KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Dec, 2021 ) :The Foreign Exchange Rates Committee

of Financial Market Association of Pakistan issued the following

Base Rate, here on Wednesday.

FOREIGN Currency ACCOUNTS SCHEME

BBA BID MAXIMUM RATES

R A T E S FOR PAYMENT OF

WITH INTEREST BY

VALUE date AUTHORIZED

DEALERS

U.S. Dollars VALUE 15 12 21

For 3 months

and over but

less than 6 months -0.0473% PA 0.6028% PA

For 6 months

and over but

less than 12 Months -0.0451% PA 0.7951% PA

For 12 months 0.2550% PA 1.1300% PA

For 2 Years 0.2550% PA 1.6300% PA

For 3 Years 0.2550% PA 1.8800% PA

For 4 years 0.2550% PA 2.1300% PA

For 5 years 0.2550% PA 2.2550% PA

POUND STERLING VALUE 15 12 21

For 3 months

and over but

less than 6 Months -0.1554% PA 0.5946% PA

For 6 months and

over but less than

12 months 0.0160% PA 0.7660% PA

For 12 Months 0.3709% PA 1.2459% PA

For 2 Years 0.3709% PA 1.7459% PA

For 3 Years 0.

3709% PA 1.9959% PA

For 4 years 0.3709% PA 2.2459% PA

For 5 years 0.3709% PA 2.3709% PA

EURO VALUE 15 12 21

For 3 months and

over but less than

6 months 0.3610% PA 1.1110% PA

For 6 months and

over but less than

12 months 0.3114% PA 1.0614% PA

For 12 Months 0.2466% PA 1.1216% PA

For 2 Years 0.2466% PA 1.6216% PA

For 3 Years 0.2466% PA 1.8716% PA

For 4 years 0.2466% PA 2.1216% PA

For 5 years 0.2466% PA 2.2466% PA

JAPANESE Yen VALUE 15 12 21

For 3 months and

over but less than

6 months 0.1742% PA 0.5758% PA

For 6 months and

over but less than

12 months 0.1942% PA 0.5558% PA

For 12 Months 0.2002% PA 0.6748% PA

For 2 Years 0.2002% PA 1.1748% PA

For 3 Years 0.2002% PA 1.4248% PA

For 4 Years 0.2002% PA 1.6748% PA

For 5 years 0.2002% PA 1.7998% PA