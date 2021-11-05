KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Nov, 2021 ) :The Foreign Exchange Rates Committee

of Financial Market Association of Pakistan issued the following

Base Rate, here on Friday.

FOREIGN Currency ACCOUNTS SCHEME

BBA BID MAXIMUM RATES

R A T E S FOR PAYMENT OF

WITH INTEREST BY

VALUE date AUTHORIZED

DEALERS

U.S. Dollars VALUE 05 11 21

For 3 months

and over but

less than 6 months -0.1103% PA 0.6398% PA

For 6 months

and over but

less than 12 Months -0.0315% PA 0.7185% PA

For 12 months 0.1076% PA 0.9826% PA

For 2 Years 0.1076% PA 1.4826% PA

For 3 Years 0.1076% PA 1.7326% PA

For 4 years 0.1076% PA 1.9826% PA

For 5 years 0.1076% PA 2.1076% PA

POUND STERLING VALUE 05 11 21

For 3 months

and over but

less than 6 Months -0.0211% PA 0.7289% PA

For 6 months and

over but less than

12 months 0.1938% PA 0.9438% PA

For 12 Months 0.5254% PA 1.4004% PA

For 2 Years 0.5254% PA 1.9004% PA

For 3 Years 0.

5254% PA 2.1504% PA

For 4 years 0.5254% PA 2.4004% PA

For 5 years 0.5254% PA 2.5254% PA

EURO VALUE 05 11 21

For 3 months and

over but less than

6 months 0.3170% PA 1.0670% PA

For 6 months and

over but less than

12 months 0.2971% PA 1.0471% PA

For 12 Months 0.2334% PA 1.1084% PA

For 2 Years 0.2334% PA 1.6084% PA

For 3 Years 0.2334% PA 1.8584% PA

For 4 years 0.2334% PA 2.1084% PA

For 5 years 0.2334% PA 2.2334% PA

JAPANESE Yen VALUE 05 11 21

For 3 months and

over but less than

6 months 0.1693% PA 0.5807% PA

For 6 months and

over but less than

12 months 0.1873% PA 0.5627% PA

For 12 Months 0.1892% PA 0.6858% PA

For 2 Years 0.1892% PA 1.1858% PA

For 3 Years 0.1892% PA 1.4358% PA

For 4 Years 0.1892% PA 1.6858% PA

For 5 years 0.1892% PA 1.8108% PA