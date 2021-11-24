(@ChaudhryMAli88)

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Nov, 2021 ) :The Foreign Exchange Rates Committee of Financial Market Association of Pakistan issued the following Base Rate, here on Wednesday.

FOREIGN Currency ACCOUNTS SCHEME

BBA BID MAXIMUM RATES

R A T E S FOR PAYMENT OF

WITH INTEREST BY

VALUE date AUTHORIZED

DEALERS

U.S. Dollars VALUE 24 11 21

For 3 months

and over but

less than 6 months -0.0804% PA 0.6696% PA

For 6 months

and over but

less than 12 Months -0.0061% PA 0.7439% PA

For 12 months 0.1756% PA 1.0506% PA

For 2 Years 0.1756% PA 1.5506% PA

For 3 Years 0.1756% PA 1.8006% PA

For 4 years 0.1756% PA 2.0506% PA

For 5 years 0.1756% PA 2.1756% PA

POUND STERLING VALUE 24 11 21

For 3 months

and over but

less than 6 Months -0.1356% PA 0.6144% PA

For 6 months and

over but less than

12 months 0.0521% PA 0.8021% PA

For 12 Months 0.4213% PA 1.2963% PA

For 2 Years 0.4213% PA 1.7963% PA

For 3 Years 0.

4213% PA 2.0463% PA

For 4 years 0.4213% PA 2.2963% PA

For 5 years 0.4213% PA 2.4213% PA

EURO VALUE 24 11 21

For 3 months and

over but less than

6 months 0.3294% PA 1.0794% PA

For 6 months and

over but less than

12 months 0.2980% PA 1.0480% PA

For 12 Months 0.2417% PA 1.1167% PA

For 2 Years 0.2417% PA 1.6167% PA

For 3 Years 0.2417% PA 1.8667% PA

For 4 years 0.2417% PA 2.1167% PA

For 5 years 0.2417% PA 2.2417% PA

JAPANESE Yen VALUE 24 11 21

For 3 months and

over but less than

6 months 0.1550% PA 0.5950% PA

For 6 months and

over but less than

12 months 0.1955% PA 0.5545% PA

For 12 Months 0.1973% PA 0.6777% PA

For 2 Years 0.1973% PA 1.1777% PA

For 3 Years 0.1973% PA 1.4277% PA

For 4 Years 0.1973% PA 1.6777% PA

For 5 years 0.1973% PA 1.8027% PA