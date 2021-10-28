KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Oct, 2021 ) :The Foreign Exchange Rates Committee of Financial Market Association of Pakistan issued the following Base Rate, here on Thursday.

FOREIGN Currency ACCOUNTS SCHEME

BBA BID MAXIMUM RATES

R A T E S FOR PAYMENT OF

WITH INTEREST BY

VALUE date AUTHORIZED

DEALERS

U.S. Dollars VALUE 28 10 21

For 3 months

and over but

less than 6 months -0.1141% PA 0.6359% PA

For 6 months

and over but

less than 12 Months -0.0738% PA 0.6763% PA

For 12 months 0.0728% PA 0.9478% PA

For 2 Years 0.0728% PA 1.4478% PA

For 3 Years 0.0728% PA 1.6978% PA

For 4 years 0.0728% PA 1.9478% PA

For 5 years 0.0728% PA 2.0728% PA

POUND STERLING VALUE 28 10 21

For 3 months

and over but

less than 6 Months -0.0460% PA 0.7040% PA

For 6 months and

over but less than

12 months 0.1484% PA 0.8984% PA

For 12 Months 0.4409% PA 1.3159% PA

For 2 Years 0.4409% PA 1.8159% PA

For 3 Years 0.

4409% PA 2.0659% PA

For 4 years 0.4409% PA 2.3159% PA

For 5 years 0.4409% PA 2.4409% PA

EURO VALUE 28 10 21

For 3 months and

over but less than

6 months 0.3106% PA 1.0606% PA

For 6 months and

over but less than

12 months 0.2934% PA 1.0434% PA

For 12 Months 0.2359% PA 1.1109% PA

For 2 Years 0.2359% PA 1.6109% PA

For 3 Years 0.2359% PA 1.8609% PA

For 4 years 0.2359% PA 2.1109% PA

For 5 years 0.2359% PA 2.2359% PA

JAPANESE Yen VALUE 28 10 21

For 3 months and

over but less than

6 months 0.1650% PA 0.5850% PA

For 6 months and

over but less than

12 months 0.1843% PA 0.5657% PA

For 12 Months 0.1873% PA 0.6877% PA

For 2 Years 0.1873% PA 1.1877% PA

For 3 Years 0.1873% PA 1.4377% PA

For 4 Years 0.1873% PA 1.6877% PA

For 5 years 0.1873% PA 1.8127% PA