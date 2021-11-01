KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Nov, 2021 ) :The Foreign Exchange Rates Committee

of Financial Market Association of Pakistan issued the following

Base Rate, here on Monday.

FOREIGN Currency ACCOUNTS SCHEME

BBA BID MAXIMUM RATES

R A T E S FOR PAYMENT OF

WITH INTEREST BY

VALUE date AUTHORIZED

DEALERS

U.S. Dollars VALUE 01 11 21

For 3 months

and over but

less than 6 months -0.1184% PA 0.6316% PA

For 6 months

and over but

less than 12 Months -0.0564% PA 0.6936% PA

For 12 months 0.1206% PA 0.9956% PA

For 2 Years 0.1206% PA 1.4956% PA

For 3 Years 0.1206% PA 1.7456% PA

For 4 years 0.1206% PA 1.9956% PA

For 5 years 0.1206% PA 2.1206% PA

POUND STERLING VALUE 01 11 21

For 3 months

and over but

less than 6 Months -0.0002% PA 0.7503% PA

For 6 months and

over but less than

12 months 0.2370% PA 0.9870% PA

For 12 Months 0.6010% PA 1.4760% PA

For 2 Years 0.6010% PA 1.9760% PA

For 3 Years 0.

6010% PA 2.2260% PA

For 4 years 0.6010% PA 2.4760% PA

For 5 years 0.6010% PA 2.6010% PA

EURO VALUE 01 11 21

For 3 months and

over but less than

6 months 0.3121% PA 1.0621% PA

For 6 months and

over but less than

12 months 0.2859% PA 1.0359% PA

For 12 Months 0.2233% PA 1.0983% PA

For 2 Years 0.2233% PA 1.5983% PA

For 3 Years 0.2233% PA 1.8483% PA

For 4 years 0.2233% PA 2.0983% PA

For 5 years 0.2233% PA 2.2233% PA

JAPANESE Yen VALUE 01 11 21

For 3 months and

over but less than

6 months 0.1658% PA 0.5842% PA

For 6 months and

over but less than

12 months 0.1848% PA 0.5652% PA

For 12 Months 0.1942% PA 0.6808% PA

For 2 Years 0.1942% PA 1.1808% PA

For 3 Years 0.1942% PA 1.4308% PA

For 4 Years 0.1942% PA 1.6808% PA

For 5 years 0.1942% PA 1.8058% PA