KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Nov, 2021 ) :The Foreign Exchange Rates Committee of Financial Market Association of Pakistan issued the following Base Rate, here on Tuesday.

FOREIGN Currency ACCOUNTS SCHEME

BBA BID MAXIMUM RATES

R A T E S FOR PAYMENT OF

WITH INTEREST BY

VALUE date AUTHORIZED

DEALERS

U.S. Dollars VALUE 16 11 21

For 3 months

and over but

less than 6 months -0.0950% PA 0.6550% PA

For 6 months

and over but

less than 12 Months -0.0240% PA 0.7260% PA

For 12 months 0.1485% PA 0.0235% PA

For 2 Years 0.1485% PA 1.5235% PA

For 3 Years 0.1485% PA 1.7735% PA

For 4 years 0.1485% PA 1.0235% PA

For 5 years 0.1485% PA 2.1485% PA

POUND STERLING VALUE 16 11 21

For 3 months

and over but

less than 6 Months -0.1415% PA 0.6085% PA

For 6 months and

over but less than

12 months 0.0488% PA 0.7988% PA

For 12 Months 0.4159% PA 1.2909% PA

For 2 Years 0.4159% PA 1.7909% PA

For 3 Years 0.

4159% PA 2.0409% PA

For 4 years 0.4159% PA 2.2909% PA

For 5 years 0.4159% PA 2.4159% PA

EURO VALUE 16 11 21

For 3 months and

over but less than

6 months 0.3231% PA 1.0731% PA

For 6 months and

over but less than

12 months 0.3011% PA 1.0511% PA

For 12 Months 0.2251% PA 1.1001% PA

For 2 Years 0.2251% PA 1.6001% PA

For 3 Years 0.2251% PA 1.8501% PA

For 4 years 0.2251% PA 2.1001% PA

For 5 years 0.2251% PA 2.2251% PA

JAPANESE Yen VALUE 16 11 21

For 3 months and

over but less than

6 months 0.1600% PA 0.5898% PA

For 6 months and

over but less than

12 months 0.1970% PA 0.5530% PA

For 12 Months 0.1928% PA 0.6822% PA

For 2 Years 0.1928% PA 1.1822% PA

For 3 Years 0.1928% PA 1.4322% PA

For 4 Years 0.1928% PA 1.6822% PA

For 5 years 0.1928% PA 1.8072% PA