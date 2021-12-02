UrduPoint.com

Foreign Currency Account Scheme

Muhammad Irfan 9 minutes ago Thu 02nd December 2021 | 05:40 AM

Foreign Currency Account Scheme

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Dec, 2021 ) :The Foreign Exchange Rates Committee of Financial Market Association of Pakistan issued the following Base Rate, here on Thursday.

FOREIGN Currency ACCOUNTS SCHEME

BBA BID MAXIMUM RATES

R A T E S FOR PAYMENT OF

WITH INTEREST BY

VALUE date AUTHORIZED

DEALERS

U.S. Dollars VALUE 01 12 21

For 3 months

and over but

less than 6 months -0.0791% PA 0.6709% PA

For 6 months

and over but

less than 12 Months -0.0040% PA 0.7460% PA

For 12 months 0.1699% PA 1.0449% PA

For 2 Years 0.1699% PA 1.5449% PA

For 3 Years 0.1699% PA 1.7949% PA

For 4 years 0.1699% PA 2.0449% PA

For 5 years 0.1699% PA 2.1699% PA

POUND STERLING VALUE 01 12 21

For 3 months

and over but

less than 6 Months -0.1471% PA 0.6029% PA

For 6 months and

over but less than

12 months 0.0291% PA 0.7791% PA

For 12 Months 0.3924% PA 1.2674% PA

For 2 Years 0.3924% PA 1.7674% PA

For 3 Years 0.

3924% PA 2.0174% PA

For 4 years 0.3924% PA 2.2674% PA

For 5 years 0.3924% PA 2.3924% PA

EURO VALUE 01 12 21

For 3 months and

over but less than

6 months 0.3477% PA 1.0977% PA

For 6 months and

over but less than

12 months 0.3023% PA 1.0523% PA

For 12 Months 0.2530% PA 1.1280% PA

For 2 Years 0.2530% PA 1.6280% PA

For 3 Years 0.2530% PA 1.8780% PA

For 4 years 0.2530% PA 2.1280% PA

For 5 years 0.2530% PA 2.2530% PA

JAPANESE Yen VALUE 30 11 21

For 3 months and

over but less than

6 months 0.1658% PA 0.5842% PA

For 6 months and

over but less than

12 months 0.1982% PA 0.5518% PA

For 12 Months 0.2037% PA 0.6713% PA

For 2 Years 0.2037% PA 1.1713% PA

For 3 Years 0.2037% PA 1.4213% PA

For 4 Years 0.2037% PA 1.6713% PA

For 5 years 0.2037% PA 1.7963% PA

