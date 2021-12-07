KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Dec, 2021 ) :The Foreign Exchange Rates Committee of Financial Market Association of Pakistan issued the following Base Rate, here on Tuesday.

FOREIGN Currency ACCOUNTS SCHEME

BBA BID MAXIMUM RATES

R A T E S FOR PAYMENT OF

WITH INTEREST BY

VALUE date AUTHORIZED

DEALERS

U.S. Dollars VALUE 07 12 21

For 3 months

and over but

less than 6 months -0.0624% PA 0.6876% PA

For 6 months

and over but

less than 12 Months -0.0211% PA 0.7711% PA

For 12 months 0.2115% PA 1.0865% PA

For 2 Years 0.2115% PA 1.5865% PA

For 3 Years 0.2115% PA 1.8365% PA

For 4 years 0.2115% PA 2.0865% PA

For 5 years 0.2115% PA 2.2115% PA

POUND STERLING VALUE 07 12 21

For 3 months

and over but

less than 6 Months -0.1595% PA 0.5905% PA

For 6 months and

over but less than

12 months 0.0345% PA 0.7845% PA

For 12 Months 0.4034% PA 1.2784% PA

For 2 Years 0.4034% PA 1.7784% PA

For 3 Years 0.

4034% PA 2.0284% PA

For 4 years 0.4034% PA 2.2784% PA

For 5 years 0.4034% PA 2.4034% PA

EURO VALUE 07 12 21

For 3 months and

over but less than

6 months 0.3511% PA 1.1011% PA

For 6 months and

over but less than

12 months 0.3036% PA 1.0536% PA

For 12 Months 0.2493% PA 1.1243% PA

For 2 Years 0.2493% PA 1.6243% PA

For 3 Years 0.2493% PA 1.8743% PA

For 4 years 0.2493% PA 2.1243% PA

For 5 years 0.2493% PA 2.2493% PA

JAPANESE Yen VALUE 07 12 21

For 3 months and

over but less than

6 months 0.1765% PA 0.5735% PA

For 6 months and

over but less than

12 months 0.2000% PA 0.5500% PA

For 12 Months 0.2013% PA 0.6737% PA

For 2 Years 0.2013% PA 1.1737% PA

For 3 Years 0.2013% PA 1.4237% PA

For 4 Years 0.2013% PA 1.6737% PA

For 5 years 0.2013% PA 1.7987% PA