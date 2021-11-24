Foreign Currency Account Scheme
KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Nov, 2021 ) :The Foreign Exchange Rates Committee of Financial Market Association of Pakistan issued the following Base Rate, here on Wednesday.
FOREIGN Currency ACCOUNTS SCHEME
BBA BID MAXIMUM RATES
R A T E S FOR PAYMENT OF
WITH INTEREST BY
VALUE date AUTHORIZED
DEALERS
U.S. Dollars VALUE 24 11 21
For 3 months
and over but
less than 6 months -0.0804% PA 0.6696% PA
For 6 months
and over but
less than 12 Months -0.0061% PA 0.7439% PA
For 12 months 0.1756% PA 1.0506% PA
For 2 Years 0.1756% PA 1.5506% PA
For 3 Years 0.1756% PA 1.8006% PA
For 4 years 0.1756% PA 2.0506% PA
For 5 years 0.1756% PA 2.1756% PA
POUND STERLING VALUE 24 11 21
For 3 months
and over but
less than 6 Months -0.1356% PA 0.6144% PA
For 6 months and
over but less than
12 months 0.0521% PA 0.8021% PA
For 12 Months 0.4213% PA 1.2963% PA
For 2 Years 0.4213% PA 1.7963% PA
For 3 Years 0.
4213% PA 2.0463% PA
For 4 years 0.4213% PA 2.2963% PA
For 5 years 0.4213% PA 2.4213% PA
EURO VALUE 24 11 21
For 3 months and
over but less than
6 months 0.3294% PA 1.0794% PA
For 6 months and
over but less than
12 months 0.2980% PA 1.0480% PA
For 12 Months 0.2417% PA 1.1167% PA
For 2 Years 0.2417% PA 1.6167% PA
For 3 Years 0.2417% PA 1.8667% PA
For 4 years 0.2417% PA 2.1167% PA
For 5 years 0.2417% PA 2.2417% PA
JAPANESE Yen VALUE 24 11 21
For 3 months and
over but less than
6 months 0.1550% PA 0.5950% PA
For 6 months and
over but less than
12 months 0.1955% PA 0.5545% PA
For 12 Months 0.1973% PA 0.6777% PA
For 2 Years 0.1973% PA 1.1777% PA
For 3 Years 0.1973% PA 1.4277% PA
For 4 Years 0.1973% PA 1.6777% PA
For 5 years 0.1973% PA 1.8027% PA