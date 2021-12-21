Foreign Currency Account Scheme
Umer Jamshaid 12 minutes ago Tue 21st December 2021 | 09:31 AM
KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Dec, 2021 ) :The Foreign Exchange Rates Committee
of Financial Market Association of Pakistan issued the following
Base Rate, here on Tuesday.
FOREIGN Currency ACCOUNTS SCHEME
BBA BID MAXIMUM RATES
R A T E S FOR PAYMENT OF
WITH INTEREST BY
VALUE date AUTHORIZED
DEALERS
U.S. Dollars VALUE 21 12 21
For 3 months
and over but
less than 6 months -0.0374% PA 0.7126% PA
For 6 months
and over but
less than 12 Months -0.0628% PA 0.8128% PA
For 12 months 0.2796% PA 1.1546% PA
For 2 Years 0.2796% PA 1.6546% PA
For 3 Years 0.2796% PA 1.9046% PA
For 4 years 0.2796% PA 2.1546% PA
For 5 years 0.2796% PA 2.2796% PA
POUND STERLING VALUE 21 12 21
For 3 months
and over but
less than 6 Months -0.0283% PA 0.7218% PA
For 6 months and
over but less than
12 months 0.1444% PA 0.8944% PA
For 12 Months 0.4823% PA 1.3573% PA
For 2 Years 0.4823% PA 1.8573% PA
For 3 Years 0.
4823% PA 2.1073% PA
For 4 years 0.4823% PA 2.3573% PA
For 5 years 0.4823% PA 2.4823% PA
EURO VALUE 21 12 21
For 3 months and
over but less than
6 months 0.3653% PA 1.1153% PA
For 6 months and
over but less than
12 months 0.3167% PA 1.0667% PA
For 12 Months 0.2517% PA 1.1267% PA
For 2 Years 0.2517% PA 1.6267% PA
For 3 Years 0.2517% PA 1.8767% PA
For 4 years 0.2517% PA 2.1267% PA
For 5 years 0.2517% PA 2.2517% PA
JAPANESE Yen VALUE 21 12 21
For 3 months and
over but less than
6 months 0.1737% PA 0.5763% PA
For 6 months and
over but less than
12 months 0.1945% PA 0.5555% PA
For 12 Months 0.2028% PA 0.6722% PA
For 2 Years 0.2028% PA 1.1722% PA
For 3 Years 0.2028% PA 1.4222% PA
For 4 Years 0.2028% PA 1.6722% PA
For 5 years 0.2028% PA 1.7972% PA