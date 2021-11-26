KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Nov, 2021 ) :The Foreign Exchange Rates Committee of Financial Market Association of Pakistan issued the following Base Rate, here on Friday.

FOREIGN Currency ACCOUNTS SCHEME

BBA BID MAXIMUM RATES

R A T E S FOR PAYMENT OF

WITH INTEREST BY

VALUE date AUTHORIZED

DEALERS

U.S. Dollars VALUE 26 11 21

For 3 months

and over but

less than 6 months -0.0720% PA 0.6780% PA

For 6 months

and over but

less than 12 Months -0.0019% PA 0.7519% PA

For 12 months 0.1990% PA 1.0740% PA

For 2 Years 0.1990% PA 1.5740% PA

For 3 Years 0.1990% PA 1.8240% PA

For 4 years 0.1990% PA 2.0740% PA

For 5 years 0.1990% PA 2.1990% PA

POUND STERLING VALUE 26 11 21

For 3 months

and over but

less than 6 Months -0.1290% PA 0.6210% PA

For 6 months and

over but less than

12 months 0.0576% PA 0.8076% PA

For 12 Months 0.4408% PA 1.3158% PA

For 2 Years 0.4408% PA 1.8158% PA

For 3 Years 0.

4408% PA 2.0658% PA

For 4 years 0.4408% PA 2.3158% PA

For 5 years 0.4408% PA 2.4408% PA

EURO VALUE 26 11 21

For 3 months and

over but less than

6 months 0.3400% PA 1.0900% PA

For 6 months and

over but less than

12 months 0.2997% PA 1.0497% PA

For 12 Months 0.2383% PA 1.1133% PA

For 2 Years 0.2383% PA 1.6133% PA

For 3 Years 0.2383% PA 1.8633% PA

For 4 years 0.2383% PA 2.1133% PA

For 5 years 0.2383% PA 2.2383% PA

JAPANESE Yen VALUE 26 11 21

For 3 months and

over but less than

6 months 0.1543% PA 0.5957% PA

For 6 months and

over but less than

12 months 0.1965% PA 0.5535% PA

For 12 Months 0.1965% PA 0.6785% PA

For 2 Years 0.1965% PA 1.1785% PA

For 3 Years 0.1965% PA 1.4285% PA

For 4 Years 0.1965% PA 1.6785% PA

For 5 years 0.1965% PA 1.8035% PA