Foreign Currency Account Scheme 1st Sep, 2021

The Foreign Exchange Rates Committee

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Sep, 2021 ) :The Foreign Exchange Rates Committee

of Financial Market Association of Pakistan issued the following

Base Rate, here on Wednesday.

FOREIGN Currency ACCOUNTS SCHEME

BBA BID MAXIMUM RATES

R A T E S FOR PAYMENT OF

WITH INTEREST BY

VALUE date AUTHORIZED

DEALERS

U.S. Dollars VALUE 01-09-21

For 3 months

and over but

less than 6 months 0.1301% PA 0.6199% PA

For 6 months

and over but

less than 12 Months 0.0953% PA 0.6548% PA

For 12 months -0.0149% PA 0.8601% PA

For 2 Years -0.0149% PA 1.3601% PA

For 3 Years -0.0149% PA 1.6101% PA

For 4 years -0.0149% PA 1.8601% PA

For 5 years -0.0149% PA 1.9851% PA

POUND STERLING VALUE 01-09-21

For 3 months

and over but

less than 6 Months 0.1815% PA 0.5685% PA

For 6 months and

over but less than

12 months 0.1480% PA 0.6020% PA

For 12 Months 0.0246% PA 0.8504% PA

For 2 Years 0.0246% PA 1.

3504% PA

For 3 Years 0.0246% PA 1.6004% PA

For 4 years 0.0246% PA 1.8504% PA

For 5 years 0.0246% PA 1.9754% PA

EURO VALUE 01-09-21

For 3 months and

over but less than

6 months 0.3119% PA 1.0619% PA

For 6 months and

over but less than

12 months 0.2949% PA 1.0449% PA

For 12 Months 0.2480% PA 1.1230% PA

For 2 Years 0.2480% PA 1.6230% PA

For 3 Years 0.2480% PA 1.8730% PA

For 4 years 0.2480% PA 2.1230% PA

For 5 years 0.2480% PA 2.2480% PA

JAPANESE Yen VALUE 01-09-21

For 3 months and

over but less than

6 months -0.1512% PA 0.5988% PA

For 6 months and

over but less than

12 months -0.1695% PA 0.5805% PA

For 12 Months -0.1938% PA 0.6812% PA

For 2 Years -0.1938% PA 1.1812% PA

For 3 Years -0.1938% PA 1.4312% PA

For 4 Years -0.1938% PA 1.6812% PA

For 5 years -0.1938% PA 1.8062% PA