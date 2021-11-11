KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Nov, 2021 ) :The Foreign Exchange Rates Committee

of Financial Market Association of Pakistan issued the following

Base Rate, here on Thursday.

FOREIGN Currency ACCOUNTS SCHEME

BBA BID MAXIMUM RATES

R A T E S FOR PAYMENT OF

WITH INTEREST BY

VALUE date AUTHORIZED

DEALERS

U.S. Dollars VALUE 12 11 21

For 3 months

and over but

less than 6 months -0.1005% PA 0.64951 PA

For 6 months

and over but

less than 12 Months -0.0349% PA 0.7151% PA

For 12 months 0.0998% PA 0.9748% PA

For 2 Years 0.0998% PA 1.4748% PA

For 3 Years 0.0998% PA 1.7248% PA

For 4 years 0.0998% PA 1.9748% PA

For 5 years 0.0998% PA 2.0998% PA

POUND STERLING VALUE 11 11 21

For 3 months

and over but

less than 6 Months -0.1353% PA 0.6148% PA

For 6 months and

over but less than

12 months 0.0426% PA 0.7926% PA

For 12 Months 0.3571% PA 1.2321% PA

For 2 Years 0.3571% PA 1.7321% PA

For 3 Years 0.

3571% PA 1.9321% PA

For 4 years 0.3571% PA 2.2321% PA

For 5 years 0.3571% PA 2.3571% PA

EURO VALUE 11 11 21

For 3 months and

over but less than

6 months 0.3174% PA 1.0674% PA

For 6 months and

over but less than

12 months 0.2990% PA 1.0490% PA

For 12 Months 0.2351% PA 1.1101% PA

For 2 Years 0.2351% PA 1.6101% PA

For 3 Years 0.2351% PA 1.8601% PA

For 4 years 0.2351% PA 2.1101% PA

For 5 years 0.2351% PA 2.2351% PA

JAPANESE Yen VALUE 11 11 21

For 3 months and

over but less than

6 months 0.1643% PA 0.5857% PA

For 6 months and

over but less than

12 months 0.1850% PA 0.5650% PA

For 12 Months 0.1952% PA 0.6798% PA

For 2 Years 0.1952% PA 1.1798% PA

For 3 Years 0.1952% PA 1.4298% PA

For 4 Years 0.1952% PA 1.6798% PA

For 5 years 0.1952% PA 1.8048% PA