KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Nov, 2021 ) :The Foreign Exchange Rates Committee of Financial Market Association of Pakistan issued the following Base Rate, here on Wednesday.

FOREIGN Currency ACCOUNTS SCHEME

BBA BID MAXIMUM RATES

R A T E S FOR PAYMENT OF

WITH INTEREST BY

VALUE date AUTHORIZED

DEALERS

U.S. Dollars VALUE 17 11 21

For 3 months

and over but

less than 6 months -0.0921% PA 0.6579% PA

For 6 months

and over but

less than 12 Months -0.0246% PA 0.7254% PA

For 12 months 0.1443% PA 0.0193% PA

For 2 Years 0.1443% PA 1.5193% PA

For 3 Years 0.1443% PA 1.7693% PA

For 4 years 0.1443% PA 1.0193% PA

For 5 years 0.1443% PA 2.1443% PA

POUND STERLING VALUE 17 11 21

For 3 months

and over but

less than 6 Months -0.1483% PA 0.6018% PA

For 6 months and

over but less than

12 months 0.0449% PA 0.7949% PA

For 12 Months 0.4009% PA 1.2759% PA

For 2 Years 0.4009% PA 1.7759% PA

For 3 Years 0.

4009% PA 2.0259% PA

For 4 years 0.4009% PA 2.2759% PA

For 5 years 0.4009% PA 2.4009% PA

EURO VALUE 17 11 21

For 3 months and

over but less than

6 months 0.3231% PA 1.0731% PA

For 6 months and

over but less than

12 months 0.3006% PA 1.0506% PA

For 12 Months 0.2370% PA 1.1120% PA

For 2 Years 0.2370% PA 1.6120% PA

For 3 Years 0.2370% PA 1.8620% PA

For 4 years 0.2370% PA 2.1120% PA

For 5 years 0.2370% PA 2.2370% PA

JAPANESE Yen VALUE 17 11 21

For 3 months and

over but less than

6 months 0.1610% PA 0.5890% PA

For 6 months and

over but less than

12 months 0.1972% PA 0.5528% PA

For 12 Months 0.1920% PA 0.6830% PA

For 2 Years 0.1920% PA 1.1830% PA

For 3 Years 0.1920% PA 1.4330% PA

For 4 Years 0.1920% PA 1.6830% PA

For 5 years 0.1920% PA 1.8080% PA