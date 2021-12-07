Foreign Currency Account Scheme
KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Dec, 2021 ) :The Foreign Exchange Rates Committee of Financial Market Association of Pakistan issued the following Base Rate, here on Tuesday.
BBA BID MAXIMUM RATES
R A T E S FOR PAYMENT OF
WITH INTEREST BY
VALUE date AUTHORIZED
DEALERS
U.S. Dollars VALUE 07 12 21
For 3 months
and over but
less than 6 months -0.0624% PA 0.6876% PA
For 6 months
and over but
less than 12 Months -0.0211% PA 0.7711% PA
For 12 months 0.2115% PA 1.0865% PA
For 2 Years 0.2115% PA 1.5865% PA
For 3 Years 0.2115% PA 1.8365% PA
For 4 years 0.2115% PA 2.0865% PA
For 5 years 0.2115% PA 2.2115% PA
POUND STERLING VALUE 07 12 21
For 3 months
and over but
less than 6 Months -0.1595% PA 0.5905% PA
For 6 months and
over but less than
12 months 0.0345% PA 0.7845% PA
For 12 Months 0.4034% PA 1.2784% PA
For 2 Years 0.4034% PA 1.7784% PA
For 3 Years 0.
4034% PA 2.0284% PA
For 4 years 0.4034% PA 2.2784% PA
For 5 years 0.4034% PA 2.4034% PA
EURO VALUE 07 12 21
For 3 months and
over but less than
6 months 0.3511% PA 1.1011% PA
For 6 months and
over but less than
12 months 0.3036% PA 1.0536% PA
For 12 Months 0.2493% PA 1.1243% PA
For 2 Years 0.2493% PA 1.6243% PA
For 3 Years 0.2493% PA 1.8743% PA
For 4 years 0.2493% PA 2.1243% PA
For 5 years 0.2493% PA 2.2493% PA
JAPANESE Yen VALUE 07 12 21
For 3 months and
over but less than
6 months 0.1765% PA 0.5735% PA
For 6 months and
over but less than
12 months 0.2000% PA 0.5500% PA
For 12 Months 0.2013% PA 0.6737% PA
For 2 Years 0.2013% PA 1.1737% PA
For 3 Years 0.2013% PA 1.4237% PA
For 4 Years 0.2013% PA 1.6737% PA
For 5 years 0.2013% PA 1.7987% PA