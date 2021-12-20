Foreign Currency Account Scheme
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 54 seconds ago Mon 20th December 2021 | 11:00 AM
KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Dec, 2021 ) :The Foreign Exchange Rates Committee
of Financial Market Association of Pakistan issued the following
Base Rate, here on Monday.
FOREIGN Currency ACCOUNTS SCHEME
BBA BID MAXIMUM RATES
R A T E S FOR PAYMENT OF
WITH INTEREST BY
VALUE date AUTHORIZED
DEALERS
U.S. Dollars VALUE 20 12 21
For 3 months
and over but
less than 6 months -0.0364% PA 0.7136% PA
For 6 months
and over but
less than 12 Months -0.0615% PA 0.8115% PA
For 12 months 0.2746% PA 1.1496% PA
For 2 Years 0.2746% PA 1.6496% PA
For 3 Years 0.2746% PA 1.8996% PA
For 4 years 0.2746% PA 2.1496% PA
For 5 years 0.2746% PA 2.2746% PA
POUND STERLING VALUE 20 12 21
For 3 months
and over but
less than 6 Months -0.1496% PA 0.6004% PA
For 6 months and
over but less than
12 months 0.0770% PA 0.8270% PA
For 12 Months 0.4433% PA 1.3183% PA
For 2 Years 0.4433% PA 1.8183% PA
For 3 Years 0.
4433% PA 1.0683% PA
For 4 years 0.4433% PA 2.3183% PA
For 5 years 0.4433% PA 2.4433% PA
EURO VALUE 20 12 21
For 3 months and
over but less than
6 months 0.3593% PA 1.1093% PA
For 6 months and
over but less than
12 months 0.3123% PA 1.0623% PA
For 12 Months 0.2426% PA 1.1176% PA
For 2 Years 0.2426% PA 1.6176% PA
For 3 Years 0.2426% PA 1.8676% PA
For 4 years 0.2426% PA 2.1176% PA
For 5 years 0.2426% PA 2.2426% PA
JAPANESE Yen VALUE 20 12 21
For 3 months and
over but less than
6 months 0.1720% PA 0.5780% PA
For 6 months and
over but less than
12 months 0.1947% PA 0.5553% PA
For 12 Months 0.2028% PA 0.6722% PA
For 2 Years 0.2028% PA 1.1722% PA
For 3 Years 0.2028% PA 1.4222% PA
For 4 Years 0.2028% PA 1.6722% PA
For 5 years 0.2028% PA 1.7972% PA