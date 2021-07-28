Foreign Currency Account Scheme 28th July, 2021
KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Jul, 2021 ) :The Foreign Exchange Rates Committee of Financial Market Association of Pakistan issued the following Base Rate, here on Wednesday.
FOREIGN Currency ACCOUNTS SCHEME
BBA BID MAXIMUM RATES
R A T E S FOR PAYMENT OF
WITH INTEREST BY
VALUE date AUTHORIZED
DEALERS
U.S. Dollars VALUE 28-07-21
For 3 months
and over but
less than 6 months 0.1184% PA 0.6316% PA
For 6 months
and over but
less than 12 Months 0.0928% PA 0.6573% PA
For 12 months -0.00114 PA 0.8636% PA
For 2 Years -0.00114 PA 1.3636% PA
For 3 Years -0.00114 PA 1.6136% PA
For 4 years -0.00114 PA 1.8636% PA
For 5 years -0.00114 PA 1.9886% PA
POUND STERLING VALUE 28-07-21
For 3 months
and over but
less than 6 Months 0.1764% PA 0.5736% PA
For 6 months and
over but less than
12 months 0.1636% PA 0.5864% PA
For 12 Months 0.0686% PA 0.8064% PA
For 2 Years 0.0686% PA 1.3064% PA
For 3 Years 0.
0686% PA 1.5564% PA
For 4 years 0.0686% PA 1.8064% PA
For 5 years 0.0686% PA 1.9314% PA
EURO VALUE 28-07-21
For 3 months and
over but less than
6 months 0.3089% PA 1.0589% PA
For 6 months and
over but less than
12 months 0.2736% PA 1.0236% PA
For 12 Months 0.2448% PA 1.1198% PA
For 2 Years 0.2448% PA 1.6198% PA
For 3 Years 0.2448% PA 1.8698% PA
For 4 years 0.2448% PA 2.1198% PA
For 5 years 0.2448% PA 2.2448% PA
JAPANESE Yen VALUE 28-07-21
For 3 months and
over but less than
6 months -0.1617% PA 0.5883% PA
For 6 months and
over but less than
12 months -0.1793% PA 0.5707% PA
For 12 Months -0.2052% PA 0.6698% PA
For 2 Years -0.2052% PA 1.1698% PA
For 3 Years -0.2052% PA 1.4198% PA
For 4 Years -0.2052% PA 1.6698% PA
For 5 years -0.2052% PA 1.7948% PA