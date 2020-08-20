Foreign Currency Account Scheme 20 August 2020
The Foreign Exchange Rates Committee of Financial Market Association of Pakistan issued the following Base Rate, here on Thursda
FOREIGN Currency ACCOUNTS SCHEME
BBA BID MAXIMUM RATES
R A T E S FOR PAYMENT OF
WITH INTEREST BY
VALUE date AUTHORIZED
DEALERS
U.S. Dollars VALUE 20 08 20
For 3 months
and over but
less than 6 months 0.0030% PA 0.7530% PA
For 6 months
and over but
less than 12 Months 0.0653% PA 0.8153% PA
For 12 months 0.1971% PA 1.0721% PA
For 2 Years 0.1971% PA 1.5721% PA
For 3 Years 0.1971% PA 1.8221% PA
For 4 years 0.1971% PA 2.0721% PA
For 5 years 0.1971% PA 2.1971% PA
POUND STERLING VALUE 20-08 20
For 3 months
and over but
less than 6 Months -0.1753% PA 0.5748% PA
For 6 months and
over but less than
12 months -0.1255% PA 0.6245% PA
For 12 Months 0.0106% PA 0.8856% PA
For 2 Years 0.0106% PA 1.3856% PA
For 3 Years 0.
0106% PA 1.6356% PA
For 4 years 0.0106% PA 1.8856% PA
For 5 years 0.0106% PA 2.0106% PA
EURO VALUE 20 08 20
For 3 months and
over but less than
6 months 0.2631% PA 1.0131% PA
For 6 months and
over but less than
12 months 0.2203% PA 0.9703% PA
For 12 Months 0.1017% PA 0.9767% PA
For 2 Years 0.1017% PA 1.4767% PA
For 3 Years 0.1017% PA 1.7267% PA
For 4 years 0.1017% PA 1.9767% PA
For 5 years 0.1017% PA 2.1017% PA
JAPANESE Yen VALUE 20 08 20
For 3 months and
over but less than
6 months 0.1970% PA 0.5530% PA
For 6 months and
over but less than
12 months 0.2060% PA 0.5440% PA
For 12 Months 0.1445% PA 0.7305% PA
For 2 Years 0.1445% PA 1.2305% PA
For 3 Years 0.1445% PA 1.4805% PA
For 4 Years 0.1445% PA 1.7305% PA
For 5 years 0.1445% PA 1.8555% PA