Foreign Currency Account Scheme
KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Nov, 2021 ) :The Foreign Exchange Rates Committee
of Financial Market Association of Pakistan issued the following
Base Rate, here on Monday.
FOREIGN Currency ACCOUNTS SCHEME
BBA BID MAXIMUM RATES
R A T E S FOR PAYMENT OF
WITH INTEREST BY
VALUE date AUTHORIZED
DEALERS
U.S. Dollars VALUE 01 11 21
For 3 months
and over but
less than 6 months -0.1184% PA 0.6316% PA
For 6 months
and over but
less than 12 Months -0.0564% PA 0.6936% PA
For 12 months 0.1206% PA 0.9956% PA
For 2 Years 0.1206% PA 1.4956% PA
For 3 Years 0.1206% PA 1.7456% PA
For 4 years 0.1206% PA 1.9956% PA
For 5 years 0.1206% PA 2.1206% PA
POUND STERLING VALUE 01 11 21
For 3 months
and over but
less than 6 Months -0.0002% PA 0.7503% PA
For 6 months and
over but less than
12 months 0.2370% PA 0.9870% PA
For 12 Months 0.6010% PA 1.4760% PA
For 2 Years 0.6010% PA 1.9760% PA
For 3 Years 0.
6010% PA 2.2260% PA
For 4 years 0.6010% PA 2.4760% PA
For 5 years 0.6010% PA 2.6010% PA
EURO VALUE 01 11 21
For 3 months and
over but less than
6 months 0.3121% PA 1.0621% PA
For 6 months and
over but less than
12 months 0.2859% PA 1.0359% PA
For 12 Months 0.2233% PA 1.0983% PA
For 2 Years 0.2233% PA 1.5983% PA
For 3 Years 0.2233% PA 1.8483% PA
For 4 years 0.2233% PA 2.0983% PA
For 5 years 0.2233% PA 2.2233% PA
JAPANESE Yen VALUE 01 11 21
For 3 months and
over but less than
6 months 0.1658% PA 0.5842% PA
For 6 months and
over but less than
12 months 0.1848% PA 0.5652% PA
For 12 Months 0.1942% PA 0.6808% PA
For 2 Years 0.1942% PA 1.1808% PA
For 3 Years 0.1942% PA 1.4308% PA
For 4 Years 0.1942% PA 1.6808% PA
For 5 years 0.1942% PA 1.8058% PA