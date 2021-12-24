Foreign Currency Account Scheme
KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Dec, 2021 ) :The Foreign Exchange Rates Committee of Financial Market Association of Pakistan issued the following Base Rate, here on Friday.
FOREIGN Currency ACCOUNTS SCHEME
BBA BID MAXIMUM RATES
R A T E S FOR PAYMENT OF
WITH INTEREST BY
VALUE date AUTHORIZED
DEALERS
U.S. Dollars VALUE 24 12 21
For 3 months
and over but
less than 6 months -0.0386% PA 0.7114% PA
For 6 months
and over but
less than 12 Months -0.0764% PA 0.8264% PA
For 12 months 0.3034% PA 1.1784% PA
For 2 Years 0.3034% PA 1.6784% PA
For 3 Years 0.3034% PA 1.9284% PA
For 4 years 0.3034% PA 2.1784% PA
For 5 years 0.3034% PA 2.3034% PA
POUND STERLING VALUE 24 12 21
For 3 months
and over but
less than 6 Months -0.0115% PA 0.7385% PA
For 6 months and
over but less than
12 months 0.1986% PA 0.9486% PA
For 12 Months 0.5575% PA 1.4325% PA
For 2 Years 0.5575% PA 1.9325% PA
For 3 Years 0.
5575% PA 2.1825% PA
For 4 years 0.5575% PA 2.4325% PA
For 5 years 0.5575% PA 2.5575% PA
EURO VALUE 24 12 21
For 3 months and
over but less than
6 months 0.3520% PA 1.1020% PA
For 6 months and
over but less than
12 months 0.3113% PA 1.0613% PA
For 12 Months 0.2411% PA 1.1161% PA
For 2 Years 0.2411% PA 1.6161% PA
For 3 Years 0.2411% PA 1.8661% PA
For 4 years 0.2411% PA 2.1161% PA
For 5 years 0.2411% PA 2.2411% PA
JAPANESE Yen VALUE 24 12 21
For 3 months and
over but less than
6 months 0.1735% PA 0.5765% PA
For 6 months and
over but less than
12 months 0.2027% PA 0.5473% PA
For 12 Months 0.1998% PA 0.6752% PA
For 2 Years 0.1998% PA 1.1752% PA
For 3 Years 0.1998% PA 1.4252% PA
For 4 Years 0.1998% PA 1.6752% PA
For 5 years 0.1998% PA 1.8002% PA