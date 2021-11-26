Foreign Currency Account Scheme
Faizan Hashmi 1 minute ago Fri 26th November 2021 | 09:00 AM
KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Nov, 2021 ) :The Foreign Exchange Rates Committee of Financial Market Association of Pakistan issued the following Base Rate, here on Friday.
FOREIGN Currency ACCOUNTS SCHEME
BBA BID MAXIMUM RATES
R A T E S FOR PAYMENT OF
WITH INTEREST BY
VALUE date AUTHORIZED
DEALERS
U.S. Dollars VALUE 26 11 21
For 3 months
and over but
less than 6 months -0.0720% PA 0.6780% PA
For 6 months
and over but
less than 12 Months -0.0019% PA 0.7519% PA
For 12 months 0.1990% PA 1.0740% PA
For 2 Years 0.1990% PA 1.5740% PA
For 3 Years 0.1990% PA 1.8240% PA
For 4 years 0.1990% PA 2.0740% PA
For 5 years 0.1990% PA 2.1990% PA
POUND STERLING VALUE 26 11 21
For 3 months
and over but
less than 6 Months -0.1290% PA 0.6210% PA
For 6 months and
over but less than
12 months 0.0576% PA 0.8076% PA
For 12 Months 0.4408% PA 1.3158% PA
For 2 Years 0.4408% PA 1.8158% PA
For 3 Years 0.
4408% PA 2.0658% PA
For 4 years 0.4408% PA 2.3158% PA
For 5 years 0.4408% PA 2.4408% PA
EURO VALUE 26 11 21
For 3 months and
over but less than
6 months 0.3400% PA 1.0900% PA
For 6 months and
over but less than
12 months 0.2997% PA 1.0497% PA
For 12 Months 0.2383% PA 1.1133% PA
For 2 Years 0.2383% PA 1.6133% PA
For 3 Years 0.2383% PA 1.8633% PA
For 4 years 0.2383% PA 2.1133% PA
For 5 years 0.2383% PA 2.2383% PA
JAPANESE Yen VALUE 26 11 21
For 3 months and
over but less than
6 months 0.1543% PA 0.5957% PA
For 6 months and
over but less than
12 months 0.1965% PA 0.5535% PA
For 12 Months 0.1965% PA 0.6785% PA
For 2 Years 0.1965% PA 1.1785% PA
For 3 Years 0.1965% PA 1.4285% PA
For 4 Years 0.1965% PA 1.6785% PA
For 5 years 0.1965% PA 1.8035% PA