 1.0723% PA
For 6 months and
over but less than
12 months 0.2944% PA 1.0444% PA
For 12 Months 0.2347% PA 1.1097% PA
For 2 Years 0.2347% PA 1.6097% PA
For 3 Years 0.2347% PA 1.8597% PA
For 4 years 0.2347% PA 2.1097% PA
For 5 years 0.2347% PA 2.2347% PA
JAPANESE Yen VALUE 22 10 21
For 3 months and
over but less than
6 months 0.1657% PA 0.5843% PA
For 6 months and
over but less than
12 months 0.1870% PA 0.5630% PA
For 12 Months 0.1900% PA 0.6850% PA
For 2 Years 0.1900% PA 1.1850% PA
For 3 Years 0.1900% PA 1.4350% PA
For 4 Years 0.1900% PA 1.6850% PA
For 5 years 0.1900% PA 1.8100% PA