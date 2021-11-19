(@ChaudhryMAli88)

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Nov, 2021 ) :KARACHI, Nov 19 (Pakistan Point news - 19th Nov, 2021 ): The Foreign Exchange Rates Committee of Financial Market Association of Pakistan issued the following Base Rate, here on Friday.

FOREIGN Currency ACCOUNTS SCHEME

BBA BID MAXIMUM RATES

R A T E S FOR PAYMENT OF

WITH INTEREST BY

VALUE date AUTHORIZED

DEALERS

U.S. Dollars VALUE 19 11 21

For 3 months

and over but

less than 6 months -0.0925% PA 0.6575% PA

For 6 months

and over but

less than 12 Months -0.0214% PA 0.7286% PA

For 12 months 0.1486% PA 1.0236% PA

For 2 Years 0.1486% PA 1.5236% PA

For 3 Years 0.1486% PA 1.7736% PA

For 4 years 0.1486% PA 2.0236% PA

For 5 years 0.1486% PA 2.1486% PA

POUND STERLING VALUE 19 11 21

For 3 months

and over but

less than 6 Months -0.1381% PA 0.6119% PA

For 6 months and

over but less than

12 months 0.0609% PA 0.8109% PA

For 12 Months 0.4419% PA 1.3169% PA

For 2 Years 0.

4419% PA 1.8169% PA

For 3 Years 0.4419% PA 2.0669% PA

For 4 years 0.4419% PA 2.3169% PA

For 5 years 0.4419% PA 2.4419% PA

EURO VALUE 19 11 21

For 3 months and

over but less than

6 months 0.3174% PA 1.0674% PA

For 6 months and

over but less than

12 months 0.2967% PA 1.0467% PA

For 12 Months 0.2357% PA 1.1107% PA

For 2 Years 0.2357% PA 1.6107% PA

For 3 Years 0.2357% PA 1.8607% PA

For 4 years 0.2357% PA 2.1107% PA

For 5 years 0.2357% PA 2.2357% PA

JAPANESE Yen VALUE 19 11 21

For 3 months and

over but less than

6 months 0.1562% PA 0.5938% PA

For 6 months and

over but less than

12 months 0.1955% PA 0.5545% PA

For 12 Months 0.1960% PA 0.6790% PA

For 2 Years 0.1960% PA 1.1790% PA

For 3 Years 0.1960% PA 1.4290% PA

For 4 Years 0.1960% PA 1.6790% PA

For 5 years 0.1960% PA 1.8040% PA