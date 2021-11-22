Foreign Currency Account Scheme
Mon 22nd November 2021
KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Nov, 2021 ) :The Foreign Exchange Rates Committee of Financial Market Association of Pakistan issued the following Base Rate, here on Monday.
FOREIGN Currency ACCOUNTS SCHEME
BBA BID MAXIMUM RATES
R A T E S FOR PAYMENT OF
WITH INTEREST BY
VALUE date AUTHORIZED
DEALERS
U.S. Dollars VALUE 22 11 21
For 3 months
and over but
less than 6 months -0.0904% PA 0.6596% PA
For 6 months
and over but
less than 12 Months -0.0265% PA 0.7235% PA
For 12 months 0.1398% PA 1.0148% PA
For 2 Years 0.1398% PA 1.5148% PA
For 3 Years 0.1398% PA 1.7648% PA
For 4 years 0.1398% PA 2.0148% PA
For 5 years 0.1398% PA 2.1398% PA
POUND STERLING VALUE 22 11 21
For 3 months
and over but
less than 6 Months -0.1375% PA 0.6125% PA
For 6 months and
over but less than
12 months 0.0566% PA 0.8066% PA
For 12 Months 0.4284% PA 1.3034% PA
For 2 Years 0.4284% PA 1.8034% PA
For 3 Years 0.
4284% PA 2.0534% PA
For 4 years 0.4284% PA 2.3034% PA
For 5 years 0.4284% PA 2.4284% PA
EURO VALUE 22 11 21
For 3 months and
over but less than
6 months 0.3177% PA 1.0677% PA
For 6 months and
over but less than
12 months 0.2954% PA 1.0454% PA
For 12 Months 0.2399% PA 1.1149% PA
For 2 Years 0.2399% PA 1.6149% PA
For 3 Years 0.2399% PA 1.8649% PA
For 4 years 0.2399% PA 2.1149% PA
For 5 years 0.2399% PA 2.2399% PA
JAPANESE Yen VALUE 22 11 21
For 3 months and
over but less than
6 months 0.1553% PA 0.5947% PA
For 6 months and
over but less than
12 months 0.1960% PA 0.5540% PA
For 12 Months 0.1962% PA 0.6788% PA
For 2 Years 0.1962% PA 1.1788% PA
For 3 Years 0.1962% PA 1.4288% PA
For 4 Years 0.1962% PA 1.6788% PA
For 5 years 0.1962% PA 1.8038% PA