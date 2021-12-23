Foreign Currency Account Scheme
KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Dec, 2021 ) :The Foreign Exchange Rates Committee
of Financial Market Association of Pakistan issued the following
Base Rate, here on Thursday.
FOREIGN Currency ACCOUNTS SCHEME
BBA BID MAXIMUM RATES
R A T E S FOR PAYMENT OF
WITH INTEREST BY
VALUE date AUTHORIZED
DEALERS
U.S. Dollars VALUE 23 12 21
For 3 months
and over but
less than 6 months -0.0340% PA 0.7160% PA
For 6 months
and over but
less than 12 Months -0.0755% PA 0.8255% PA
For 12 months 0.2920% PA 1.1670% PA
For 2 Years 0.2920% PA 1.6670% PA
For 3 Years 0.2920% PA 1.9170% PA
For 4 years 0.2920% PA 2.1670% PA
For 5 years 0.2920% PA 2.2920% PA
POUND STERLING VALUE 23 12 21
For 3 months
and over but
less than 6 Months -0.0191% PA 0.7309% PA
For 6 months and
over but less than
12 months 0.1811% PA 0.9311% PA
For 12 Months 0.5254% PA 1.4004% PA
For 2 Years 0.5254% PA 1.9004% PA
For 3 Years 0.
5254% PA 2.1504% PA
For 4 years 0.5254% PA 2.4004% PA
For 5 years 0.5254% PA 2.5254% PA
EURO VALUE 23 12 21
For 3 months and
over but less than
6 months 0.3507% PA 1.1007% PA
For 6 months and
over but less than
12 months 0.3164% PA 1.0664% PA
For 12 Months 0.2479% PA 1.1229% PA
For 2 Years 0.2479% PA 1.6229% PA
For 3 Years 0.2479% PA 1.8729% PA
For 4 years 0.2479% PA 2.1229% PA
For 5 years 0.2479% PA 2.2479% PA
JAPANESE Yen VALUE 24 12 21
For 3 months and
over but less than
6 months 0.1735% PA 0.5765% PA
For 6 months and
over but less than
12 months 0.2027% PA 0.5473% PA
For 12 Months 0.1998% PA 0.6752% PA
For 2 Years 0.1998% PA 1.1752% PA
For 3 Years 0.1998% PA 1.4252% PA
For 4 Years 0.1998% PA 1.6752% PA
For 5 years 0.1998% PA 1.8002% PA