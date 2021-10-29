KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Oct, 2021 ) :The Foreign Exchange Rates Committee

of Financial Market Association of Pakistan issued the following

Base Rate, here on Friday.

FOREIGN Currency ACCOUNTS SCHEME

BBA BID MAXIMUM RATES

R A T E S FOR PAYMENT OF

WITH INTEREST BY

VALUE date AUTHORIZED

DEALERS

U.S. Dollars VALUE 29 10 21

For 3 months

and over but

less than 6 months -0.1214% PA 0.6286% PA

For 6 months

and over but

less than 12 Months -0.0704% PA 0.6796% PA

For 12 months 0.0823% PA 0.9573% PA

For 2 Years 0.0823% PA 1.4573% PA

For 3 Years 0.0823% PA 1.7073% PA

For 4 years 0.0823% PA 1.9573% PA

For 5 years 0.0823% PA 2.0823% PA

POUND STERLING VALUE 29 10 21

For 3 months

and over but

less than 6 Months -0.0464% PA 0.7036% PA

For 6 months and

over but less than

12 months 0.1526% PA 0.9026% PA

For 12 Months 0.4565% PA 1.3315% PA

For 2 Years 0.4565% PA 1.8315% PA

For 3 Years 0.

4565% PA 2.0815% PA

For 4 years 0.4565% PA 2.3315% PA

For 5 years 0.4565% PA 2.4565% PA

EURO VALUE 29 10 21

For 3 months and

over but less than

6 months 0.3116% PA 1.0616% PA

For 6 months and

over but less than

12 months 0.2894% PA 1.0394% PA

For 12 Months 0.2371% PA 1.1121% PA

For 2 Years 0.2371% PA 1.6121% PA

For 3 Years 0.2371% PA 1.8621% PA

For 4 years 0.2371% PA 2.1121% PA

For 5 years 0.2371% PA 2.2371% PA

JAPANESE Yen VALUE 29 10 21

For 3 months and

over but less than

6 months 0.1667% PA 0.5833% PA

For 6 months and

over but less than

12 months 0.1877% PA 0.5623% PA

For 12 Months 0.1895% PA 0.6855% PA

For 2 Years 0.1895% PA 1.1855% PA

For 3 Years 0.1895% PA 1.4355% PA

For 4 Years 0.1895% PA 1.6855% PA

For 5 years 0.1895% PA 1.8105% PA