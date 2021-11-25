KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Nov, 2021 ) :The Foreign Exchange Rates Committee

of Financial Market Association of Pakistan issued the following

Base Rate, here on Thursday.

FOREIGN Currency ACCOUNTS SCHEME

BBA BID MAXIMUM RATES

R A T E S FOR PAYMENT OF

WITH INTEREST BY

VALUE date AUTHORIZED

DEALERS

U.S. Dollars VALUE 26 11 21

For 3 months

and over but

less than 6 months -0.0720% PA 0.6780% PA

For 6 months

and over but

less than 12 Months -0.0019% PA 0.7519% PA

For 12 months 0.1990% PA 1.0740% PA

For 2 Years 0.1990% PA 1.5740% PA

For 3 Years 0.1990% PA 1.8240% PA

For 4 years 0.1990% PA 2.0740% PA

For 5 years 0.1990% PA 2.1990% PA

POUND STERLING VALUE 25 11 21

For 3 months

and over but

less than 6 Months -0.1324% PA 0.6176% PA

For 6 months and

over but less than

12 months 0.0549% PA 0.8049% PA

For 12 Months 0.4345% PA 1.3085% PA

For 2 Years 0.4335% PA 1.8085% PA

For 3 Years 0.

4335% PA 2.0585% PA

For 4 years 0.4335% PA 2.3085% PA

For 5 years 0.4335% PA 2.4335% PA

EURO VALUE 25 11 21

For 3 months and

over but less than

6 months 0.3346% PA 1.0846% PA

For 6 months and

over but less than

12 months 0.2977% PA 1.0477% PA

For 12 Months 0.2403% PA 1.1153% PA

For 2 Years 0.2403% PA 1.6153% PA

For 3 Years 0.2403% PA 1.8653% PA

For 4 years 0.2403% PA 2.1153% PA

For 5 years 0.2403% PA 2.2403% PA

JAPANESE Yen VALUE 25 11 21

For 3 months and

over but less than

6 months 0.1542% PA 0.5958% PA

For 6 months and

over but less than

12 months 0.1947% PA 0.5553% PA

For 12 Months 0.2012% PA 0.6738% PA

For 2 Years 0.2012% PA 1.1738% PA

For 3 Years 0.2012% PA 1.4238% PA

For 4 Years 0.2012% PA 1.6738% PA

For 5 years 0.2012% PA 1.7988% PA