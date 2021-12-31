Foreign Currency Account Scheme
Sumaira FH Published December 31, 2021 | 09:50 AM
KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Dec, 2021 ) :The Foreign Exchange Rates Committee
of Financial Market Association of Pakistan issued the following
Base Rate, here on Friday.
FOREIGN Currency ACCOUNTS SCHEME
BBA BID MAXIMUM RATES
R A T E S FOR PAYMENT OF
WITH INTEREST BY
VALUE date AUTHORIZED
DEALERS
U.S. Dollars VALUE 31 12 21
For 3 months
and over but
less than 6 months -0.0263% PA 0.7238% PA
For 6 months
and over but
less than 12 Months -0.1044% PA 0.8544% PA
For 12 months 0.3360% PA 1.2110% PA
For 2 Years 0.3360% PA 1.7110% PA
For 3 Years 0.3360% PA 1.9610% PA
For 4 years 0.3360% PA 2.2110% PA
For 5 years 0.3360% PA 2.3360% PA
POUND STERLING VALUE 31 12 21
For 3 months
and over but
less than 6 Months -0.0013% PA 0.7488% PA
For 6 months and
over but less than
12 months 0.2301% PA 0.9801% PA
For 12 Months 0.5859% PA 1.4609% PA
For 2 Years 0.5859% PA 1.9609% PA
For 3 Years 0.
5859% PA 2.2109% PA
For 4 years 0.5859% PA 2.4609% PA
For 5 years 0.5859% PA 2.5859% PA
EURO VALUE 31 12 21
For 3 months and
over but less than
6 months 0.3370% PA 1.0870% PA
For 6 months and
over but less than
12 months 0.3107% PA 1.0607% PA
For 12 Months 0.2337% PA 1.1087% PA
For 2 Years 0.2337% PA 1.6087% PA
For 3 Years 0.2337% PA 1.8587% PA
For 4 years 0.2337% PA 2.1087% PA
For 5 years 0.2337% PA 2.2337% PA
JAPANESE Yen VALUE 04 01 22
For 3 months and
over but less than
6 months 0.1743% PA 0.5757% PA
For 6 months and
over but less than
12 months 0.2055% PA 0.5445% PA
For 12 Months 0.2027% PA 0.6723% PA
For 2 Years 0.2027% PA 1.1723% PA
For 3 Years 0.2027% PA 1.4223% PA
For 4 Years 0.2027% PA 1.6723% PA
For 5 years 0.2027% PA 1.7973% PA