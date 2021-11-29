(@ChaudhryMAli88)

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Nov, 2021 ) :The Foreign Exchange Rates Committee

of Financial Market Association of Pakistan issued the following

Base Rate, here on Monday.

FOREIGN Currency ACCOUNTS SCHEME

BBA BID MAXIMUM RATES

R A T E S FOR PAYMENT OF

WITH INTEREST BY

VALUE date AUTHORIZED

DEALERS

U.S. Dollars VALUE 29 11 21

For 3 months

and over but

less than 6 months -0.0744% PA 0.6756% PA

For 6 months

and over but

less than 12 Months -0.0091% PA 0.7591% PA

For 12 months 0.2216% PA 1.0966% PA

For 2 Years 0.2216% PA 1.5966% PA

For 3 Years 0.2216% PA 1.8466% PA

For 4 years 0.2216% PA 2.0966% PA

For 5 years 0.2216% PA 2.2216% PA

POUND STERLING VALUE 29 11 21

For 3 months

and over but

less than 6 Months -0.1304% PA 0.6196% PA

For 6 months and

over but less than

12 months 0.0578% PA 0.8078% PA

For 12 Months 0.4445% PA 1.3195% PA

For 2 Years 0.4445% PA 1.8195% PA

For 3 Years 0.

4445% PA 2.0695% PA

For 4 years 0.4445% PA 2.3195% PA

For 5 years 0.4445% PA 2.4445% PA

EURO VALUE 29 11 21

For 3 months and

over but less than

6 months 0.3400% PA 1.0900% PA

For 6 months and

over but less than

12 months 0.3013% PA 1.0513% PA

For 12 Months 0.2371% PA 1.1121% PA

For 2 Years 0.2371% PA 1.6121% PA

For 3 Years 0.2371% PA 1.8621% PA

For 4 years 0.2371% PA 2.1121% PA

For 5 years 0.2371% PA 2.2371% PA

JAPANESE Yen VALUE 29 11 21

For 3 months and

over but less than

6 months 0.1515% PA 0.5985% PA

For 6 months and

over but less than

12 months 0.1978% PA 0.5522% PA

For 12 Months 0.1983% PA 0.6767% PA

For 2 Years 0.1983% PA 1.1767% PA

For 3 Years 0.1983% PA 1.4267% PA

For 4 Years 0.1983% PA 1.6767% PA

For 5 years 0.1983% PA 1.8017% PA