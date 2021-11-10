Foreign Currency Account Scheme
KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Nov, 2021 ) :The Foreign Exchange Rates Committee
of Financial Market Association of Pakistan issued the following
Base Rate, here on Wednesday.
BBA BID MAXIMUM RATES
R A T E S FOR PAYMENT OF
WITH INTEREST BY
VALUE date AUTHORIZED
DEALERS
U.S. Dollars VALUE 10 11 21
For 3 months
and over but
less than 6 months -0.1044% PA 0.64561 PA
For 6 months
and over but
less than 12 Months -0.0310% PA 0.7190% PA
For 12 months 0.1029% PA 0.9779% PA
For 2 Years 0.1029% PA 1.4779% PA
For 3 Years 0.1029% PA 1.7279% PA
For 4 years 0.1029% PA 1.9779% PA
For 5 years 0.1029% PA 2.1029% PA
POUND STERLING VALUE 10 11 21
For 3 months
and over but
less than 6 Months -0.1411% PA 0.6089% PA
For 6 months and
over but less than
12 months 0.0293% PA 0.7793% PA
For 12 Months 0.3281% PA 1.2031% PA
For 2 Years 0.3281% PA 1.7031% PA
For 3 Years 0.
3281% PA 1.9531% PA
For 4 years 0.3281% PA 2.2031% PA
For 5 years 0.3281% PA 2.3281% PA
EURO VALUE 10 11 21
For 3 months and
over but less than
6 months 0.3139% PA 1.0639% PA
For 6 months and
over but less than
12 months 0.2980% PA 1.0480% PA
For 12 Months 0.2337% PA 1.1087% PA
For 2 Years 0.2337% PA 1.6087% PA
For 3 Years 0.2337% PA 1.8587% PA
For 4 years 0.2337% PA 2.1087% PA
For 5 years 0.2337% PA 2.2337% PA
JAPANESE Yen VALUE 09 11 21
For 3 months and
over but less than
6 months 0.1635% PA 0.5865% PA
For 6 months and
over but less than
12 months 0.1848% PA 0.5652% PA
For 12 Months 0.1922% PA 0.6828% PA
For 2 Years 0.1922% PA 1.1828% PA
For 3 Years 0.1922% PA 1.4328% PA
For 4 Years 0.1922% PA 1.6828% PA
For 5 years 0.1922% PA 1.8078% PA