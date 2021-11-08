KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Nov, 2021 ) :The Foreign Exchange Rates Committee of Financial Market Association of Pakistan issued the following Base Rate, here on Monday.

FOREIGN Currency ACCOUNTS SCHEME

BBA BID MAXIMUM RATES

R A T E S FOR PAYMENT OF

WITH INTEREST BY

VALUE date AUTHORIZED

DEALERS

U.S. Dollars VALUE 08 11 21

For 3 months

and over but

less than 6 months -0.1056% PA 0.6444% PA

For 6 months

and over but

less than 12 Months -0.0368% PA 0.7133% PA

For 12 months 0.1125% PA 0.9875% PA

For 2 Years 0.1125% PA 1.4875% PA

For 3 Years 0.1125% PA 1.7375% PA

For 4 years 0.1125% PA 1.9875% PA

For 5 years 0.1125% PA 2.1125% PA

POUND STERLING VALUE 08 11 21

For 3 months

and over but

less than 6 Months -0.0248% PA 0.7253% PA

For 6 months and

over but less than

12 months 0.1899% PA 0.9399% PA

For 12 Months 0.5224% PA 1.3974% PA

For 2 Years 0.5224% PA 1.8974% PA

For 3 Years 0.

5224% PA 2.1474% PA

For 4 years 0.5224% PA 2.3974% PA

For 5 years 0.5224% PA 2.5224% PA

EURO VALUE 08 11 21

For 3 months and

over but less than

6 months 0.3160% PA 1.0660% PA

For 6 months and

over but less than

12 months 0.2960% PA 1.0460% PA

For 12 Months 0.2320% PA 1.1070% PA

For 2 Years 0.2320% PA 1.6070% PA

For 3 Years 0.2320% PA 1.8570% PA

For 4 years 0.2320% PA 2.1070% PA

For 5 years 0.2320% PA 2.2320% PA

JAPANESE Yen VALUE 08 11 21

For 3 months and

over but less than

6 months 0.1682% PA 0.5818% PA

For 6 months and

over but less than

12 months 0.1897% PA 0.5603% PA

For 12 Months 0.1882% PA 0.6868% PA

For 2 Years 0.1882% PA 1.1868% PA

For 3 Years 0.1882% PA 1.4368% PA

For 4 Years 0.1882% PA 1.6868% PA

For 5 years 0.1882% PA 1.8118% PA