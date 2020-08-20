Foreign Currency Account Scheme 20 august 2020

(@FahadShabbir)

The Foreign Exchange Rates Committee of Financial Market Association of Pakistan issued the following Base Rate, here on Thursda

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Aug, 2020 ) :The Foreign Exchange Rates Committee of Financial Market Association of Pakistan issued the following Base Rate, here on Thursday.

FOREIGN Currency ACCOUNTS SCHEME

BBA BID MAXIMUM RATES

R A T E S FOR PAYMENT OF

WITH INTEREST BY

VALUE date AUTHORIZED

DEALERS

U.S. Dollars VALUE 20 08 20

For 3 months

and over but

less than 6 months 0.0030% PA 0.7530% PA

For 6 months

and over but

less than 12 Months 0.0653% PA 0.8153% PA

For 12 months 0.1971% PA 1.0721% PA

For 2 Years 0.1971% PA 1.5721% PA

For 3 Years 0.1971% PA 1.8221% PA

For 4 years 0.1971% PA 2.0721% PA

For 5 years 0.1971% PA 2.1971% PA

POUND STERLING VALUE 20-08 20

For 3 months

and over but

less than 6 Months -0.1753% PA 0.5748% PA

For 6 months and

over but less than

12 months -0.1255% PA 0.6245% PA

For 12 Months 0.0106% PA 0.8856% PA

For 2 Years 0.0106% PA 1.3856% PA

For 3 Years 0.

0106% PA 1.6356% PA

For 4 years 0.0106% PA 1.8856% PA

For 5 years 0.0106% PA 2.0106% PA

EURO VALUE 20 08 20

For 3 months and

over but less than

6 months 0.2631% PA 1.0131% PA

For 6 months and

over but less than

12 months 0.2203% PA 0.9703% PA

For 12 Months 0.1017% PA 0.9767% PA

For 2 Years 0.1017% PA 1.4767% PA

For 3 Years 0.1017% PA 1.7267% PA

For 4 years 0.1017% PA 1.9767% PA

For 5 years 0.1017% PA 2.1017% PA

JAPANESE Yen VALUE 20 08 20

For 3 months and

over but less than

6 months 0.1970% PA 0.5530% PA

For 6 months and

over but less than

12 months 0.2060% PA 0.5440% PA

For 12 Months 0.1445% PA 0.7305% PA

For 2 Years 0.1445% PA 1.2305% PA

For 3 Years 0.1445% PA 1.4805% PA

For 4 Years 0.1445% PA 1.7305% PA

For 5 years 0.1445% PA 1.8555% PA