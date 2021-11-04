Foreign Currency Account Scheme
Sumaira FH 4 minutes ago Thu 04th November 2021 | 09:00 AM
KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Nov, 2021 ) :The Foreign Exchange Rates Committee
of Financial Market Association of Pakistan issued the following
Base Rate, here on Thursday.
FOREIGN Currency ACCOUNTS SCHEME
BBA BID MAXIMUM RATES
R A T E S FOR PAYMENT OF
WITH INTEREST BY
VALUE date AUTHORIZED
DEALERS
U.S. Dollars VALUE 04 11 21
For 3 months
and over but
less than 6 months -0.1050% PA 0.6450% PA
For 6 months
and over but
less than 12 Months -0.0293% PA 0.7208% PA
For 12 months 0.1084% PA 0.9834% PA
For 2 Years 0.1084% PA 1.4834% PA
For 3 Years 0.1084% PA 1.7334% PA
For 4 years 0.1084% PA 1.9834% PA
For 5 years 0.1084% PA 2.1084% PA
POUND STERLING VALUE 04 11 21
For 3 months
and over but
less than 6 Months -0.0233% PA 0.7268% PA
For 6 months and
over but less than
12 months 0.1884% PA 0.9384% PA
For 12 Months 0.5321% PA 1.4071% PA
For 2 Years 0.5321% PA 1.9071% PA
For 3 Years 0.
5321% PA 2.1571% PA
For 4 years 0.5321% PA 2.4071% PA
For 5 years 0.5321% PA 2.5321% PA
EURO VALUE 04 11 21
For 3 months and
over but less than
6 months 0.3145% PA 1.0654% PA
For 6 months and
over but less than
12 months 0.2967% PA 1.0467% PA
For 12 Months 0.2320% PA 1.1070% PA
For 2 Years 0.2320% PA 1.6070% PA
For 3 Years 0.2320% PA 1.8570% PA
For 4 years 0.2320% PA 2.1070% PA
For 5 years 0.2320% PA 2.2320% PA
JAPANESE Yen VALUE 04 11 21
For 3 months and
over but less than
6 months 0.1707% PA 0.5793% PA
For 6 months and
over but less than
12 months 0.1893% PA 0.5607% PA
For 12 Months 0.1908% PA 0.6842% PA
For 2 Years 0.1908% PA 1.1842% PA
For 3 Years 0.1908% PA 1.4342% PA
For 4 Years 0.1908% PA 1.6842% PA
For 5 years 0.1908% PA 1.8092% PA