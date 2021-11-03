Foreign Currency Account Scheme
KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Nov, 2021 ) :The Foreign Exchange Rates Committee
of Financial Market Association of Pakistan issued the following
Base Rate, here on Wednesday.
FOREIGN Currency ACCOUNTS SCHEME
BBA BID MAXIMUM RATES
R A T E S FOR PAYMENT OF
WITH INTEREST BY
VALUE date AUTHORIZED
DEALERS
U.S. Dollars VALUE 03 11 21
For 3 months
and over but
less than 6 months -0.1091% PA 0.6409% PA
For 6 months
and over but
less than 12 Months -0.0391% PA 0.7109% PA
For 12 months 0.1173% PA 0.9923% PA
For 2 Years 0.1173% PA 1.4923% PA
For 3 Years 0.1173% PA 1.7423% PA
For 4 years 0.1173% PA 1.9923% PA
For 5 years 0.1173% PA 2.1173% PA
POUND STERLING VALUE 03 11 21
For 3 months
and over but
less than 6 Months -0.0123% PA 0.7378% PA
For 6 months and
over but less than
12 months 0.2120% PA 0.9620% PA
For 12 Months 0.5780% PA 1.4530% PA
For 2 Years 0.5780% PA 1.9530% PA
For 3 Years 0.
5780% PA 2.2030% PA
For 4 years 0.5780% PA 2.4530% PA
For 5 years 0.5780% PA 2.5780% PA
EURO VALUE 03 11 21
For 3 months and
over but less than
6 months 0.3176% PA 1.0676% PA
For 6 months and
over but less than
12 months 0.2893% PA 1.0393% PA
For 12 Months 0.2263% PA 1.1013% PA
For 2 Years 0.2263% PA 1.6013% PA
For 3 Years 0.2263% PA 1.8513% PA
For 4 years 0.2263% PA 2.1013% PA
For 5 years 0.2263% PA 2.2263% PA
JAPANESE Yen VALUE 03 11 21
For 3 months and
over but less than
6 months 0.1707% PA 0.5793% PA
For 6 months and
over but less than
12 months 0.1893% PA 0.5607% PA
For 12 Months 0.1908% PA 0.6842% PA
For 2 Years 0.1908% PA 1.1842% PA
For 3 Years 0.1908% PA 1.4342% PA
For 4 Years 0.1908% PA 1.6842% PA
For 5 years 0.1908% PA 1.8092% PA