KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Nov, 2021 ) :The Foreign Exchange Rates Committee of Financial Market Association of Pakistan issued the following Base Rate, here on Monday.

FOREIGN Currency ACCOUNTS SCHEME

BBA BID MAXIMUM RATES

R A T E S FOR PAYMENT OF

WITH INTEREST BY

VALUE date AUTHORIZED

DEALERS

U.S. Dollars VALUE 22 11 21

For 3 months

and over but

less than 6 months -0.0904% PA 0.6596% PA

For 6 months

and over but

less than 12 Months -0.0265% PA 0.7235% PA

For 12 months 0.1398% PA 1.0148% PA

For 2 Years 0.1398% PA 1.5148% PA

For 3 Years 0.1398% PA 1.7648% PA

For 4 years 0.1398% PA 2.0148% PA

For 5 years 0.1398% PA 2.1398% PA

POUND STERLING VALUE 22 11 21

For 3 months

and over but

less than 6 Months -0.1375% PA 0.6125% PA

For 6 months and

over but less than

12 months 0.0566% PA 0.8066% PA

For 12 Months 0.4284% PA 1.3034% PA

For 2 Years 0.4284% PA 1.8034% PA

For 3 Years 0.

4284% PA 2.0534% PA

For 4 years 0.4284% PA 2.3034% PA

For 5 years 0.4284% PA 2.4284% PA

EURO VALUE 22 11 21

For 3 months and

over but less than

6 months 0.3177% PA 1.0677% PA

For 6 months and

over but less than

12 months 0.2954% PA 1.0454% PA

For 12 Months 0.2399% PA 1.1149% PA

For 2 Years 0.2399% PA 1.6149% PA

For 3 Years 0.2399% PA 1.8649% PA

For 4 years 0.2399% PA 2.1149% PA

For 5 years 0.2399% PA 2.2399% PA

JAPANESE Yen VALUE 22 11 21

For 3 months and

over but less than

6 months 0.1553% PA 0.5947% PA

For 6 months and

over but less than

12 months 0.1960% PA 0.5540% PA

For 12 Months 0.1962% PA 0.6788% PA

For 2 Years 0.1962% PA 1.1788% PA

For 3 Years 0.1962% PA 1.4288% PA

For 4 Years 0.1962% PA 1.6788% PA

For 5 years 0.1962% PA 1.8038% PA