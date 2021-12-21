KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Dec, 2021 ) :The Foreign Exchange Rates Committee

of Financial Market Association of Pakistan issued the following

Base Rate, here on Tuesday.

FOREIGN Currency ACCOUNTS SCHEME

BBA BID MAXIMUM RATES

R A T E S FOR PAYMENT OF

WITH INTEREST BY

VALUE date AUTHORIZED

DEALERS

U.S. Dollars VALUE 21 12 21

For 3 months

and over but

less than 6 months -0.0374% PA 0.7126% PA

For 6 months

and over but

less than 12 Months -0.0628% PA 0.8128% PA

For 12 months 0.2796% PA 1.1546% PA

For 2 Years 0.2796% PA 1.6546% PA

For 3 Years 0.2796% PA 1.9046% PA

For 4 years 0.2796% PA 2.1546% PA

For 5 years 0.2796% PA 2.2796% PA

POUND STERLING VALUE 21 12 21

For 3 months

and over but

less than 6 Months -0.0283% PA 0.7218% PA

For 6 months and

over but less than

12 months 0.1444% PA 0.8944% PA

For 12 Months 0.4823% PA 1.3573% PA

For 2 Years 0.4823% PA 1.8573% PA

For 3 Years 0.

4823% PA 2.1073% PA

For 4 years 0.4823% PA 2.3573% PA

For 5 years 0.4823% PA 2.4823% PA

EURO VALUE 21 12 21

For 3 months and

over but less than

6 months 0.3653% PA 1.1153% PA

For 6 months and

over but less than

12 months 0.3167% PA 1.0667% PA

For 12 Months 0.2517% PA 1.1267% PA

For 2 Years 0.2517% PA 1.6267% PA

For 3 Years 0.2517% PA 1.8767% PA

For 4 years 0.2517% PA 2.1267% PA

For 5 years 0.2517% PA 2.2517% PA

JAPANESE Yen VALUE 21 12 21

For 3 months and

over but less than

6 months 0.1737% PA 0.5763% PA

For 6 months and

over but less than

12 months 0.1945% PA 0.5555% PA

For 12 Months 0.2028% PA 0.6722% PA

For 2 Years 0.2028% PA 1.1722% PA

For 3 Years 0.2028% PA 1.4222% PA

For 4 Years 0.2028% PA 1.6722% PA

For 5 years 0.2028% PA 1.7972% PA