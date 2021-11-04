KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Nov, 2021 ) :The Foreign Exchange Rates Committee

of Financial Market Association of Pakistan issued the following

Base Rate, here on Thursday.

FOREIGN Currency ACCOUNTS SCHEME

BBA BID MAXIMUM RATES

R A T E S FOR PAYMENT OF

WITH INTEREST BY

VALUE date AUTHORIZED

DEALERS

U.S. Dollars VALUE 04 11 21

For 3 months

and over but

less than 6 months -0.1050% PA 0.6450% PA

For 6 months

and over but

less than 12 Months -0.0293% PA 0.7208% PA

For 12 months 0.1084% PA 0.9834% PA

For 2 Years 0.1084% PA 1.4834% PA

For 3 Years 0.1084% PA 1.7334% PA

For 4 years 0.1084% PA 1.9834% PA

For 5 years 0.1084% PA 2.1084% PA

POUND STERLING VALUE 04 11 21

For 3 months

and over but

less than 6 Months -0.0233% PA 0.7268% PA

For 6 months and

over but less than

12 months 0.1884% PA 0.9384% PA

For 12 Months 0.5321% PA 1.4071% PA

For 2 Years 0.5321% PA 1.9071% PA

For 3 Years 0.

5321% PA 2.1571% PA

For 4 years 0.5321% PA 2.4071% PA

For 5 years 0.5321% PA 2.5321% PA

EURO VALUE 04 11 21

For 3 months and

over but less than

6 months 0.3145% PA 1.0654% PA

For 6 months and

over but less than

12 months 0.2967% PA 1.0467% PA

For 12 Months 0.2320% PA 1.1070% PA

For 2 Years 0.2320% PA 1.6070% PA

For 3 Years 0.2320% PA 1.8570% PA

For 4 years 0.2320% PA 2.1070% PA

For 5 years 0.2320% PA 2.2320% PA

JAPANESE Yen VALUE 04 11 21

For 3 months and

over but less than

6 months 0.1707% PA 0.5793% PA

For 6 months and

over but less than

12 months 0.1893% PA 0.5607% PA

For 12 Months 0.1908% PA 0.6842% PA

For 2 Years 0.1908% PA 1.1842% PA

For 3 Years 0.1908% PA 1.4342% PA

For 4 Years 0.1908% PA 1.6842% PA

For 5 years 0.1908% PA 1.8092% PA