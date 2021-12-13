Foreign Currency Account Scheme
KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Dec, 2021 ) :The Foreign Exchange Rates Committee of Financial Market Association of Pakistan issued the following Base Rate, here on Monday.
BBA BID MAXIMUM RATES
R A T E S FOR PAYMENT OF
WITH INTEREST BY
VALUE date AUTHORIZED
DEALERS
U.S. Dollars VALUE 13 12 21
For 3 months
and over but
less than 6 months -0.0491% PA 0.7009% PA
For 6 months
and over but
less than 12 Months -0.0388% PA 0.7888% PA
For 12 months 0.2483% PA 1.1233% PA
For 2 Years 0.2483% PA 1.6233% PA
For 3 Years 0.2483% PA 1.8733% PA
For 4 years 0.2483% PA 2.1233% PA
For 5 years 0.2483% PA 2.2483% PA
POUND STERLING VALUE 13 12 21
For 3 months
and over but
less than 6 Months -0.1631% PA 0.5869% PA
For 6 months and
over but less than
12 months 0.0133% PA 0.7633% PA
For 12 Months 0.3780% PA 1.2530% PA
For 2 Years 0.3780% PA 1.7530% PA
For 3 Years 0.
3780% PA 2.0030% PA
For 4 years 0.3780% PA 2.2530% PA
For 5 years 0.3780% PA 2.3780% PA
EURO VALUE 13 12 21
For 3 months and
over but less than
6 months 0.3576% PA 1.1076% PA
For 6 months and
over but less than
12 months 0.3076% PA 1.0576% PA
For 12 Months 0.2420% PA 1.1170% PA
For 2 Years 0.2420% PA 1.6170% PA
For 3 Years 0.2420% PA 1.8670% PA
For 4 years 0.2420% PA 2.1170% PA
For 5 years 0.2420% PA 2.2420% PA
JAPANESE Yen VALUE 13 12 21
For 3 months and
over but less than
6 months 0.1742% PA 0.5758% PA
For 6 months and
over but less than
12 months 0.1935% PA 0.5565% PA
For 12 Months 0.1965% PA 0.6785% PA
For 2 Years 0.1965% PA 1.1785% PA
For 3 Years 0.1965% PA 1.4285% PA
For 4 Years 0.1965% PA 1.6785% PA
For 5 years 0.1965% PA 1.8035% PA