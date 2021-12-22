Foreign Currency Account Scheme
Sumaira FH 7 minutes ago Wed 22nd December 2021 | 09:30 AM
KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Dec, 2021 ) :The Foreign Exchange Rates Committee of Financial Market Association of Pakistan issued the following Base Rate, here on Wednesday.
FOREIGN Currency ACCOUNTS SCHEME
BBA BID MAXIMUM RATES
R A T E S FOR PAYMENT OF
WITH INTEREST BY
VALUE date AUTHORIZED
DEALERS
U.S. Dollars VALUE 22 12 21
For 3 months
and over but
less than 6 months -0.0358% PA 0.7143% PA
For 6 months
and over but
less than 12 Months -0.0666% PA 0.8166% PA
For 12 months 0.2819% PA 1.1569% PA
For 2 Years 0.2819% PA 1.6569% PA
For 3 Years 0.2819% PA 1.9069% PA
For 4 years 0.2819% PA 2.1569% PA
For 5 years 0.2819% PA 2.2819% PA
POUND STERLING VALUE 22 12 21
For 3 months
and over but
less than 6 Months -0.0144% PA 0.7356% PA
For 6 months and
over but less than
12 months 0.1670% PA 0.9170% PA
For 12 Months 0.5091% PA 1.3841% PA
For 2 Years 0.5091% PA 1.8841% PA
For 3 Years 0.
5091% PA 2.1341% PA
For 4 years 0.5091% PA 2.3841% PA
For 5 years 0.5091% PA 2.5091% PA
EURO VALUE 22 12 21
For 3 months and
over but less than
6 months 0.3643% PA 1.1143% PA
For 6 months and
over but less than
12 months 0.3180% PA 1.0680% PA
For 12 Months 0.2557% PA 1.1307% PA
For 2 Years 0.2557% PA 1.6307% PA
For 3 Years 0.2557% PA 1.8807% PA
For 4 years 0.2557% PA 2.1307% PA
For 5 years 0.2557% PA 2.2557% PA
JAPANESE Yen VALUE 22 12 21
For 3 months and
over but less than
6 months 0.1738% PA 0.5762% PA
For 6 months and
over but less than
12 months 0.2040% PA 0.5460% PA
For 12 Months 0.2013% PA 0.6737% PA
For 2 Years 0.2013% PA 1.1737% PA
For 3 Years 0.2013% PA 1.4237% PA
For 4 Years 0.2013% PA 1.6737% PA
For 5 years 0.2013% PA 1.7987% PA