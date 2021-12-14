KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Dec, 2021 ) :The Foreign Exchange Rates Committee of Financial Market Association of Pakistan issued the following Base Rate, here on Tuesday.

FOREIGN Currency ACCOUNTS SCHEME

BBA BID MAXIMUM RATES

R A T E S FOR PAYMENT OF

WITH INTEREST BY

VALUE date AUTHORIZED

DEALERS

U.S. Dollars VALUE 14 12 21

For 3 months

and over but

less than 6 months -0.0518% PA 0.6983% PA

For 6 months

and over but

less than 12 Months -0.0383% PA 0.7883% PA

For 12 months 0.2594% PA 1.1344% PA

For 2 Years 0.2594% PA 1.6344% PA

For 3 Years 0.2594% PA 1.8844% PA

For 4 years 0.2594% PA 2.1344% PA

For 5 years 0.2594% PA 2.2594% PA

POUND STERLING VALUE 14 12 21

For 3 months

and over but

less than 6 Months -0.1675% PA 0.5825% PA

For 6 months and

over but less than

12 months 0.0196% PA 0.7696% PA

For 12 Months 0.3800% PA 1.2550% PA

For 2 Years 0.3800% PA 1.7550% PA

For 3 Years 0.

3800% PA 2.0050% PA

For 4 years 0.3800% PA 2.2550% PA

For 5 years 0.3800% PA 2.3800% PA

EURO VALUE 14 12 21

For 3 months and

over but less than

6 months 0.3570% PA 1.1070% PA

For 6 months and

over but less than

12 months 0.3080% PA 1.0580% PA

For 12 Months 0.2411% PA 1.1161% PA

For 2 Years 0.2411% PA 1.6161% PA

For 3 Years 0.2411% PA 1.8661% PA

For 4 years 0.2411% PA 2.1161% PA

For 5 years 0.2411% PA 2.2411% PA

JAPANESE Yen VALUE 14 12 21

For 3 months and

over but less than

6 months 0.1763% PA 0.5737% PA

For 6 months and

over but less than

12 months 0.1938% PA 0.5562% PA

For 12 Months 0.2005% PA 0.6745% PA

For 2 Years 0.2005% PA 1.1745% PA

For 3 Years 0.2005% PA 1.4245% PA

For 4 Years 0.2005% PA 1.6745% PA

For 5 years 0.2005% PA 1.7955% PA