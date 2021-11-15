KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Nov, 2021 ) :The Foreign Exchange Rates Committee

of Financial Market Association of Pakistan issued the following

Base Rate, here on Monday.

FOREIGN Currency ACCOUNTS SCHEME

BBA BID MAXIMUM RATES

R A T E S FOR PAYMENT OF

WITH INTEREST BY

VALUE date AUTHORIZED

DEALERS

U.S. Dollars VALUE 15 11 21

For 3 months

and over but

less than 6 months -0.0940% PA 0.6560% PA

For 6 months

and over but

less than 12 Months -0.0221% PA 0.7279% PA

For 12 months 0.1379% PA 0.0129% PA

For 2 Years 0.1379% PA 1.5129% PA

For 3 Years 0.1379% PA 1.7629% PA

For 4 years 0.1379% PA 1.0129% PA

For 5 years 0.1379% PA 2.1379% PA

POUND STERLING VALUE 15 11 21

For 3 months

and over but

less than 6 Months -0.1331% PA 0.6169% PA

For 6 months and

over but less than

12 months 0.0540% PA 0.8040% PA

For 12 Months 0.4155% PA 1.2905% PA

For 2 Years 0.4155% PA 1.7905% PA

For 3 Years 0.

4155% PA 2.0405% PA

For 4 years 0.4155% PA 2.2905% PA

For 5 years 0.4155% PA 2.4155% PA

EURO VALUE 15 11 21

For 3 months and

over but less than

6 months 0.3219% PA 1.0719% PA

For 6 months and

over but less than

12 months 0.2986% PA 1.0486% PA

For 12 Months 0.2290% PA 1.1040% PA

For 2 Years 0.2290% PA 1.6040% PA

For 3 Years 0.2290% PA 1.8540% PA

For 4 years 0.2290% PA 2.1040% PA

For 5 years 0.2290% PA 2.2290% PA

JAPANESE Yen VALUE 15 11 21

For 3 months and

over but less than

6 months 0.1600% PA 0.5900% PA

For 6 months and

over but less than

12 months 0.1948% PA 0.5552% PA

For 12 Months 0.1995% PA 0.6755% PA

For 2 Years 0.1995% PA 1.1755% PA

For 3 Years 0.1995% PA 1.4255% PA

For 4 Years 0.1995% PA 1.6755% PA

For 5 years 0.1995% PA 1.8005% PA