Foreign Currency Account Scheme
Sumaira FH 7 minutes ago Wed 15th December 2021 | 09:20 AM
KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Dec, 2021 ) :The Foreign Exchange Rates Committee
of Financial Market Association of Pakistan issued the following
Base Rate, here on Wednesday.
FOREIGN Currency ACCOUNTS SCHEME
BBA BID MAXIMUM RATES
R A T E S FOR PAYMENT OF
WITH INTEREST BY
VALUE date AUTHORIZED
DEALERS
U.S. Dollars VALUE 15 12 21
For 3 months
and over but
less than 6 months -0.0473% PA 0.6028% PA
For 6 months
and over but
less than 12 Months -0.0451% PA 0.7951% PA
For 12 months 0.2550% PA 1.1300% PA
For 2 Years 0.2550% PA 1.6300% PA
For 3 Years 0.2550% PA 1.8800% PA
For 4 years 0.2550% PA 2.1300% PA
For 5 years 0.2550% PA 2.2550% PA
POUND STERLING VALUE 15 12 21
For 3 months
and over but
less than 6 Months -0.1554% PA 0.5946% PA
For 6 months and
over but less than
12 months 0.0160% PA 0.7660% PA
For 12 Months 0.3709% PA 1.2459% PA
For 2 Years 0.3709% PA 1.7459% PA
For 3 Years 0.
3709% PA 1.9959% PA
For 4 years 0.3709% PA 2.2459% PA
For 5 years 0.3709% PA 2.3709% PA
EURO VALUE 15 12 21
For 3 months and
over but less than
6 months 0.3610% PA 1.1110% PA
For 6 months and
over but less than
12 months 0.3114% PA 1.0614% PA
For 12 Months 0.2466% PA 1.1216% PA
For 2 Years 0.2466% PA 1.6216% PA
For 3 Years 0.2466% PA 1.8716% PA
For 4 years 0.2466% PA 2.1216% PA
For 5 years 0.2466% PA 2.2466% PA
JAPANESE Yen VALUE 15 12 21
For 3 months and
over but less than
6 months 0.1742% PA 0.5758% PA
For 6 months and
over but less than
12 months 0.1942% PA 0.5558% PA
For 12 Months 0.2002% PA 0.6748% PA
For 2 Years 0.2002% PA 1.1748% PA
For 3 Years 0.2002% PA 1.4248% PA
For 4 Years 0.2002% PA 1.6748% PA
For 5 years 0.2002% PA 1.7998% PA