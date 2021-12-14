Foreign Currency Account Scheme
Umer Jamshaid 59 seconds ago Tue 14th December 2021 | 09:40 AM
KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Dec, 2021 ) :The Foreign Exchange Rates Committee of Financial Market Association of Pakistan issued the following Base Rate, here on Tuesday.
FOREIGN Currency ACCOUNTS SCHEME
BBA BID MAXIMUM RATES
R A T E S FOR PAYMENT OF
WITH INTEREST BY
VALUE date AUTHORIZED
DEALERS
U.S. Dollars VALUE 14 12 21
For 3 months
and over but
less than 6 months -0.0518% PA 0.6983% PA
For 6 months
and over but
less than 12 Months -0.0383% PA 0.7883% PA
For 12 months 0.2594% PA 1.1344% PA
For 2 Years 0.2594% PA 1.6344% PA
For 3 Years 0.2594% PA 1.8844% PA
For 4 years 0.2594% PA 2.1344% PA
For 5 years 0.2594% PA 2.2594% PA
POUND STERLING VALUE 14 12 21
For 3 months
and over but
less than 6 Months -0.1675% PA 0.5825% PA
For 6 months and
over but less than
12 months 0.0196% PA 0.7696% PA
For 12 Months 0.3800% PA 1.2550% PA
For 2 Years 0.3800% PA 1.7550% PA
For 3 Years 0.
3800% PA 2.0050% PA
For 4 years 0.3800% PA 2.2550% PA
For 5 years 0.3800% PA 2.3800% PA
EURO VALUE 14 12 21
For 3 months and
over but less than
6 months 0.3570% PA 1.1070% PA
For 6 months and
over but less than
12 months 0.3080% PA 1.0580% PA
For 12 Months 0.2411% PA 1.1161% PA
For 2 Years 0.2411% PA 1.6161% PA
For 3 Years 0.2411% PA 1.8661% PA
For 4 years 0.2411% PA 2.1161% PA
For 5 years 0.2411% PA 2.2411% PA
JAPANESE Yen VALUE 14 12 21
For 3 months and
over but less than
6 months 0.1763% PA 0.5737% PA
For 6 months and
over but less than
12 months 0.1938% PA 0.5562% PA
For 12 Months 0.2005% PA 0.6745% PA
For 2 Years 0.2005% PA 1.1745% PA
For 3 Years 0.2005% PA 1.4245% PA
For 4 Years 0.2005% PA 1.6745% PA
For 5 years 0.2005% PA 1.7955% PA