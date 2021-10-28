Foreign Currency Account Scheme
KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Oct, 2021 ) :The Foreign Exchange Rates Committee of Financial Market Association of Pakistan issued the following Base Rate, here on Thursday.
FOREIGN Currency ACCOUNTS SCHEME
BBA BID MAXIMUM RATES
R A T E S FOR PAYMENT OF
WITH INTEREST BY
VALUE date AUTHORIZED
DEALERS
U.S. Dollars VALUE 28 10 21
For 3 months
and over but
less than 6 months -0.1141% PA 0.6359% PA
For 6 months
and over but
less than 12 Months -0.0738% PA 0.6763% PA
For 12 months 0.0728% PA 0.9478% PA
For 2 Years 0.0728% PA 1.4478% PA
For 3 Years 0.0728% PA 1.6978% PA
For 4 years 0.0728% PA 1.9478% PA
For 5 years 0.0728% PA 2.0728% PA
POUND STERLING VALUE 28 10 21
For 3 months
and over but
less than 6 Months -0.0460% PA 0.7040% PA
For 6 months and
over but less than
12 months 0.1484% PA 0.8984% PA
For 12 Months 0.4409% PA 1.3159% PA
For 2 Years 0.4409% PA 1.8159% PA
For 3 Years 0.
4409% PA 2.0659% PA
For 4 years 0.4409% PA 2.3159% PA
For 5 years 0.4409% PA 2.4409% PA
EURO VALUE 28 10 21
For 3 months and
over but less than
6 months 0.3106% PA 1.0606% PA
For 6 months and
over but less than
12 months 0.2934% PA 1.0434% PA
For 12 Months 0.2359% PA 1.1109% PA
For 2 Years 0.2359% PA 1.6109% PA
For 3 Years 0.2359% PA 1.8609% PA
For 4 years 0.2359% PA 2.1109% PA
For 5 years 0.2359% PA 2.2359% PA
JAPANESE Yen VALUE 28 10 21
For 3 months and
over but less than
6 months 0.1650% PA 0.5850% PA
For 6 months and
over but less than
12 months 0.1843% PA 0.5657% PA
For 12 Months 0.1873% PA 0.6877% PA
For 2 Years 0.1873% PA 1.1877% PA
For 3 Years 0.1873% PA 1.4377% PA
For 4 Years 0.1873% PA 1.6877% PA
For 5 years 0.1873% PA 1.8127% PA