KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Dec, 2021 ) :The Foreign Exchange Rates Committee of Financial Market Association of Pakistan issued the following Base Rate, here on Tuesday.

FOREIGN Currency ACCOUNTS SCHEME

BBA BID MAXIMUM RATES

R A T E S FOR PAYMENT OF

WITH INTEREST BY

VALUE date AUTHORIZED

DEALERS

U.S. Dollars VALUE 29 12 21

For 3 months

and over but

less than 6 months -0.0321% PA 0.7179% PA

For 6 months

and over but

less than 12 Months -0.0933% PA 0.8433% PA

For 12 months 0.3171% PA 1.1921% PA

For 2 Years 0.3171% PA 1.6921% PA

For 3 Years 0.3171% PA 1.9421% PA

For 4 years 0.3171% PA 2.1921% PA

For 5 years 0.3171% PA 2.3171% PA

POUND STERLING VALUE 29 12 21

For 3 months

and over but

less than 6 Months -0.0003% PA 0.7498% PA

For 6 months and

over but less than

12 months 0.2188% PA 0.9688% PA

For 12 Months 0.5729% PA 1.4479% PA

For 2 Years 0.5729% PA 1.9479% PA

For 3 Years 0.

5729% PA 2.1979% PA

For 4 years 0.5729% PA 2.4479% PA

For 5 years 0.5729% PA 2.5729% PA

EURO VALUE 29 12 21

For 3 months and

over but less than

6 months 0.3420% PA 1.0920% PA

For 6 months and

over but less than

12 months 0.3111% PA 1.0611% PA

For 12 Months 0.2387% PA 1.1137% PA

For 2 Years 0.2387% PA 1.6137% PA

For 3 Years 0.2387% PA 1.8637% PA

For 4 years 0.2387% PA 2.1137% PA

For 5 years 0.2387% PA 2.2387% PA

JAPANESE Yen VALUE 29 12 21

For 3 months and

over but less than

6 months 0.1715% PA 0.5785% PA

For 6 months and

over but less than

12 months 0.2042% PA 0.5458% PA

For 12 Months 0.2017% PA 0.6733% PA

For 2 Years 0.2017% PA 1.1733% PA

For 3 Years 0.2017% PA 1.4233% PA

For 4 Years 0.2017% PA 1.6733% PA

For 5 years 0.2017% PA 1.7983% PA