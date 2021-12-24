KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Dec, 2021 ) :The Foreign Exchange Rates Committee of Financial Market Association of Pakistan issued the following Base Rate, here on Friday.

FOREIGN Currency ACCOUNTS SCHEME

BBA BID MAXIMUM RATES

R A T E S FOR PAYMENT OF

WITH INTEREST BY

VALUE date AUTHORIZED

DEALERS

U.S. Dollars VALUE 24 12 21

For 3 months

and over but

less than 6 months -0.0386% PA 0.7114% PA

For 6 months

and over but

less than 12 Months -0.0764% PA 0.8264% PA

For 12 months 0.3034% PA 1.1784% PA

For 2 Years 0.3034% PA 1.6784% PA

For 3 Years 0.3034% PA 1.9284% PA

For 4 years 0.3034% PA 2.1784% PA

For 5 years 0.3034% PA 2.3034% PA

POUND STERLING VALUE 24 12 21

For 3 months

and over but

less than 6 Months -0.0115% PA 0.7385% PA

For 6 months and

over but less than

12 months 0.1986% PA 0.9486% PA

For 12 Months 0.5575% PA 1.4325% PA

For 2 Years 0.5575% PA 1.9325% PA

For 3 Years 0.

5575% PA 2.1825% PA

For 4 years 0.5575% PA 2.4325% PA

For 5 years 0.5575% PA 2.5575% PA

EURO VALUE 24 12 21

For 3 months and

over but less than

6 months 0.3520% PA 1.1020% PA

For 6 months and

over but less than

12 months 0.3113% PA 1.0613% PA

For 12 Months 0.2411% PA 1.1161% PA

For 2 Years 0.2411% PA 1.6161% PA

For 3 Years 0.2411% PA 1.8661% PA

For 4 years 0.2411% PA 2.1161% PA

For 5 years 0.2411% PA 2.2411% PA

JAPANESE Yen VALUE 24 12 21

For 3 months and

over but less than

6 months 0.1735% PA 0.5765% PA

For 6 months and

over but less than

12 months 0.2027% PA 0.5473% PA

For 12 Months 0.1998% PA 0.6752% PA

For 2 Years 0.1998% PA 1.1752% PA

For 3 Years 0.1998% PA 1.4252% PA

For 4 Years 0.1998% PA 1.6752% PA

For 5 years 0.1998% PA 1.8002% PA