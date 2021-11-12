KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Nov, 2021 ) :The Foreign Exchange Rates Committee

of Financial Market Association of Pakistan issued the following

Base Rate, here on Friday.

FOREIGN Currency ACCOUNTS SCHEME

BBA BID MAXIMUM RATES

R A T E S FOR PAYMENT OF

WITH INTEREST BY

VALUE date AUTHORIZED

DEALERS

U.S. Dollars VALUE 12 11 21

For 3 months

and over but

less than 6 months -0.1005% PA 0.6495% PA

For 6 months

and over but

less than 12 Months -0.0349% PA 0.7151% PA

For 12 months 0.0998% PA 0.9748% PA

For 2 Years 0.0998% PA 1.4748% PA

For 3 Years 0.0998% PA 1.7248% PA

For 4 years 0.0998% PA 1.9748% PA

For 5 years 0.0998% PA 2.0998% PA

POUND STERLING VALUE 12 11 21

For 3 months

and over but

less than 6 Months -0.1365% PA 0.6135% PA

For 6 months and

over but less than

12 months 0.0480% PA 0.7980% PA

For 12 Months 0.3869% PA 1.2619% PA

For 2 Years 0.3869% PA 1.7619% PA

For 3 Years 0.

3869% PA 2.0119% PA

For 4 years 0.3869% PA 2.2619% PA

For 5 years 0.3869% PA 2.3869% PA

EURO VALUE 12 11 21

For 3 months and

over but less than

6 months 0.3176% PA 1.0676% PA

For 6 months and

over but less than

12 months 0.2987% PA 1.0487% PA

For 12 Months 0.2354% PA 1.1104% PA

For 2 Years 0.2354% PA 1.6104% PA

For 3 Years 0.2354% PA 1.8604% PA

For 4 years 0.2354% PA 2.1104% PA

For 5 years 0.2354% PA 2.2354% PA

JAPANESE Yen VALUE 12 11 21

For 3 months and

over but less than

6 months 0.1635% PA 0.5865% PA

For 6 months and

over but less than

12 months 0.1945% PA 0.5555% PA

For 12 Months 0.1963% PA 0.6787% PA

For 2 Years 0.1963% PA 1.1787% PA

For 3 Years 0.1963% PA 1.4287% PA

For 4 Years 0.1963% PA 1.6787% PA

For 5 years 0.1963% PA 1.8037% PA