Foreign Currency Account Scheme
Muhammad Irfan 1 minute ago Fri 17th December 2021 | 09:30 AM
KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Dec, 2021 ) :The Foreign Exchange Rates Committee
of Financial Market Association of Pakistan issued the following
Base Rate, here on Friday.
FOREIGN Currency ACCOUNTS SCHEME
BBA BID MAXIMUM RATES
R A T E S FOR PAYMENT OF
WITH INTEREST BY
VALUE date AUTHORIZED
DEALERS
U.S. Dollars VALUE 17 12 21
For 3 months
and over but
less than 6 months -0.0344% PA 0.7156% PA
For 6 months
and over but
less than 12 Months -0.0515% PA 0.8015% PA
For 12 months 0.2669% PA 1.1419% PA
For 2 Years 0.2669% PA 1.6419% PA
For 3 Years 0.2669% PA 1.8919% PA
For 4 years 0.2669% PA 2.1419% PA
For 5 years 0.2669% PA 2.2669% PA
POUND STERLING VALUE 17 12 21
For 3 months
and over but
less than 6 Months -0.1516% PA 0.5984% PA
For 6 months and
over but less than
12 months 0.0641% PA 0.8141% PA
For 12 Months 0.4319% PA 1.3069% PA
For 2 Years 0.4319% PA 1.8069% PA
For 3 Years 0.
4319% PA 1.0569% PA
For 4 years 0.4319% PA 2.3069% PA
For 5 years 0.4319% PA 2.4319% PA
EURO VALUE 17 12 21
For 3 months and
over but less than
6 months 0.3609% PA 1.1109% PA
For 6 months and
over but less than
12 months 0.3131% PA 1.0631% PA
For 12 Months 0.2453% PA 1.1203% PA
For 2 Years 0.2453% PA 1.6203% PA
For 3 Years 0.2453% PA 1.8703% PA
For 4 years 0.2453% PA 2.1203% PA
For 5 years 0.2453% PA 2.2453% PA
JAPANESE Yen VALUE 17 12 21
For 3 months and
over but less than
6 months 0.1733% PA 0.5767% PA
For 6 months and
over but less than
12 months 0.1937% PA 0.5563% PA
For 12 Months 0.2015% PA 0.6735% PA
For 2 Years 0.2015% PA 1.1735% PA
For 3 Years 0.2015% PA 1.4235% PA
For 4 Years 0.2015% PA 1.6735% PA
For 5 years 0.2015% PA 1.7985% PA