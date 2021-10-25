(@ChaudhryMAli88)

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Oct, 2021 ) :The Foreign Exchange Rates Committee

of Financial Market Association of Pakistan issued the following

Base Rate, here on Monday.

FOREIGN Currency ACCOUNTS SCHEME

BBA BID MAXIMUM RATES

R A T E S FOR PAYMENT OF

WITH INTEREST BY

VALUE date AUTHORIZED

DEALERS

U.S. Dollars VALUE 25 10 21

For 3 months

and over but

less than 6 months -0.1261% PA 0.6239% PA

For 6 months

and over but

less than 12 Months -0.0798% PA 0.6703% PA

For 12 months 0.0465% PA 0.9215% PA

For 2 Years 0.0465% PA 1.4215% PA

For 3 Years 0.0465% PA 1.6715% PA

For 4 years 0.0465% PA 1.9215% PA

For 5 years 0.0465% PA 2.0465% PA

POUND STERLING VALUE 25 10 21

For 3 months

and over but

less than 6 Months -0.0356% PA 0.7144% PA

For 6 months and

over but less than

12 months 0.1738% PA 0.9238% PA

For 12 Months 0.4884% PA 1.3634% PA

For 2 Years 0.4884% PA 1.8634% PA

For 3 Years 0.

4884% PA 2.1134% PA

For 4 years 0.4884% PA 2.3634% PA

For 5 years 0.4884% PA 2.4884% PA

EURO VALUE 25 10 21

For 3 months and

over but less than

6 months 0.3087% PA 1.0587% PA

For 6 months and

over but less than

12 months 0.2959% PA 1.0459% PA

For 12 Months 0.2344% PA 1.1094% PA

For 2 Years 0.2344% PA 1.6094% PA

For 3 Years 0.2344% PA 1.8594% PA

For 4 years 0.2344% PA 2.1094% PA

For 5 years 0.2344% PA 2.2344% PA

JAPANESE Yen VALUE 25 10 21

For 3 months and

over but less than

6 months 0.1678% PA 0.5822% PA

For 6 months and

over but less than

12 months 0.1852% PA 0.5648% PA

For 12 Months 0.1887% PA 0.6863% PA

For 2 Years 0.1887% PA 1.1863% PA

For 3 Years 0.1887% PA 1.4363% PA

For 4 Years 0.1887% PA 1.6863% PA

For 5 years 0.1887% PA 1.8113% PA