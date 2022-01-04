KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Jan, 2022 ) :The Foreign Exchange Rates Committe

of Financial Market Association of Pakistan issued the following

Base Rate, here on Tuesday.

FOREIGN Currency ACCOUNTS SCHEME

BBA BID MAXIMUM RATES

R A T E S FOR PAYMENT OF

WITH INTEREST BY

VALUE date AUTHORIZED

DEALERS

U.S. Dollars VALUE 04 01 22

For 3 months

and over but

less than 6 months -0.0356% PA 0.7144% PA

For 6 months

and over but

less than 12 Months -0.0951% PA 0.8451% PA

For 12 months 0.3388% PA 1.2138% PA

For 2 Years 0.3388% PA 1.7138% PA

For 3 Years 0.3388% PA 1.9638% PA

For 4 years 0.3388% PA 2.2138% PA

For 5 years 0.3388% PA 2.3388% PA

POUND STERLING VALUE 04 01 22

For 3 months

and over but

less than 6 Months -0.0015% PA 0.7515% PA

For 6 months and

over but less than

12 months 0.2393% PA 0.9893% PA

For 12 Months 0.5824% PA 1.4574% PA

For 2 Years 0.5824% PA 1.9574% PA

For 3 Years 0.

5824% PA 2.2074% PA

For 4 years 0.5824% PA 2.4574% PA

For 5 years 0.5824% PA 2.5824% PA

EURO VALUE 04 01 22

For 3 months and

over but less than

6 months 0.3313% PA 1.0813% PA

For 6 months and

over but less than

12 months 0.3064% PA 1.0564% PA

For 12 Months 0.2356% PA 1.1106% PA

For 2 Years 0.2356% PA 1.6106% PA

For 3 Years 0.2356% PA 1.8606% PA

For 4 years 0.2356% PA 2.1106% PA

For 5 years 0.2356% PA 2.2356% PA

JAPANESE Yen VALUE 04 01 22

For 3 months and

over but less than

6 months 0.1733% PA 0.5767% PA

For 6 months and

over but less than

12 months 0.2057% PA 0.5443% PA

For 12 Months 0.2005% PA 0.6745% PA

For 2 Years 0.2005% PA 1.1745% PA

For 3 Years 0.2005% PA 1.4245% PA

For 4 Years 0.2005% PA 1.6745% PA

For 5 years 0.2005% PA 1.7995% PA