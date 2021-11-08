Foreign Currency Account Scheme
KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Nov, 2021 ) :The Foreign Exchange Rates Committee of Financial Market Association of Pakistan issued the following Base Rate, here on Monday.
FOREIGN Currency ACCOUNTS SCHEME
BBA BID MAXIMUM RATES
R A T E S FOR PAYMENT OF
WITH INTEREST BY
VALUE date AUTHORIZED
DEALERS
U.S. Dollars VALUE 08 11 21
For 3 months
and over but
less than 6 months -0.1056% PA 0.6444% PA
For 6 months
and over but
less than 12 Months -0.0368% PA 0.7133% PA
For 12 months 0.1125% PA 0.9875% PA
For 2 Years 0.1125% PA 1.4875% PA
For 3 Years 0.1125% PA 1.7375% PA
For 4 years 0.1125% PA 1.9875% PA
For 5 years 0.1125% PA 2.1125% PA
POUND STERLING VALUE 08 11 21
For 3 months
and over but
less than 6 Months -0.0248% PA 0.7253% PA
For 6 months and
over but less than
12 months 0.1899% PA 0.9399% PA
For 12 Months 0.5224% PA 1.3974% PA
For 2 Years 0.5224% PA 1.8974% PA
For 3 Years 0.
5224% PA 2.1474% PA
For 4 years 0.5224% PA 2.3974% PA
For 5 years 0.5224% PA 2.5224% PA
EURO VALUE 08 11 21
For 3 months and
over but less than
6 months 0.3160% PA 1.0660% PA
For 6 months and
over but less than
12 months 0.2960% PA 1.0460% PA
For 12 Months 0.2320% PA 1.1070% PA
For 2 Years 0.2320% PA 1.6070% PA
For 3 Years 0.2320% PA 1.8570% PA
For 4 years 0.2320% PA 2.1070% PA
For 5 years 0.2320% PA 2.2320% PA
JAPANESE Yen VALUE 08 11 21
For 3 months and
over but less than
6 months 0.1682% PA 0.5818% PA
For 6 months and
over but less than
12 months 0.1897% PA 0.5603% PA
For 12 Months 0.1882% PA 0.6868% PA
For 2 Years 0.1882% PA 1.1868% PA
For 3 Years 0.1882% PA 1.4368% PA
For 4 Years 0.1882% PA 1.6868% PA
For 5 years 0.1882% PA 1.8118% PA