Foreign Currency Account Scheme
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 5 minutes ago Fri 19th November 2021 | 09:20 AM
KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Nov, 2021 ) :KARACHI, Nov 19 (Pakistan Point news - 19th Nov, 2021 ): The Foreign Exchange Rates Committee of Financial Market Association of Pakistan issued the following Base Rate, here on Friday.
FOREIGN Currency ACCOUNTS SCHEME
BBA BID MAXIMUM RATES
R A T E S FOR PAYMENT OF
WITH INTEREST BY
VALUE date AUTHORIZED
DEALERS
U.S. Dollars VALUE 19 11 21
For 3 months
and over but
less than 6 months -0.0925% PA 0.6575% PA
For 6 months
and over but
less than 12 Months -0.0214% PA 0.7286% PA
For 12 months 0.1486% PA 1.0236% PA
For 2 Years 0.1486% PA 1.5236% PA
For 3 Years 0.1486% PA 1.7736% PA
For 4 years 0.1486% PA 2.0236% PA
For 5 years 0.1486% PA 2.1486% PA
POUND STERLING VALUE 19 11 21
For 3 months
and over but
less than 6 Months -0.1381% PA 0.6119% PA
For 6 months and
over but less than
12 months 0.0609% PA 0.8109% PA
For 12 Months 0.4419% PA 1.3169% PA
For 2 Years 0.
4419% PA 1.8169% PA
For 3 Years 0.4419% PA 2.0669% PA
For 4 years 0.4419% PA 2.3169% PA
For 5 years 0.4419% PA 2.4419% PA
EURO VALUE 19 11 21
For 3 months and
over but less than
6 months 0.3174% PA 1.0674% PA
For 6 months and
over but less than
12 months 0.2967% PA 1.0467% PA
For 12 Months 0.2357% PA 1.1107% PA
For 2 Years 0.2357% PA 1.6107% PA
For 3 Years 0.2357% PA 1.8607% PA
For 4 years 0.2357% PA 2.1107% PA
For 5 years 0.2357% PA 2.2357% PA
JAPANESE Yen VALUE 19 11 21
For 3 months and
over but less than
6 months 0.1562% PA 0.5938% PA
For 6 months and
over but less than
12 months 0.1955% PA 0.5545% PA
For 12 Months 0.1960% PA 0.6790% PA
For 2 Years 0.1960% PA 1.1790% PA
For 3 Years 0.1960% PA 1.4290% PA
For 4 Years 0.1960% PA 1.6790% PA
For 5 years 0.1960% PA 1.8040% PA