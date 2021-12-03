Foreign Currency Account Scheme
KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Dec, 2021 ) :The Foreign Exchange Rates Committee of Financial Market Association of Pakistan issued the following Base Rate, here on Friday.
FOREIGN Currency ACCOUNTS SCHEME
BBA BID MAXIMUM RATES
R A T E S FOR PAYMENT OF
WITH INTEREST BY
VALUE date AUTHORIZED
DEALERS
U.S. Dollars VALUE 03 12 21
For 3 months
and over but
less than 6 months -0.0754% PA 0.6746% PA
For 6 months
and over but
less than 12 Months -0.0195% PA 0.7695% PA
For 12 months 0.2083% PA 1.0833% PA
For 2 Years 0.2083% PA 1.5833% PA
For 3 Years 0.2083% PA 1.8333% PA
For 4 years 0.2083% PA 2.0833% PA
For 5 years 0.2083% PA 2.2083% PA
POUND STERLING VALUE 03 12 21
For 3 months
and over but
less than 6 Months -0.1434% PA 0.6066% PA
For 6 months and
over but less than
12 months 0.0451% PA 0.7951% PA
For 12 Months 0.4169% PA 1.2919% PA
For 2 Years 0.4169% PA 1.7919% PA
For 3 Years 0.
4169% PA 2.0419% PA
For 4 years 0.4169% PA 2.2919% PA
For 5 years 0.4169% PA 2.4169% PA
EURO VALUE 03 12 21
For 3 months and
over but less than
6 months 0.3474% PA 1.0974% PA
For 6 months and
over but less than
12 months 0.3059% PA 1.0559% PA
For 12 Months 0.2497% PA 1.1247% PA
For 2 Years 0.2497% PA 1.6247% PA
For 3 Years 0.2497% PA 1.8747% PA
For 4 years 0.2497% PA 2.1247% PA
For 5 years 0.2497% PA 2.2497% PA
JAPANESE Yen VALUE 03 12 21
For 3 months and
over but less than
6 months 0.1693% PA 0.5807% PA
For 6 months and
over but less than
12 months 0.1973% PA 0.5527% PA
For 12 Months 0.2077% PA 0.6673% PA
For 2 Years 0.2077% PA 1.1673% PA
For 3 Years 0.2077% PA 1.4173% PA
For 4 Years 0.2077% PA 1.6673% PA
For 5 years 0.2077% PA 1.7923% PA