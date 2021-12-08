(@FahadShabbir)

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Dec, 2021 ) :The Foreign Exchange Rates Committee of Financial Market Association of Pakistan issued the following Base Rate, here on Wednesday.

FOREIGN Currency ACCOUNTS SCHEME

BBA BID MAXIMUM RATES

R A T E S FOR PAYMENT OF

WITH INTEREST BY

VALUE date AUTHORIZED

DEALERS

U.S. Dollars VALUE 08 12 21

For 3 months

and over but

less than 6 months -0.0600% PA 0.6900% PA

For 6 months

and over but

less than 12 Months -0.0263% PA 0.7763% PA

For 12 months 0.2155% PA 1.0905% PA

For 2 Years 0.2155% PA 1.5905% PA

For 3 Years 0.2155% PA 1.8405% PA

For 4 years 0.2155% PA 2.0905% PA

For 5 years 0.2155% PA 2.2155% PA

POUND STERLING VALUE 08 12 21

For 3 months

and over but

less than 6 Months -0.1656% PA 0.5844% PA

For 6 months and

over but less than

12 months 0.0143% PA 0.7643% PA

For 12 Months 0.3871% PA 1.2621% PA

For 2 Years 0.3871% PA 1.7621% PA

For 3 Years 0.

3871% PA 2.0121% PA

For 4 years 0.3871% PA 2.2621% PA

For 5 years 0.3871% PA 2.3871% PA

EURO VALUE 08 12 21

For 3 months and

over but less than

6 months 0.3544% PA 1.1044% PA

For 6 months and

over but less than

12 months 0.3053% PA 1.0553% PA

For 12 Months 0.2513% PA 1.1263% PA

For 2 Years 0.2513% PA 1.6263% PA

For 3 Years 0.2513% PA 1.8763% PA

For 4 years 0.2513% PA 2.1263% PA

For 5 years 0.2513% PA 2.2513% PA

JAPANESE Yen VALUE 08 12 21

For 3 months and

over but less than

6 months 0.1753% PA 0.5747% PA

For 6 months and

over but less than

12 months 0.1983% PA 0.5517% PA

For 12 Months 0.2017% PA 0.6733% PA

For 2 Years 0.2017% PA 1.1733% PA

For 3 Years 0.2017% PA 1.4233% PA

For 4 Years 0.2017% PA 1.6733% PA

For 5 years 0.2017% PA 1.7983% PA