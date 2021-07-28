Foreign Currency Account Scheme 28th July, 2021

(@FahadShabbir)

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Jul, 2021 ) :The Foreign Exchange Rates Committee of Financial Market Association of Pakistan issued the following Base Rate, here on Wednesday.

FOREIGN Currency ACCOUNTS SCHEME

BBA BID MAXIMUM RATES

R A T E S FOR PAYMENT OF

WITH INTEREST BY

VALUE date AUTHORIZED

DEALERS

U.S. Dollars VALUE 28-07-21

For 3 months

and over but

less than 6 months 0.1184% PA 0.6316% PA

For 6 months

and over but

less than 12 Months 0.0928% PA 0.6573% PA

For 12 months -0.00114 PA 0.8636% PA

For 2 Years -0.00114 PA 1.3636% PA

For 3 Years -0.00114 PA 1.6136% PA

For 4 years -0.00114 PA 1.8636% PA

For 5 years -0.00114 PA 1.9886% PA

POUND STERLING VALUE 28-07-21

For 3 months

and over but

less than 6 Months 0.1764% PA 0.5736% PA

For 6 months and

over but less than

12 months 0.1636% PA 0.5864% PA

For 12 Months 0.0686% PA 0.8064% PA

For 2 Years 0.0686% PA 1.3064% PA

For 3 Years 0.

0686% PA 1.5564% PA

For 4 years 0.0686% PA 1.8064% PA

For 5 years 0.0686% PA 1.9314% PA

EURO VALUE 28-07-21

For 3 months and

over but less than

6 months 0.3089% PA 1.0589% PA

For 6 months and

over but less than

12 months 0.2736% PA 1.0236% PA

For 12 Months 0.2448% PA 1.1198% PA

For 2 Years 0.2448% PA 1.6198% PA

For 3 Years 0.2448% PA 1.8698% PA

For 4 years 0.2448% PA 2.1198% PA

For 5 years 0.2448% PA 2.2448% PA

JAPANESE Yen VALUE 28-07-21

For 3 months and

over but less than

6 months -0.1617% PA 0.5883% PA

For 6 months and

over but less than

12 months -0.1793% PA 0.5707% PA

For 12 Months -0.2052% PA 0.6698% PA

For 2 Years -0.2052% PA 1.1698% PA

For 3 Years -0.2052% PA 1.4198% PA

For 4 Years -0.2052% PA 1.6698% PA

For 5 years -0.2052% PA 1.7948% PA