KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Dec, 2021 ) :The Foreign Exchange Rates Committee of Financial Market Association of Pakistan issued the following Base Rate, here on Monday.

FOREIGN Currency ACCOUNTS SCHEME

BBA BID MAXIMUM RATES

R A T E S FOR PAYMENT OF

WITH INTEREST BY

VALUE date AUTHORIZED

DEALERS

U.S. Dollars VALUE 13 12 21

For 3 months

and over but

less than 6 months -0.0491% PA 0.7009% PA

For 6 months

and over but

less than 12 Months -0.0388% PA 0.7888% PA

For 12 months 0.2483% PA 1.1233% PA

For 2 Years 0.2483% PA 1.6233% PA

For 3 Years 0.2483% PA 1.8733% PA

For 4 years 0.2483% PA 2.1233% PA

For 5 years 0.2483% PA 2.2483% PA

POUND STERLING VALUE 13 12 21

For 3 months

and over but

less than 6 Months -0.1631% PA 0.5869% PA

For 6 months and

over but less than

12 months 0.0133% PA 0.7633% PA

For 12 Months 0.3780% PA 1.2530% PA

For 2 Years 0.3780% PA 1.7530% PA

For 3 Years 0.

3780% PA 2.0030% PA

For 4 years 0.3780% PA 2.2530% PA

For 5 years 0.3780% PA 2.3780% PA

EURO VALUE 13 12 21

For 3 months and

over but less than

6 months 0.3576% PA 1.1076% PA

For 6 months and

over but less than

12 months 0.3076% PA 1.0576% PA

For 12 Months 0.2420% PA 1.1170% PA

For 2 Years 0.2420% PA 1.6170% PA

For 3 Years 0.2420% PA 1.8670% PA

For 4 years 0.2420% PA 2.1170% PA

For 5 years 0.2420% PA 2.2420% PA

JAPANESE Yen VALUE 13 12 21

For 3 months and

over but less than

6 months 0.1742% PA 0.5758% PA

For 6 months and

over but less than

12 months 0.1935% PA 0.5565% PA

For 12 Months 0.1965% PA 0.6785% PA

For 2 Years 0.1965% PA 1.1785% PA

For 3 Years 0.1965% PA 1.4285% PA

For 4 Years 0.1965% PA 1.6785% PA

For 5 years 0.1965% PA 1.8035% PA