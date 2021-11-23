(@ChaudhryMAli88)

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Nov, 2021 ) :The Foreign Exchange Rates Committee of Financial Market Association of Pakistan issued the following Base Rate, here on Tuesday.

FOREIGN Currency ACCOUNTS SCHEME

BBA BID MAXIMUM RATES

R A T E S FOR PAYMENT OF

WITH INTEREST BY

VALUE date AUTHORIZED

DEALERS

U.S. Dollars VALUE 23 11 21

For 3 months

and over but

less than 6 months -0.0860% PA 0.6640% PA

For 6 months

and over but

less than 12 Months -0.0206% PA 0.7294% PA

For 12 months 0.1418% PA 1.0168% PA

For 2 Years 0.1418% PA 1.5168% PA

For 3 Years 0.1418% PA 1.7668% PA

For 4 years 0.1418% PA 2.0168% PA

For 5 years 0.1418% PA 2.1418% PA

POUND STERLING VALUE 23 11 21

For 3 months

and over but

less than 6 Months -0.1348% PA 0.6153% PA

For 6 months and

over but less than

12 months 0.0499% PA 0.7999% PA

For 12 Months 0.4118% PA 1.2868% PA

For 2 Years 0.4118% PA 1.7868% PA

For 3 Years 0.

4118% PA 2.0368% PA

For 4 years 0.4118% PA 2.2868% PA

For 5 years 0.4118% PA 2.4118% PA

EURO VALUE 23 11 21

For 3 months and

over but less than

6 months 0.3151% PA 1.0651% PA

For 6 months and

over but less than

12 months 0.2946% PA 1.0446% PA

For 12 Months 0.2413% PA 1.1163% PA

For 2 Years 0.2413% PA 1.6163% PA

For 3 Years 0.2413% PA 1.8663% PA

For 4 years 0.2413% PA 2.1163% PA

For 5 years 0.2413% PA 2.2413% PA

JAPANESE Yen VALUE 23 11 21

For 3 months and

over but less than

6 months 0.1550% PA 0.5950% PA

For 6 months and

over but less than

12 months 0.1955% PA 0.5545% PA

For 12 Months 0.1973% PA 0.6777% PA

For 2 Years 0.1973% PA 1.1777% PA

For 3 Years 0.1973% PA 1.4277% PA

For 4 Years 0.1973% PA 1.6777% PA

For 5 years 0.1973% PA 1.8027% PA