KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Dec, 2021 ) :The Foreign Exchange Rates Committee

of Financial Market Association of Pakistan issued the following

Base Rate, here on Friday.

FOREIGN Currency ACCOUNTS SCHEME

BBA BID MAXIMUM RATES

R A T E S FOR PAYMENT OF

WITH INTEREST BY

VALUE date AUTHORIZED

DEALERS

U.S. Dollars VALUE 10 12 21

For 3 months

and over but

less than 6 months -0.0495% PA 0.7005% PA

For 6 months

and over but

less than 12 Months -0.0381% PA 0.7881% PA

For 12 months 0.2388% PA 1.1138% PA

For 2 Years 0.2388% PA 1.6138% PA

For 3 Years 0.2388% PA 1.8638% PA

For 4 years 0.2388% PA 2.1138% PA

For 5 years 0.2388% PA 2.2388% PA

POUND STERLING VALUE 10 12 21

For 3 months

and over but

less than 6 Months -0.1634% PA 0.5866% PA

For 6 months and

over but less than

12 months 0.0115% PA 0.7615% PA

For 12 Months 0.3688% PA 1.2438% PA

For 2 Years 0.3688% PA 1.7438% PA

For 3 Years 0.

3688% PA 2.9938% PA

For 4 years 0.3688% PA 2.2438% PA

For 5 years 0.3688% PA 2.3688% PA

EURO VALUE 10 12 21

For 3 months and

over but less than

6 months 0.3483% PA 1.0983% PA

For 6 months and

over but less than

12 months 0.3066% PA 1.0566% PA

For 12 Months 0.2507% PA 1.1257% PA

For 2 Years 0.2507% PA 1.6257% PA

For 3 Years 0.2507% PA 1.8757% PA

For 4 years 0.2507% PA 2.1257% PA

For 5 years 0.2507% PA 2.2507% PA

JAPANESE Yen VALUE 10 12 21

For 3 months and

over but less than

6 months 0.1760% PA 0.5740% PA

For 6 months and

over but less than

12 months 0.1958% PA 0.5542% PA

For 12 Months 0.2002% PA 0.6748% PA

For 2 Years 0.2002% PA 1.1748% PA

For 3 Years 0.2002% PA 1.4248% PA

For 4 Years 0.2002% PA 1.6748% PA

For 5 years 0.2002% PA 1.7998% PA