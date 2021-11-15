Foreign Currency Account Scheme
Umer Jamshaid 5 minutes ago Mon 15th November 2021 | 10:00 AM
KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Nov, 2021 ) :The Foreign Exchange Rates Committee
of Financial Market Association of Pakistan issued the following
Base Rate, here on Monday.
FOREIGN Currency ACCOUNTS SCHEME
BBA BID MAXIMUM RATES
R A T E S FOR PAYMENT OF
WITH INTEREST BY
VALUE date AUTHORIZED
DEALERS
U.S. Dollars VALUE 15 11 21
For 3 months
and over but
less than 6 months -0.0940% PA 0.6560% PA
For 6 months
and over but
less than 12 Months -0.0221% PA 0.7279% PA
For 12 months 0.1379% PA 0.0129% PA
For 2 Years 0.1379% PA 1.5129% PA
For 3 Years 0.1379% PA 1.7629% PA
For 4 years 0.1379% PA 1.0129% PA
For 5 years 0.1379% PA 2.1379% PA
POUND STERLING VALUE 15 11 21
For 3 months
and over but
less than 6 Months -0.1331% PA 0.6169% PA
For 6 months and
over but less than
12 months 0.0540% PA 0.8040% PA
For 12 Months 0.4155% PA 1.2905% PA
For 2 Years 0.4155% PA 1.7905% PA
For 3 Years 0.
4155% PA 2.0405% PA
For 4 years 0.4155% PA 2.2905% PA
For 5 years 0.4155% PA 2.4155% PA
EURO VALUE 15 11 21
For 3 months and
over but less than
6 months 0.3219% PA 1.0719% PA
For 6 months and
over but less than
12 months 0.2986% PA 1.0486% PA
For 12 Months 0.2290% PA 1.1040% PA
For 2 Years 0.2290% PA 1.6040% PA
For 3 Years 0.2290% PA 1.8540% PA
For 4 years 0.2290% PA 2.1040% PA
For 5 years 0.2290% PA 2.2290% PA
JAPANESE Yen VALUE 15 11 21
For 3 months and
over but less than
6 months 0.1600% PA 0.5900% PA
For 6 months and
over but less than
12 months 0.1948% PA 0.5552% PA
For 12 Months 0.1995% PA 0.6755% PA
For 2 Years 0.1995% PA 1.1755% PA
For 3 Years 0.1995% PA 1.4255% PA
For 4 Years 0.1995% PA 1.6755% PA
For 5 years 0.1995% PA 1.8005% PA