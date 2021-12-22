KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Dec, 2021 ) :The Foreign Exchange Rates Committee of Financial Market Association of Pakistan issued the following Base Rate, here on Wednesday.

FOREIGN Currency ACCOUNTS SCHEME

BBA BID MAXIMUM RATES

R A T E S FOR PAYMENT OF

WITH INTEREST BY

VALUE date AUTHORIZED

DEALERS

U.S. Dollars VALUE 22 12 21

For 3 months

and over but

less than 6 months -0.0358% PA 0.7143% PA

For 6 months

and over but

less than 12 Months -0.0666% PA 0.8166% PA

For 12 months 0.2819% PA 1.1569% PA

For 2 Years 0.2819% PA 1.6569% PA

For 3 Years 0.2819% PA 1.9069% PA

For 4 years 0.2819% PA 2.1569% PA

For 5 years 0.2819% PA 2.2819% PA

POUND STERLING VALUE 22 12 21

For 3 months

and over but

less than 6 Months -0.0144% PA 0.7356% PA

For 6 months and

over but less than

12 months 0.1670% PA 0.9170% PA

For 12 Months 0.5091% PA 1.3841% PA

For 2 Years 0.5091% PA 1.8841% PA

For 3 Years 0.

5091% PA 2.1341% PA

For 4 years 0.5091% PA 2.3841% PA

For 5 years 0.5091% PA 2.5091% PA

EURO VALUE 22 12 21

For 3 months and

over but less than

6 months 0.3643% PA 1.1143% PA

For 6 months and

over but less than

12 months 0.3180% PA 1.0680% PA

For 12 Months 0.2557% PA 1.1307% PA

For 2 Years 0.2557% PA 1.6307% PA

For 3 Years 0.2557% PA 1.8807% PA

For 4 years 0.2557% PA 2.1307% PA

For 5 years 0.2557% PA 2.2557% PA

JAPANESE Yen VALUE 22 12 21

For 3 months and

over but less than

6 months 0.1738% PA 0.5762% PA

For 6 months and

over but less than

12 months 0.2040% PA 0.5460% PA

For 12 Months 0.2013% PA 0.6737% PA

For 2 Years 0.2013% PA 1.1737% PA

For 3 Years 0.2013% PA 1.4237% PA

For 4 Years 0.2013% PA 1.6737% PA

For 5 years 0.2013% PA 1.7987% PA