Foreign Currency Account Scheme
Sumaira FH 18 minutes ago Wed 17th November 2021 | 09:20 AM
KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Nov, 2021 ) :The Foreign Exchange Rates Committee of Financial Market Association of Pakistan issued the following Base Rate, here on Wednesday.
FOREIGN Currency ACCOUNTS SCHEME
BBA BID MAXIMUM RATES
R A T E S FOR PAYMENT OF
WITH INTEREST BY
VALUE date AUTHORIZED
DEALERS
U.S. Dollars VALUE 17 11 21
For 3 months
and over but
less than 6 months -0.0921% PA 0.6579% PA
For 6 months
and over but
less than 12 Months -0.0246% PA 0.7254% PA
For 12 months 0.1443% PA 0.0193% PA
For 2 Years 0.1443% PA 1.5193% PA
For 3 Years 0.1443% PA 1.7693% PA
For 4 years 0.1443% PA 1.0193% PA
For 5 years 0.1443% PA 2.1443% PA
POUND STERLING VALUE 17 11 21
For 3 months
and over but
less than 6 Months -0.1483% PA 0.6018% PA
For 6 months and
over but less than
12 months 0.0449% PA 0.7949% PA
For 12 Months 0.4009% PA 1.2759% PA
For 2 Years 0.4009% PA 1.7759% PA
For 3 Years 0.
4009% PA 2.0259% PA
For 4 years 0.4009% PA 2.2759% PA
For 5 years 0.4009% PA 2.4009% PA
EURO VALUE 17 11 21
For 3 months and
over but less than
6 months 0.3231% PA 1.0731% PA
For 6 months and
over but less than
12 months 0.3006% PA 1.0506% PA
For 12 Months 0.2370% PA 1.1120% PA
For 2 Years 0.2370% PA 1.6120% PA
For 3 Years 0.2370% PA 1.8620% PA
For 4 years 0.2370% PA 2.1120% PA
For 5 years 0.2370% PA 2.2370% PA
JAPANESE Yen VALUE 17 11 21
For 3 months and
over but less than
6 months 0.1610% PA 0.5890% PA
For 6 months and
over but less than
12 months 0.1972% PA 0.5528% PA
For 12 Months 0.1920% PA 0.6830% PA
For 2 Years 0.1920% PA 1.1830% PA
For 3 Years 0.1920% PA 1.4330% PA
For 4 Years 0.1920% PA 1.6830% PA
For 5 years 0.1920% PA 1.8080% PA