Foreign Currency Account Scheme
Faizan Hashmi 4 minutes ago Fri 10th December 2021 | 10:00 AM
KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Dec, 2021 ) :The Foreign Exchange Rates Committee
of Financial Market Association of Pakistan issued the following
Base Rate, here on Friday.
FOREIGN Currency ACCOUNTS SCHEME
BBA BID MAXIMUM RATES
R A T E S FOR PAYMENT OF
WITH INTEREST BY
VALUE date AUTHORIZED
DEALERS
U.S. Dollars VALUE 10 12 21
For 3 months
and over but
less than 6 months -0.0495% PA 0.7005% PA
For 6 months
and over but
less than 12 Months -0.0381% PA 0.7881% PA
For 12 months 0.2388% PA 1.1138% PA
For 2 Years 0.2388% PA 1.6138% PA
For 3 Years 0.2388% PA 1.8638% PA
For 4 years 0.2388% PA 2.1138% PA
For 5 years 0.2388% PA 2.2388% PA
POUND STERLING VALUE 10 12 21
For 3 months
and over but
less than 6 Months -0.1634% PA 0.5866% PA
For 6 months and
over but less than
12 months 0.0115% PA 0.7615% PA
For 12 Months 0.3688% PA 1.2438% PA
For 2 Years 0.3688% PA 1.7438% PA
For 3 Years 0.
3688% PA 2.9938% PA
For 4 years 0.3688% PA 2.2438% PA
For 5 years 0.3688% PA 2.3688% PA
EURO VALUE 10 12 21
For 3 months and
over but less than
6 months 0.3483% PA 1.0983% PA
For 6 months and
over but less than
12 months 0.3066% PA 1.0566% PA
For 12 Months 0.2507% PA 1.1257% PA
For 2 Years 0.2507% PA 1.6257% PA
For 3 Years 0.2507% PA 1.8757% PA
For 4 years 0.2507% PA 2.1257% PA
For 5 years 0.2507% PA 2.2507% PA
JAPANESE Yen VALUE 10 12 21
For 3 months and
over but less than
6 months 0.1760% PA 0.5740% PA
For 6 months and
over but less than
12 months 0.1958% PA 0.5542% PA
For 12 Months 0.2002% PA 0.6748% PA
For 2 Years 0.2002% PA 1.1748% PA
For 3 Years 0.2002% PA 1.4248% PA
For 4 Years 0.2002% PA 1.6748% PA
For 5 years 0.2002% PA 1.7998% PA