Foreign Currency Account Scheme
KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Dec, 2021 ) :The Foreign Exchange Rates Committee
of Financial Market Association of Pakistan issued the following
Base Rate, here on Thursday.
FOREIGN Currency ACCOUNTS SCHEME
BBA BID MAXIMUM RATES
R A T E S FOR PAYMENT OF
WITH INTEREST BY
VALUE date AUTHORIZED
DEALERS
U.S. Dollars VALUE 09 12 21
For 3 months
and over but
less than 6 months -0.0518% PA 0.6983% PA
For 6 months
and over but
less than 12 Months -0.0334% PA 0.7834% PA
For 12 months 0.2325% PA 1.1075% PA
For 2 Years 0.2325% PA 1.6075% PA
For 3 Years 0.2325% PA 1.8575% PA
For 4 years 0.2325% PA 2.1075% PA
For 5 years 0.2325% PA 2.2325% PA
POUND STERLING VALUE 09 12 21
For 3 months
and over but
less than 6 Months -0.1581% PA 0.5919% PA
For 6 months and
over but less than
12 months 0.0206% PA 0.7706% PA
For 12 Months 0.3865% PA 1.2615% PA
For 2 Years 0.3865% PA 1.7615% PA
For 3 Years 0.
3865% PA 2.0115% PA
For 4 years 0.3865% PA 2.2615% PA
For 5 years 0.3865% PA 2.3865% PA
EURO VALUE 09 12 21
For 3 months and
over but less than
6 months 0.3561% PA 1.1061% PA
For 6 months and
over but less than
12 months 0.3070% PA 1.0570% PA
For 12 Months 0.2504% PA 1.1254% PA
For 2 Years 0.2504% PA 1.6254% PA
For 3 Years 0.2504% PA 1.8754% PA
For 4 years 0.2504% PA 2.1254% PA
For 5 years 0.2504% PA 2.2504% PA
JAPANESE Yen VALUE 09 12 21
For 3 months and
over but less than
6 months 0.1767% PA 0.5733% PA
For 6 months and
over but less than
12 months 0.1980% PA 0.5520% PA
For 12 Months 0.2012% PA 0.6738% PA
For 2 Years 0.2012% PA 1.1738% PA
For 3 Years 0.2012% PA 1.4238% PA
For 4 Years 0.2012% PA 1.6738% PA
For 5 years 0.2012% PA 1.7988% PA