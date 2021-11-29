Foreign Currency Account Scheme
of Financial Market Association of Pakistan issued the following
Base Rate, here on Monday.
FOREIGN Currency ACCOUNTS SCHEME
BBA BID MAXIMUM RATES
R A T E S FOR PAYMENT OF
WITH INTEREST BY
VALUE date AUTHORIZED
DEALERS
U.S. Dollars VALUE 29 11 21
For 3 months
and over but
less than 6 months -0.0744% PA 0.6756% PA
For 6 months
and over but
less than 12 Months -0.0091% PA 0.7591% PA
For 12 months 0.2216% PA 1.0966% PA
For 2 Years 0.2216% PA 1.5966% PA
For 3 Years 0.2216% PA 1.8466% PA
For 4 years 0.2216% PA 2.0966% PA
For 5 years 0.2216% PA 2.2216% PA
POUND STERLING VALUE 29 11 21
For 3 months
and over but
less than 6 Months -0.1304% PA 0.6196% PA
For 6 months and
over but less than
12 months 0.0578% PA 0.8078% PA
For 12 Months 0.4445% PA 1.3195% PA
For 2 Years 0.4445% PA 1.8195% PA
For 3 Years 0.
4445% PA 2.0695% PA
For 4 years 0.4445% PA 2.3195% PA
For 5 years 0.4445% PA 2.4445% PA
EURO VALUE 29 11 21
For 3 months and
over but less than
6 months 0.3400% PA 1.0900% PA
For 6 months and
over but less than
12 months 0.3013% PA 1.0513% PA
For 12 Months 0.2371% PA 1.1121% PA
For 2 Years 0.2371% PA 1.6121% PA
For 3 Years 0.2371% PA 1.8621% PA
For 4 years 0.2371% PA 2.1121% PA
For 5 years 0.2371% PA 2.2371% PA
JAPANESE Yen VALUE 29 11 21
For 3 months and
over but less than
6 months 0.1515% PA 0.5985% PA
For 6 months and
over but less than
12 months 0.1978% PA 0.5522% PA
For 12 Months 0.1983% PA 0.6767% PA
For 2 Years 0.1983% PA 1.1767% PA
For 3 Years 0.1983% PA 1.4267% PA
For 4 Years 0.1983% PA 1.6767% PA
For 5 years 0.1983% PA 1.8017% PA