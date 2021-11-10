KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Nov, 2021 ) :The Foreign Exchange Rates Committee

of Financial Market Association of Pakistan issued the following

Base Rate, here on Wednesday.

FOREIGN Currency ACCOUNTS SCHEME

BBA BID MAXIMUM RATES

R A T E S FOR PAYMENT OF

WITH INTEREST BY

VALUE date AUTHORIZED

DEALERS

U.S. Dollars VALUE 10 11 21

For 3 months

and over but

less than 6 months -0.1044% PA 0.64561 PA

For 6 months

and over but

less than 12 Months -0.0310% PA 0.7190% PA

For 12 months 0.1029% PA 0.9779% PA

For 2 Years 0.1029% PA 1.4779% PA

For 3 Years 0.1029% PA 1.7279% PA

For 4 years 0.1029% PA 1.9779% PA

For 5 years 0.1029% PA 2.1029% PA

POUND STERLING VALUE 10 11 21

For 3 months

and over but

less than 6 Months -0.1411% PA 0.6089% PA

For 6 months and

over but less than

12 months 0.0293% PA 0.7793% PA

For 12 Months 0.3281% PA 1.2031% PA

For 2 Years 0.3281% PA 1.7031% PA

For 3 Years 0.

3281% PA 1.9531% PA

For 4 years 0.3281% PA 2.2031% PA

For 5 years 0.3281% PA 2.3281% PA

EURO VALUE 10 11 21

For 3 months and

over but less than

6 months 0.3139% PA 1.0639% PA

For 6 months and

over but less than

12 months 0.2980% PA 1.0480% PA

For 12 Months 0.2337% PA 1.1087% PA

For 2 Years 0.2337% PA 1.6087% PA

For 3 Years 0.2337% PA 1.8587% PA

For 4 years 0.2337% PA 2.1087% PA

For 5 years 0.2337% PA 2.2337% PA

JAPANESE Yen VALUE 09 11 21

For 3 months and

over but less than

6 months 0.1635% PA 0.5865% PA

For 6 months and

over but less than

12 months 0.1848% PA 0.5652% PA

For 12 Months 0.1922% PA 0.6828% PA

For 2 Years 0.1922% PA 1.1828% PA

For 3 Years 0.1922% PA 1.4328% PA

For 4 Years 0.1922% PA 1.6828% PA

For 5 years 0.1922% PA 1.8078% PA