Foreign Currency Account Scheme
Faizan Hashmi Published January 04, 2022 | 09:50 AM
KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Jan, 2022 ) :The Foreign Exchange Rates Committe
of Financial Market Association of Pakistan issued the following
Base Rate, here on Tuesday.
FOREIGN Currency ACCOUNTS SCHEME
BBA BID MAXIMUM RATES
R A T E S FOR PAYMENT OF
WITH INTEREST BY
VALUE date AUTHORIZED
DEALERS
U.S. Dollars VALUE 04 01 22
For 3 months
and over but
less than 6 months -0.0356% PA 0.7144% PA
For 6 months
and over but
less than 12 Months -0.0951% PA 0.8451% PA
For 12 months 0.3388% PA 1.2138% PA
For 2 Years 0.3388% PA 1.7138% PA
For 3 Years 0.3388% PA 1.9638% PA
For 4 years 0.3388% PA 2.2138% PA
For 5 years 0.3388% PA 2.3388% PA
POUND STERLING VALUE 04 01 22
For 3 months
and over but
less than 6 Months -0.0015% PA 0.7515% PA
For 6 months and
over but less than
12 months 0.2393% PA 0.9893% PA
For 12 Months 0.5824% PA 1.4574% PA
For 2 Years 0.5824% PA 1.9574% PA
For 3 Years 0.
5824% PA 2.2074% PA
For 4 years 0.5824% PA 2.4574% PA
For 5 years 0.5824% PA 2.5824% PA
EURO VALUE 04 01 22
For 3 months and
over but less than
6 months 0.3313% PA 1.0813% PA
For 6 months and
over but less than
12 months 0.3064% PA 1.0564% PA
For 12 Months 0.2356% PA 1.1106% PA
For 2 Years 0.2356% PA 1.6106% PA
For 3 Years 0.2356% PA 1.8606% PA
For 4 years 0.2356% PA 2.1106% PA
For 5 years 0.2356% PA 2.2356% PA
JAPANESE Yen VALUE 04 01 22
For 3 months and
over but less than
6 months 0.1733% PA 0.5767% PA
For 6 months and
over but less than
12 months 0.2057% PA 0.5443% PA
For 12 Months 0.2005% PA 0.6745% PA
For 2 Years 0.2005% PA 1.1745% PA
For 3 Years 0.2005% PA 1.4245% PA
For 4 Years 0.2005% PA 1.6745% PA
For 5 years 0.2005% PA 1.7995% PA