KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Jun, 2019 ) :Foreign Exchange Rates Committee of Financial Market Association of Pakistan issued the following Base Rate, here on Thursday.

FOREIGN Currency ACCOUNTS SCHEME

BBA BID MAXIMUM RATES

R A T E S FOR PAYMENT OF

WITH INTEREST BY

VALUE date AUTHORIZED

DEALERS

U.S. Dollars VALUE 13-06-19

For 3 months

and over but

less than 6 months 2.1995% PA 2.9495% PA

For 6 months

and over but

less than 12 Months 2.1020% PA 2.8520% PA

For 12 months 2.0933% PA 2.9683% PA

For 2 Years 2.0933% PA 3.4683% PA

For 3 Years 2.0933% PA 3.7183% PA

For 4 years 2.0933% PA 3.9683% PA

For 5 years 2.0933% PA 4.0933% PA

POUND STERLING VALUE 13-06-19

For 3 months

and over but

less than 6 Months 0.5380% PA 1.2880% PA

For 6 months and

over but less than

12 months 0.6200% PA 1.3700% PA

For 12 Months 0.7365% PA 1.6115% PA

For 2 Years 0.7365% PA 2.1115% PA

For 3 Years 0.

7365% PA 2.3615% PA

For 4 years 0.7365% PA 2.6115% PA

For 5 years 0.7365% PA 2.7365% PA

EURO VALUE 13-06-19

For 3 months and

over but less than

6 months 0.1141% PA 0.8641% PA

For 6 months and

over but less than

12 months 0.0756% PA 0.8256% PA

For 12 Months -0.0180% PA 0.8570% PA

For 2 Years -0.0180% PA 1.3570% PA

For 3 Years -0.0180% PA 1.6070% PA

For 4 years -0.0180% PA 1.8570% PA

For 5 years -0.0180% PA 1.9820% PA

JAPANESE Yen VALUE 13-06-19

For 3 months and

over but less than

6 months -0.1832% PA 0.5668% PA

For 6 months and

over but less than

12 months -0.2465% PA 0.5035% PA

For 12 Months -0.1812% PA 0.6938% PA

For 2 Years -0.1812% PA 1.1938% PA

For 3 Years -0.1812% PA 1.4438% PA

For 4 Years -0.1812% PA 1.6938% PA

For 5 years -0.1812% PA 1.8188% PA