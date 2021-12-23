(@FahadShabbir)

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Dec, 2021 ) :The Foreign Exchange Rates Committee

of Financial Market Association of Pakistan issued the following

Base Rate, here on Thursday.

FOREIGN Currency ACCOUNTS SCHEME

BBA BID MAXIMUM RATES

R A T E S FOR PAYMENT OF

WITH INTEREST BY

VALUE date AUTHORIZED

DEALERS

U.S. Dollars VALUE 23 12 21

For 3 months

and over but

less than 6 months -0.0340% PA 0.7160% PA

For 6 months

and over but

less than 12 Months -0.0755% PA 0.8255% PA

For 12 months 0.2920% PA 1.1670% PA

For 2 Years 0.2920% PA 1.6670% PA

For 3 Years 0.2920% PA 1.9170% PA

For 4 years 0.2920% PA 2.1670% PA

For 5 years 0.2920% PA 2.2920% PA

POUND STERLING VALUE 23 12 21

For 3 months

and over but

less than 6 Months -0.0191% PA 0.7309% PA

For 6 months and

over but less than

12 months 0.1811% PA 0.9311% PA

For 12 Months 0.5254% PA 1.4004% PA

For 2 Years 0.5254% PA 1.9004% PA

For 3 Years 0.

5254% PA 2.1504% PA

For 4 years 0.5254% PA 2.4004% PA

For 5 years 0.5254% PA 2.5254% PA

EURO VALUE 23 12 21

For 3 months and

over but less than

6 months 0.3507% PA 1.1007% PA

For 6 months and

over but less than

12 months 0.3164% PA 1.0664% PA

For 12 Months 0.2479% PA 1.1229% PA

For 2 Years 0.2479% PA 1.6229% PA

For 3 Years 0.2479% PA 1.8729% PA

For 4 years 0.2479% PA 2.1229% PA

For 5 years 0.2479% PA 2.2479% PA

JAPANESE Yen VALUE 24 12 21

For 3 months and

over but less than

6 months 0.1735% PA 0.5765% PA

For 6 months and

over but less than

12 months 0.2027% PA 0.5473% PA

For 12 Months 0.1998% PA 0.6752% PA

For 2 Years 0.1998% PA 1.1752% PA

For 3 Years 0.1998% PA 1.4252% PA

For 4 Years 0.1998% PA 1.6752% PA

For 5 years 0.1998% PA 1.8002% PA