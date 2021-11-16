Foreign Currency Account Scheme
Faizan Hashmi 3 minutes ago Tue 16th November 2021 | 09:30 AM
KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Nov, 2021 ) :The Foreign Exchange Rates Committee of Financial Market Association of Pakistan issued the following Base Rate, here on Tuesday.
FOREIGN Currency ACCOUNTS SCHEME
BBA BID MAXIMUM RATES
R A T E S FOR PAYMENT OF
WITH INTEREST BY
VALUE date AUTHORIZED
DEALERS
U.S. Dollars VALUE 16 11 21
For 3 months
and over but
less than 6 months -0.0950% PA 0.6550% PA
For 6 months
and over but
less than 12 Months -0.0240% PA 0.7260% PA
For 12 months 0.1485% PA 0.0235% PA
For 2 Years 0.1485% PA 1.5235% PA
For 3 Years 0.1485% PA 1.7735% PA
For 4 years 0.1485% PA 1.0235% PA
For 5 years 0.1485% PA 2.1485% PA
POUND STERLING VALUE 16 11 21
For 3 months
and over but
less than 6 Months -0.1415% PA 0.6085% PA
For 6 months and
over but less than
12 months 0.0488% PA 0.7988% PA
For 12 Months 0.4159% PA 1.2909% PA
For 2 Years 0.4159% PA 1.7909% PA
For 3 Years 0.
4159% PA 2.0409% PA
For 4 years 0.4159% PA 2.2909% PA
For 5 years 0.4159% PA 2.4159% PA
EURO VALUE 16 11 21
For 3 months and
over but less than
6 months 0.3231% PA 1.0731% PA
For 6 months and
over but less than
12 months 0.3011% PA 1.0511% PA
For 12 Months 0.2251% PA 1.1001% PA
For 2 Years 0.2251% PA 1.6001% PA
For 3 Years 0.2251% PA 1.8501% PA
For 4 years 0.2251% PA 2.1001% PA
For 5 years 0.2251% PA 2.2251% PA
JAPANESE Yen VALUE 16 11 21
For 3 months and
over but less than
6 months 0.1600% PA 0.5898% PA
For 6 months and
over but less than
12 months 0.1970% PA 0.5530% PA
For 12 Months 0.1928% PA 0.6822% PA
For 2 Years 0.1928% PA 1.1822% PA
For 3 Years 0.1928% PA 1.4322% PA
For 4 Years 0.1928% PA 1.6822% PA
For 5 years 0.1928% PA 1.8072% PA