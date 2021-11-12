Foreign Currency Account Scheme
Umer Jamshaid 13 minutes ago Fri 12th November 2021 | 09:20 AM
KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Nov, 2021 ) :The Foreign Exchange Rates Committee
of Financial Market Association of Pakistan issued the following
Base Rate, here on Friday.
FOREIGN Currency ACCOUNTS SCHEME
BBA BID MAXIMUM RATES
R A T E S FOR PAYMENT OF
WITH INTEREST BY
VALUE date AUTHORIZED
DEALERS
U.S. Dollars VALUE 12 11 21
For 3 months
and over but
less than 6 months -0.1005% PA 0.6495% PA
For 6 months
and over but
less than 12 Months -0.0349% PA 0.7151% PA
For 12 months 0.0998% PA 0.9748% PA
For 2 Years 0.0998% PA 1.4748% PA
For 3 Years 0.0998% PA 1.7248% PA
For 4 years 0.0998% PA 1.9748% PA
For 5 years 0.0998% PA 2.0998% PA
POUND STERLING VALUE 12 11 21
For 3 months
and over but
less than 6 Months -0.1365% PA 0.6135% PA
For 6 months and
over but less than
12 months 0.0480% PA 0.7980% PA
For 12 Months 0.3869% PA 1.2619% PA
For 2 Years 0.3869% PA 1.7619% PA
For 3 Years 0.
3869% PA 2.0119% PA
For 4 years 0.3869% PA 2.2619% PA
For 5 years 0.3869% PA 2.3869% PA
EURO VALUE 12 11 21
For 3 months and
over but less than
6 months 0.3176% PA 1.0676% PA
For 6 months and
over but less than
12 months 0.2987% PA 1.0487% PA
For 12 Months 0.2354% PA 1.1104% PA
For 2 Years 0.2354% PA 1.6104% PA
For 3 Years 0.2354% PA 1.8604% PA
For 4 years 0.2354% PA 2.1104% PA
For 5 years 0.2354% PA 2.2354% PA
JAPANESE Yen VALUE 12 11 21
For 3 months and
over but less than
6 months 0.1635% PA 0.5865% PA
For 6 months and
over but less than
12 months 0.1945% PA 0.5555% PA
For 12 Months 0.1963% PA 0.6787% PA
For 2 Years 0.1963% PA 1.1787% PA
For 3 Years 0.1963% PA 1.4287% PA
For 4 Years 0.1963% PA 1.6787% PA
For 5 years 0.1963% PA 1.8037% PA