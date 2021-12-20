(@FahadShabbir)

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Dec, 2021 ) :The Foreign Exchange Rates Committee

of Financial Market Association of Pakistan issued the following

Base Rate, here on Monday.

FOREIGN Currency ACCOUNTS SCHEME

BBA BID MAXIMUM RATES

R A T E S FOR PAYMENT OF

WITH INTEREST BY

VALUE date AUTHORIZED

DEALERS

U.S. Dollars VALUE 20 12 21

For 3 months

and over but

less than 6 months -0.0364% PA 0.7136% PA

For 6 months

and over but

less than 12 Months -0.0615% PA 0.8115% PA

For 12 months 0.2746% PA 1.1496% PA

For 2 Years 0.2746% PA 1.6496% PA

For 3 Years 0.2746% PA 1.8996% PA

For 4 years 0.2746% PA 2.1496% PA

For 5 years 0.2746% PA 2.2746% PA

POUND STERLING VALUE 20 12 21

For 3 months

and over but

less than 6 Months -0.1496% PA 0.6004% PA

For 6 months and

over but less than

12 months 0.0770% PA 0.8270% PA

For 12 Months 0.4433% PA 1.3183% PA

For 2 Years 0.4433% PA 1.8183% PA

For 3 Years 0.

4433% PA 1.0683% PA

For 4 years 0.4433% PA 2.3183% PA

For 5 years 0.4433% PA 2.4433% PA

EURO VALUE 20 12 21

For 3 months and

over but less than

6 months 0.3593% PA 1.1093% PA

For 6 months and

over but less than

12 months 0.3123% PA 1.0623% PA

For 12 Months 0.2426% PA 1.1176% PA

For 2 Years 0.2426% PA 1.6176% PA

For 3 Years 0.2426% PA 1.8676% PA

For 4 years 0.2426% PA 2.1176% PA

For 5 years 0.2426% PA 2.2426% PA

JAPANESE Yen VALUE 20 12 21

For 3 months and

over but less than

6 months 0.1720% PA 0.5780% PA

For 6 months and

over but less than

12 months 0.1947% PA 0.5553% PA

For 12 Months 0.2028% PA 0.6722% PA

For 2 Years 0.2028% PA 1.1722% PA

For 3 Years 0.2028% PA 1.4222% PA

For 4 Years 0.2028% PA 1.6722% PA

For 5 years 0.2028% PA 1.7972% PA