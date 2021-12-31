KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Dec, 2021 ) :The Foreign Exchange Rates Committee

of Financial Market Association of Pakistan issued the following

Base Rate, here on Friday.

FOREIGN Currency ACCOUNTS SCHEME

BBA BID MAXIMUM RATES

R A T E S FOR PAYMENT OF

WITH INTEREST BY

VALUE date AUTHORIZED

DEALERS

U.S. Dollars VALUE 31 12 21

For 3 months

and over but

less than 6 months -0.0263% PA 0.7238% PA

For 6 months

and over but

less than 12 Months -0.1044% PA 0.8544% PA

For 12 months 0.3360% PA 1.2110% PA

For 2 Years 0.3360% PA 1.7110% PA

For 3 Years 0.3360% PA 1.9610% PA

For 4 years 0.3360% PA 2.2110% PA

For 5 years 0.3360% PA 2.3360% PA

POUND STERLING VALUE 31 12 21

For 3 months

and over but

less than 6 Months -0.0013% PA 0.7488% PA

For 6 months and

over but less than

12 months 0.2301% PA 0.9801% PA

For 12 Months 0.5859% PA 1.4609% PA

For 2 Years 0.5859% PA 1.9609% PA

For 3 Years 0.

5859% PA 2.2109% PA

For 4 years 0.5859% PA 2.4609% PA

For 5 years 0.5859% PA 2.5859% PA

EURO VALUE 31 12 21

For 3 months and

over but less than

6 months 0.3370% PA 1.0870% PA

For 6 months and

over but less than

12 months 0.3107% PA 1.0607% PA

For 12 Months 0.2337% PA 1.1087% PA

For 2 Years 0.2337% PA 1.6087% PA

For 3 Years 0.2337% PA 1.8587% PA

For 4 years 0.2337% PA 2.1087% PA

For 5 years 0.2337% PA 2.2337% PA

JAPANESE Yen VALUE 04 01 22

For 3 months and

over but less than

6 months 0.1743% PA 0.5757% PA

For 6 months and

over but less than

12 months 0.2055% PA 0.5445% PA

For 12 Months 0.2027% PA 0.6723% PA

For 2 Years 0.2027% PA 1.1723% PA

For 3 Years 0.2027% PA 1.4223% PA

For 4 Years 0.2027% PA 1.6723% PA

For 5 years 0.2027% PA 1.7973% PA