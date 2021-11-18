KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Nov, 2021 ) :The Foreign Exchange Rates Committee

of Financial Market Association of Pakistan issued the following

Base Rate, here on Thursday.

FOREIGN Currency ACCOUNTS SCHEME

BBA BID MAXIMUM RATES

R A T E S FOR PAYMENT OF

WITH INTEREST BY

VALUE date AUTHORIZED

DEALERS

U.S. Dollars VALUE 18 11 21

For 3 months

and over but

less than 6 months -0.0900% PA 0.6600% PA

For 6 months

and over but

less than 12 Months -0.0223% PA 0.7278% PA

For 12 months 0.1491% PA 1.0241% PA

For 2 Years 0.1491% PA 1.5241% PA

For 3 Years 0.1491% PA 1.7741% PA

For 4 years 0.1491% PA 2.0241% PA

For 5 years 0.1491% PA 2.1491% PA

POUND STERLING VALUE 18 11 21

For 3 months

and over but

less than 6 Months -0.1414% PA 0.6086% PA

For 6 months and

over but less than

12 months 0.0620% PA 0.8120% PA

For 12 Months 0.4373% PA 1.3123% PA

For 2 Years 0.4373% PA 1.8123% PA

For 3 Years 0.

4373% PA 2.0623% PA

For 4 years 0.4373% PA 2.3123% PA

For 5 years 0.4373% PA 2.4373% PA

EURO VALUE 18 11 21

For 3 months and

over but less than

6 months 0.3213% PA 1.0713% PA

For 6 months and

over but less than

12 months 0.2997% PA 1.0497% PA

For 12 Months 0.2386% PA 1.1136% PA

For 2 Years 0.2386% PA 1.6136% PA

For 3 Years 0.2386% PA 1.8636% PA

For 4 years 0.2386% PA 2.1136% PA

For 5 years 0.2386% PA 2.2386% PA

JAPANESE Yen VALUE 18 11 21

For 3 months and

over but less than

6 months 0.1585% PA 0.5915% PA

For 6 months and

over but less than

12 months 0.1957% PA 0.5543% PA

For 12 Months 0.1953% PA 0.6797% PA

For 2 Years 0.1953% PA 1.1797% PA

For 3 Years 0.1953% PA 1.4297% PA

For 4 Years 0.1953% PA 1.6797% PA

For 5 years 0.1953% PA 1.8047% PA