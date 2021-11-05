Foreign Currency Account Scheme
KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Nov, 2021 ) :The Foreign Exchange Rates Committee
of Financial Market Association of Pakistan issued the following
Base Rate, here on Friday.
FOREIGN Currency ACCOUNTS SCHEME
BBA BID MAXIMUM RATES
R A T E S FOR PAYMENT OF
WITH INTEREST BY
VALUE date AUTHORIZED
DEALERS
U.S. Dollars VALUE 05 11 21
For 3 months
and over but
less than 6 months -0.1103% PA 0.6398% PA
For 6 months
and over but
less than 12 Months -0.0315% PA 0.7185% PA
For 12 months 0.1076% PA 0.9826% PA
For 2 Years 0.1076% PA 1.4826% PA
For 3 Years 0.1076% PA 1.7326% PA
For 4 years 0.1076% PA 1.9826% PA
For 5 years 0.1076% PA 2.1076% PA
POUND STERLING VALUE 05 11 21
For 3 months
and over but
less than 6 Months -0.0211% PA 0.7289% PA
For 6 months and
over but less than
12 months 0.1938% PA 0.9438% PA
For 12 Months 0.5254% PA 1.4004% PA
For 2 Years 0.5254% PA 1.9004% PA
For 3 Years 0.
5254% PA 2.1504% PA
For 4 years 0.5254% PA 2.4004% PA
For 5 years 0.5254% PA 2.5254% PA
EURO VALUE 05 11 21
For 3 months and
over but less than
6 months 0.3170% PA 1.0670% PA
For 6 months and
over but less than
12 months 0.2971% PA 1.0471% PA
For 12 Months 0.2334% PA 1.1084% PA
For 2 Years 0.2334% PA 1.6084% PA
For 3 Years 0.2334% PA 1.8584% PA
For 4 years 0.2334% PA 2.1084% PA
For 5 years 0.2334% PA 2.2334% PA
JAPANESE Yen VALUE 05 11 21
For 3 months and
over but less than
6 months 0.1693% PA 0.5807% PA
For 6 months and
over but less than
12 months 0.1873% PA 0.5627% PA
For 12 Months 0.1892% PA 0.6858% PA
For 2 Years 0.1892% PA 1.1858% PA
For 3 Years 0.1892% PA 1.4358% PA
For 4 Years 0.1892% PA 1.6858% PA
For 5 years 0.1892% PA 1.8108% PA