Foreign Currency Account Scheme
Faizan Hashmi 18 minutes ago Tue 28th December 2021 | 09:50 AM
KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Dec, 2021 ) :The Foreign Exchange Rates Committee of Financial Market Association of Pakistan issued the following Base Rate, here on Tuesday.
FOREIGN Currency ACCOUNTS SCHEME
BBA BID MAXIMUM RATES
R A T E S FOR PAYMENT OF
WITH INTEREST BY
VALUE date AUTHORIZED
DEALERS
U.S. Dollars VALUE 29 12 21
For 3 months
and over but
less than 6 months -0.0321% PA 0.7179% PA
For 6 months
and over but
less than 12 Months -0.0933% PA 0.8433% PA
For 12 months 0.3171% PA 1.1921% PA
For 2 Years 0.3171% PA 1.6921% PA
For 3 Years 0.3171% PA 1.9421% PA
For 4 years 0.3171% PA 2.1921% PA
For 5 years 0.3171% PA 2.3171% PA
POUND STERLING VALUE 29 12 21
For 3 months
and over but
less than 6 Months -0.0003% PA 0.7498% PA
For 6 months and
over but less than
12 months 0.2188% PA 0.9688% PA
For 12 Months 0.5729% PA 1.4479% PA
For 2 Years 0.5729% PA 1.9479% PA
For 3 Years 0.
5729% PA 2.1979% PA
For 4 years 0.5729% PA 2.4479% PA
For 5 years 0.5729% PA 2.5729% PA
EURO VALUE 29 12 21
For 3 months and
over but less than
6 months 0.3420% PA 1.0920% PA
For 6 months and
over but less than
12 months 0.3111% PA 1.0611% PA
For 12 Months 0.2387% PA 1.1137% PA
For 2 Years 0.2387% PA 1.6137% PA
For 3 Years 0.2387% PA 1.8637% PA
For 4 years 0.2387% PA 2.1137% PA
For 5 years 0.2387% PA 2.2387% PA
JAPANESE Yen VALUE 29 12 21
For 3 months and
over but less than
6 months 0.1715% PA 0.5785% PA
For 6 months and
over but less than
12 months 0.2042% PA 0.5458% PA
For 12 Months 0.2017% PA 0.6733% PA
For 2 Years 0.2017% PA 1.1733% PA
For 3 Years 0.2017% PA 1.4233% PA
For 4 Years 0.2017% PA 1.6733% PA
For 5 years 0.2017% PA 1.7983% PA