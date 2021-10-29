Foreign Currency Account Scheme
KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Oct, 2021 ) :The Foreign Exchange Rates Committee
of Financial Market Association of Pakistan issued the following
Base Rate, here on Friday.
FOREIGN Currency ACCOUNTS SCHEME
BBA BID MAXIMUM RATES
R A T E S FOR PAYMENT OF
WITH INTEREST BY
VALUE date AUTHORIZED
DEALERS
U.S. Dollars VALUE 29 10 21
For 3 months
and over but
less than 6 months -0.1214% PA 0.6286% PA
For 6 months
and over but
less than 12 Months -0.0704% PA 0.6796% PA
For 12 months 0.0823% PA 0.9573% PA
For 2 Years 0.0823% PA 1.4573% PA
For 3 Years 0.0823% PA 1.7073% PA
For 4 years 0.0823% PA 1.9573% PA
For 5 years 0.0823% PA 2.0823% PA
POUND STERLING VALUE 29 10 21
For 3 months
and over but
less than 6 Months -0.0464% PA 0.7036% PA
For 6 months and
over but less than
12 months 0.1526% PA 0.9026% PA
For 12 Months 0.4565% PA 1.3315% PA
For 2 Years 0.4565% PA 1.8315% PA
For 3 Years 0.
4565% PA 2.0815% PA
For 4 years 0.4565% PA 2.3315% PA
For 5 years 0.4565% PA 2.4565% PA
EURO VALUE 29 10 21
For 3 months and
over but less than
6 months 0.3116% PA 1.0616% PA
For 6 months and
over but less than
12 months 0.2894% PA 1.0394% PA
For 12 Months 0.2371% PA 1.1121% PA
For 2 Years 0.2371% PA 1.6121% PA
For 3 Years 0.2371% PA 1.8621% PA
For 4 years 0.2371% PA 2.1121% PA
For 5 years 0.2371% PA 2.2371% PA
JAPANESE Yen VALUE 29 10 21
For 3 months and
over but less than
6 months 0.1667% PA 0.5833% PA
For 6 months and
over but less than
12 months 0.1877% PA 0.5623% PA
For 12 Months 0.1895% PA 0.6855% PA
For 2 Years 0.1895% PA 1.1855% PA
For 3 Years 0.1895% PA 1.4355% PA
For 4 Years 0.1895% PA 1.6855% PA
For 5 years 0.1895% PA 1.8105% PA