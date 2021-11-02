Foreign Currency Account Scheme
Faizan Hashmi 20 minutes ago Tue 02nd November 2021 | 09:30 AM
KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Nov, 2021 ) :The Foreign Exchange Rates Committee of Financial Market Association of Pakistan issued the following Base Rate, here on Tuesday.
FOREIGN Currency ACCOUNTS SCHEME
BBA BID MAXIMUM RATES
R A T E S FOR PAYMENT OF
WITH INTEREST BY
VALUE date AUTHORIZED
DEALERS
U.S. Dollars VALUE 02 11 21
For 3 months
and over but
less than 6 months -0.1178% PA 0.6323% PA
For 6 months
and over but
less than 12 Months -0.0490% PA 0.7010% PA
For 12 months 0.1111% PA 0.9861% PA
For 2 Years 0.1111% PA 1.4861% PA
For 3 Years 0.1111% PA 1.7361% PA
For 4 years 0.1111% PA 1.9861% PA
For 5 years 0.1111% PA 2.1111% PA
POUND STERLING VALUE 02 11 21
For 3 months
and over but
less than 6 Months -0.0218% PA 0.7283% PA
For 6 months and
over but less than
12 months 0.2050% PA 0.9550% PA
For 12 Months 0.5654% PA 1.4404% PA
For 2 Years 0.5654% PA 1.9404% PA
For 3 Years 0.
5654% PA 2.1904% PA
For 4 years 0.5654% PA 2.4404% PA
For 5 years 0.5654% PA 2.5654% PA
EURO VALUE 02 11 21
For 3 months and
over but less than
6 months 0.3119% PA 1.0619% PA
For 6 months and
over but less than
12 months 0.2857% PA 1.0357% PA
For 12 Months 0.2123% PA 1.0873% PA
For 2 Years 0.2123% PA 1.5873% PA
For 3 Years 0.2123% PA 1.8373% PA
For 4 years 0.2123% PA 2.0873% PA
For 5 years 0.2123% PA 2.2123% PA
JAPANESE Yen VALUE 02 11 21
For 3 months and
over but less than
6 months 0.1670% PA 0.5830% PA
For 6 months and
over but less than
12 months 0.1895% PA 0.5605% PA
For 12 Months 0.1873% PA 0.6877% PA
For 2 Years 0.1873% PA 1.1877% PA
For 3 Years 0.1873% PA 1.4377% PA
For 4 Years 0.1873% PA 1.6877% PA
For 5 years 0.1873% PA 1.8127% PA