KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Nov, 2021 ) :The Foreign Exchange Rates Committee

of Financial Market Association of Pakistan issued the following

Base Rate, here on Wednesday.

FOREIGN Currency ACCOUNTS SCHEME

BBA BID MAXIMUM RATES

R A T E S FOR PAYMENT OF

WITH INTEREST BY

VALUE date AUTHORIZED

DEALERS

U.S. Dollars VALUE 03 11 21

For 3 months

and over but

less than 6 months -0.1091% PA 0.6409% PA

For 6 months

and over but

less than 12 Months -0.0391% PA 0.7109% PA

For 12 months 0.1173% PA 0.9923% PA

For 2 Years 0.1173% PA 1.4923% PA

For 3 Years 0.1173% PA 1.7423% PA

For 4 years 0.1173% PA 1.9923% PA

For 5 years 0.1173% PA 2.1173% PA

POUND STERLING VALUE 03 11 21

For 3 months

and over but

less than 6 Months -0.0123% PA 0.7378% PA

For 6 months and

over but less than

12 months 0.2120% PA 0.9620% PA

For 12 Months 0.5780% PA 1.4530% PA

For 2 Years 0.5780% PA 1.9530% PA

For 3 Years 0.

5780% PA 2.2030% PA

For 4 years 0.5780% PA 2.4530% PA

For 5 years 0.5780% PA 2.5780% PA

EURO VALUE 03 11 21

For 3 months and

over but less than

6 months 0.3176% PA 1.0676% PA

For 6 months and

over but less than

12 months 0.2893% PA 1.0393% PA

For 12 Months 0.2263% PA 1.1013% PA

For 2 Years 0.2263% PA 1.6013% PA

For 3 Years 0.2263% PA 1.8513% PA

For 4 years 0.2263% PA 2.1013% PA

For 5 years 0.2263% PA 2.2263% PA

JAPANESE Yen VALUE 03 11 21

For 3 months and

over but less than

6 months 0.1707% PA 0.5793% PA

For 6 months and

over but less than

12 months 0.1893% PA 0.5607% PA

For 12 Months 0.1908% PA 0.6842% PA

For 2 Years 0.1908% PA 1.1842% PA

For 3 Years 0.1908% PA 1.4342% PA

For 4 Years 0.1908% PA 1.6842% PA

For 5 years 0.1908% PA 1.8092% PA