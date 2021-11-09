KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Nov, 2021 ) :The Foreign Exchange Rates Committee of Financial Market Association of Pakistan issued the following Base Rate, here on Tuesday.

FOREIGN Currency ACCOUNTS SCHEME

BBA BID MAXIMUM RATES

R A T E S FOR PAYMENT OF

WITH INTEREST BY

VALUE date AUTHORIZED

DEALERS

U.S. Dollars VALUE 09 11 21

For 3 months

and over but

less than 6 months -0.1073% PA 0.6428% PA

For 6 months

and over but

less than 12 Months -0.0291% PA 0.7209% PA

For 12 months 0.1075% PA 0.9825% PA

For 2 Years 0.1075% PA 1.4825% PA

For 3 Years 0.1075% PA 1.7325% PA

For 4 years 0.1075% PA 1.9825% PA

For 5 years 0.1075% PA 2.1075% PA

POUND STERLING VALUE 09 11 21

For 3 months

and over but

less than 6 Months -0.1488% PA 0.6013% PA

For 6 months and

over but less than

12 months 0.0209% PA 0.7709% PA

For 12 Months 0.3203% PA 1.1953% PA

For 2 Years 0.3203% PA 1.6953% PA

For 3 Years 0.

3203% PA 1.9453% PA

For 4 years 0.3203% PA 2.1953% PA

For 5 years 0.3203% PA 2.3203% PA

EURO VALUE 09 11 21

For 3 months and

over but less than

6 months 0.3157% PA 1.0657% PA

For 6 months and

over but less than

12 months 0.2967% PA 1.0467% PA

For 12 Months 0.2303% PA 1.1053% PA

For 2 Years 0.2303% PA 1.6053% PA

For 3 Years 0.2303% PA 1.8553% PA

For 4 years 0.2303% PA 2.1053% PA

For 5 years 0.2303% PA 2.2303% PA

JAPANESE Yen VALUE 09 11 21

For 3 months and

over but less than

6 months 0.1660% PA 0.5840% PA

For 6 months and

over but less than

12 months 0.1870% PA 0.5630% PA

For 12 Months 0.1913% PA 0.6837% PA

For 2 Years 0.1913% PA 1.1837% PA

For 3 Years 0.1913% PA 1.4337% PA

For 4 Years 0.1913% PA 1.6837% PA

For 5 years 0.1913% PA 1.8087% PA