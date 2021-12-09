KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Dec, 2021 ) :The Foreign Exchange Rates Committee

of Financial Market Association of Pakistan issued the following

Base Rate, here on Thursday.

FOREIGN Currency ACCOUNTS SCHEME

BBA BID MAXIMUM RATES

R A T E S FOR PAYMENT OF

WITH INTEREST BY

VALUE date AUTHORIZED

DEALERS

U.S. Dollars VALUE 09 12 21

For 3 months

and over but

less than 6 months -0.0518% PA 0.6983% PA

For 6 months

and over but

less than 12 Months -0.0334% PA 0.7834% PA

For 12 months 0.2325% PA 1.1075% PA

For 2 Years 0.2325% PA 1.6075% PA

For 3 Years 0.2325% PA 1.8575% PA

For 4 years 0.2325% PA 2.1075% PA

For 5 years 0.2325% PA 2.2325% PA

POUND STERLING VALUE 09 12 21

For 3 months

and over but

less than 6 Months -0.1581% PA 0.5919% PA

For 6 months and

over but less than

12 months 0.0206% PA 0.7706% PA

For 12 Months 0.3865% PA 1.2615% PA

For 2 Years 0.3865% PA 1.7615% PA

For 3 Years 0.

3865% PA 2.0115% PA

For 4 years 0.3865% PA 2.2615% PA

For 5 years 0.3865% PA 2.3865% PA

EURO VALUE 09 12 21

For 3 months and

over but less than

6 months 0.3561% PA 1.1061% PA

For 6 months and

over but less than

12 months 0.3070% PA 1.0570% PA

For 12 Months 0.2504% PA 1.1254% PA

For 2 Years 0.2504% PA 1.6254% PA

For 3 Years 0.2504% PA 1.8754% PA

For 4 years 0.2504% PA 2.1254% PA

For 5 years 0.2504% PA 2.2504% PA

JAPANESE Yen VALUE 09 12 21

For 3 months and

over but less than

6 months 0.1767% PA 0.5733% PA

For 6 months and

over but less than

12 months 0.1980% PA 0.5520% PA

For 12 Months 0.2012% PA 0.6738% PA

For 2 Years 0.2012% PA 1.1738% PA

For 3 Years 0.2012% PA 1.4238% PA

For 4 Years 0.2012% PA 1.6738% PA

For 5 years 0.2012% PA 1.7988% PA