KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Dec, 2021 ) :The Foreign Exchange Rates Committee

of Financial Market Association of Pakistan issued the following

Base Rate, here on Friday.

FOREIGN Currency ACCOUNTS SCHEME

BBA BID MAXIMUM RATES

R A T E S FOR PAYMENT OF

WITH INTEREST BY

VALUE date AUTHORIZED

DEALERS

U.S. Dollars VALUE 17 12 21

For 3 months

and over but

less than 6 months -0.0344% PA 0.7156% PA

For 6 months

and over but

less than 12 Months -0.0515% PA 0.8015% PA

For 12 months 0.2669% PA 1.1419% PA

For 2 Years 0.2669% PA 1.6419% PA

For 3 Years 0.2669% PA 1.8919% PA

For 4 years 0.2669% PA 2.1419% PA

For 5 years 0.2669% PA 2.2669% PA

POUND STERLING VALUE 17 12 21

For 3 months

and over but

less than 6 Months -0.1516% PA 0.5984% PA

For 6 months and

over but less than

12 months 0.0641% PA 0.8141% PA

For 12 Months 0.4319% PA 1.3069% PA

For 2 Years 0.4319% PA 1.8069% PA

For 3 Years 0.

4319% PA 1.0569% PA

For 4 years 0.4319% PA 2.3069% PA

For 5 years 0.4319% PA 2.4319% PA

EURO VALUE 17 12 21

For 3 months and

over but less than

6 months 0.3609% PA 1.1109% PA

For 6 months and

over but less than

12 months 0.3131% PA 1.0631% PA

For 12 Months 0.2453% PA 1.1203% PA

For 2 Years 0.2453% PA 1.6203% PA

For 3 Years 0.2453% PA 1.8703% PA

For 4 years 0.2453% PA 2.1203% PA

For 5 years 0.2453% PA 2.2453% PA

JAPANESE Yen VALUE 17 12 21

For 3 months and

over but less than

6 months 0.1733% PA 0.5767% PA

For 6 months and

over but less than

12 months 0.1937% PA 0.5563% PA

For 12 Months 0.2015% PA 0.6735% PA

For 2 Years 0.2015% PA 1.1735% PA

For 3 Years 0.2015% PA 1.4235% PA

For 4 Years 0.2015% PA 1.6735% PA

For 5 years 0.2015% PA 1.7985% PA