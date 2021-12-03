(@ChaudhryMAli88)

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Dec, 2021 ) :The Foreign Exchange Rates Committee of Financial Market Association of Pakistan issued the following Base Rate, here on Friday.

FOREIGN Currency ACCOUNTS SCHEME

BBA BID MAXIMUM RATES

R A T E S FOR PAYMENT OF

WITH INTEREST BY

VALUE date AUTHORIZED

DEALERS

U.S. Dollars VALUE 03 12 21

For 3 months

and over but

less than 6 months -0.0754% PA 0.6746% PA

For 6 months

and over but

less than 12 Months -0.0195% PA 0.7695% PA

For 12 months 0.2083% PA 1.0833% PA

For 2 Years 0.2083% PA 1.5833% PA

For 3 Years 0.2083% PA 1.8333% PA

For 4 years 0.2083% PA 2.0833% PA

For 5 years 0.2083% PA 2.2083% PA

POUND STERLING VALUE 03 12 21

For 3 months

and over but

less than 6 Months -0.1434% PA 0.6066% PA

For 6 months and

over but less than

12 months 0.0451% PA 0.7951% PA

For 12 Months 0.4169% PA 1.2919% PA

For 2 Years 0.4169% PA 1.7919% PA

For 3 Years 0.

4169% PA 2.0419% PA

For 4 years 0.4169% PA 2.2919% PA

For 5 years 0.4169% PA 2.4169% PA

EURO VALUE 03 12 21

For 3 months and

over but less than

6 months 0.3474% PA 1.0974% PA

For 6 months and

over but less than

12 months 0.3059% PA 1.0559% PA

For 12 Months 0.2497% PA 1.1247% PA

For 2 Years 0.2497% PA 1.6247% PA

For 3 Years 0.2497% PA 1.8747% PA

For 4 years 0.2497% PA 2.1247% PA

For 5 years 0.2497% PA 2.2497% PA

JAPANESE Yen VALUE 03 12 21

For 3 months and

over but less than

6 months 0.1693% PA 0.5807% PA

For 6 months and

over but less than

12 months 0.1973% PA 0.5527% PA

For 12 Months 0.2077% PA 0.6673% PA

For 2 Years 0.2077% PA 1.1673% PA

For 3 Years 0.2077% PA 1.4173% PA

For 4 Years 0.2077% PA 1.6673% PA

For 5 years 0.2077% PA 1.7923% PA