Foreign Currency Account Scheme
Umer Jamshaid 35 seconds ago Tue 09th November 2021 | 09:40 AM
KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Nov, 2021 ) :The Foreign Exchange Rates Committee of Financial Market Association of Pakistan issued the following Base Rate, here on Tuesday.
FOREIGN Currency ACCOUNTS SCHEME
BBA BID MAXIMUM RATES
R A T E S FOR PAYMENT OF
WITH INTEREST BY
VALUE date AUTHORIZED
DEALERS
U.S. Dollars VALUE 09 11 21
For 3 months
and over but
less than 6 months -0.1073% PA 0.6428% PA
For 6 months
and over but
less than 12 Months -0.0291% PA 0.7209% PA
For 12 months 0.1075% PA 0.9825% PA
For 2 Years 0.1075% PA 1.4825% PA
For 3 Years 0.1075% PA 1.7325% PA
For 4 years 0.1075% PA 1.9825% PA
For 5 years 0.1075% PA 2.1075% PA
POUND STERLING VALUE 09 11 21
For 3 months
and over but
less than 6 Months -0.1488% PA 0.6013% PA
For 6 months and
over but less than
12 months 0.0209% PA 0.7709% PA
For 12 Months 0.3203% PA 1.1953% PA
For 2 Years 0.3203% PA 1.6953% PA
For 3 Years 0.
3203% PA 1.9453% PA
For 4 years 0.3203% PA 2.1953% PA
For 5 years 0.3203% PA 2.3203% PA
EURO VALUE 09 11 21
For 3 months and
over but less than
6 months 0.3157% PA 1.0657% PA
For 6 months and
over but less than
12 months 0.2967% PA 1.0467% PA
For 12 Months 0.2303% PA 1.1053% PA
For 2 Years 0.2303% PA 1.6053% PA
For 3 Years 0.2303% PA 1.8553% PA
For 4 years 0.2303% PA 2.1053% PA
For 5 years 0.2303% PA 2.2303% PA
JAPANESE Yen VALUE 09 11 21
For 3 months and
over but less than
6 months 0.1660% PA 0.5840% PA
For 6 months and
over but less than
12 months 0.1870% PA 0.5630% PA
For 12 Months 0.1913% PA 0.6837% PA
For 2 Years 0.1913% PA 1.1837% PA
For 3 Years 0.1913% PA 1.4337% PA
For 4 Years 0.1913% PA 1.6837% PA
For 5 years 0.1913% PA 1.8087% PA