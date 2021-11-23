Foreign Currency Account Scheme
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 3 minutes ago Tue 23rd November 2021 | 09:10 AM
KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Nov, 2021 ) :The Foreign Exchange Rates Committee of Financial Market Association of Pakistan issued the following Base Rate, here on Tuesday.
FOREIGN Currency ACCOUNTS SCHEME
BBA BID MAXIMUM RATES
R A T E S FOR PAYMENT OF
WITH INTEREST BY
VALUE date AUTHORIZED
DEALERS
U.S. Dollars VALUE 23 11 21
For 3 months
and over but
less than 6 months -0.0860% PA 0.6640% PA
For 6 months
and over but
less than 12 Months -0.0206% PA 0.7294% PA
For 12 months 0.1418% PA 1.0168% PA
For 2 Years 0.1418% PA 1.5168% PA
For 3 Years 0.1418% PA 1.7668% PA
For 4 years 0.1418% PA 2.0168% PA
For 5 years 0.1418% PA 2.1418% PA
POUND STERLING VALUE 23 11 21
For 3 months
and over but
less than 6 Months -0.1348% PA 0.6153% PA
For 6 months and
over but less than
12 months 0.0499% PA 0.7999% PA
For 12 Months 0.4118% PA 1.2868% PA
For 2 Years 0.4118% PA 1.7868% PA
For 3 Years 0.
4118% PA 2.0368% PA
For 4 years 0.4118% PA 2.2868% PA
For 5 years 0.4118% PA 2.4118% PA
EURO VALUE 23 11 21
For 3 months and
over but less than
6 months 0.3151% PA 1.0651% PA
For 6 months and
over but less than
12 months 0.2946% PA 1.0446% PA
For 12 Months 0.2413% PA 1.1163% PA
For 2 Years 0.2413% PA 1.6163% PA
For 3 Years 0.2413% PA 1.8663% PA
For 4 years 0.2413% PA 2.1163% PA
For 5 years 0.2413% PA 2.2413% PA
JAPANESE Yen VALUE 23 11 21
For 3 months and
over but less than
6 months 0.1550% PA 0.5950% PA
For 6 months and
over but less than
12 months 0.1955% PA 0.5545% PA
For 12 Months 0.1973% PA 0.6777% PA
For 2 Years 0.1973% PA 1.1777% PA
For 3 Years 0.1973% PA 1.4277% PA
For 4 Years 0.1973% PA 1.6777% PA
For 5 years 0.1973% PA 1.8027% PA