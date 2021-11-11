Foreign Currency Account Scheme
Sumaira FH 1 minute ago Thu 11th November 2021 | 09:30 AM
KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Nov, 2021 ) :The Foreign Exchange Rates Committee
of Financial Market Association of Pakistan issued the following
Base Rate, here on Thursday.
FOREIGN Currency ACCOUNTS SCHEME
BBA BID MAXIMUM RATES
R A T E S FOR PAYMENT OF
WITH INTEREST BY
VALUE date AUTHORIZED
DEALERS
U.S. Dollars VALUE 12 11 21
For 3 months
and over but
less than 6 months -0.1005% PA 0.64951 PA
For 6 months
and over but
less than 12 Months -0.0349% PA 0.7151% PA
For 12 months 0.0998% PA 0.9748% PA
For 2 Years 0.0998% PA 1.4748% PA
For 3 Years 0.0998% PA 1.7248% PA
For 4 years 0.0998% PA 1.9748% PA
For 5 years 0.0998% PA 2.0998% PA
POUND STERLING VALUE 11 11 21
For 3 months
and over but
less than 6 Months -0.1353% PA 0.6148% PA
For 6 months and
over but less than
12 months 0.0426% PA 0.7926% PA
For 12 Months 0.3571% PA 1.2321% PA
For 2 Years 0.3571% PA 1.7321% PA
For 3 Years 0.
3571% PA 1.9321% PA
For 4 years 0.3571% PA 2.2321% PA
For 5 years 0.3571% PA 2.3571% PA
EURO VALUE 11 11 21
For 3 months and
over but less than
6 months 0.3174% PA 1.0674% PA
For 6 months and
over but less than
12 months 0.2990% PA 1.0490% PA
For 12 Months 0.2351% PA 1.1101% PA
For 2 Years 0.2351% PA 1.6101% PA
For 3 Years 0.2351% PA 1.8601% PA
For 4 years 0.2351% PA 2.1101% PA
For 5 years 0.2351% PA 2.2351% PA
JAPANESE Yen VALUE 11 11 21
For 3 months and
over but less than
6 months 0.1643% PA 0.5857% PA
For 6 months and
over but less than
12 months 0.1850% PA 0.5650% PA
For 12 Months 0.1952% PA 0.6798% PA
For 2 Years 0.1952% PA 1.1798% PA
For 3 Years 0.1952% PA 1.4298% PA
For 4 Years 0.1952% PA 1.6798% PA
For 5 years 0.1952% PA 1.8048% PA