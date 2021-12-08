Foreign Currency Account Scheme
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 44 seconds ago Wed 08th December 2021 | 09:50 AM
KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Dec, 2021 ) :The Foreign Exchange Rates Committee of Financial Market Association of Pakistan issued the following Base Rate, here on Wednesday.
FOREIGN Currency ACCOUNTS SCHEME
BBA BID MAXIMUM RATES
R A T E S FOR PAYMENT OF
WITH INTEREST BY
VALUE date AUTHORIZED
DEALERS
U.S. Dollars VALUE 08 12 21
For 3 months
and over but
less than 6 months -0.0600% PA 0.6900% PA
For 6 months
and over but
less than 12 Months -0.0263% PA 0.7763% PA
For 12 months 0.2155% PA 1.0905% PA
For 2 Years 0.2155% PA 1.5905% PA
For 3 Years 0.2155% PA 1.8405% PA
For 4 years 0.2155% PA 2.0905% PA
For 5 years 0.2155% PA 2.2155% PA
POUND STERLING VALUE 08 12 21
For 3 months
and over but
less than 6 Months -0.1656% PA 0.5844% PA
For 6 months and
over but less than
12 months 0.0143% PA 0.7643% PA
For 12 Months 0.3871% PA 1.2621% PA
For 2 Years 0.3871% PA 1.7621% PA
For 3 Years 0.
3871% PA 2.0121% PA
For 4 years 0.3871% PA 2.2621% PA
For 5 years 0.3871% PA 2.3871% PA
EURO VALUE 08 12 21
For 3 months and
over but less than
6 months 0.3544% PA 1.1044% PA
For 6 months and
over but less than
12 months 0.3053% PA 1.0553% PA
For 12 Months 0.2513% PA 1.1263% PA
For 2 Years 0.2513% PA 1.6263% PA
For 3 Years 0.2513% PA 1.8763% PA
For 4 years 0.2513% PA 2.1263% PA
For 5 years 0.2513% PA 2.2513% PA
JAPANESE Yen VALUE 08 12 21
For 3 months and
over but less than
6 months 0.1753% PA 0.5747% PA
For 6 months and
over but less than
12 months 0.1983% PA 0.5517% PA
For 12 Months 0.2017% PA 0.6733% PA
For 2 Years 0.2017% PA 1.1733% PA
For 3 Years 0.2017% PA 1.4233% PA
For 4 Years 0.2017% PA 1.6733% PA
For 5 years 0.2017% PA 1.7983% PA