Foreign Currency Account Scheme
Muhammad Irfan 14 hours ago Thu 13th June 2019 | 11:00 AM
KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Jun, 2019 ) :Foreign Exchange Rates Committee of Financial Market Association of Pakistan issued the following Base Rate, here on Thursday.
FOREIGN Currency ACCOUNTS SCHEME
BBA BID MAXIMUM RATES
R A T E S FOR PAYMENT OF
WITH INTEREST BY
VALUE date AUTHORIZED
DEALERS
U.S. Dollars VALUE 13-06-19
For 3 months
and over but
less than 6 months 2.1995% PA 2.9495% PA
For 6 months
and over but
less than 12 Months 2.1020% PA 2.8520% PA
For 12 months 2.0933% PA 2.9683% PA
For 2 Years 2.0933% PA 3.4683% PA
For 3 Years 2.0933% PA 3.7183% PA
For 4 years 2.0933% PA 3.9683% PA
For 5 years 2.0933% PA 4.0933% PA
POUND STERLING VALUE 13-06-19
For 3 months
and over but
less than 6 Months 0.5380% PA 1.2880% PA
For 6 months and
over but less than
12 months 0.6200% PA 1.3700% PA
For 12 Months 0.7365% PA 1.6115% PA
For 2 Years 0.7365% PA 2.1115% PA
For 3 Years 0.
7365% PA 2.3615% PA
For 4 years 0.7365% PA 2.6115% PA
For 5 years 0.7365% PA 2.7365% PA
EURO VALUE 13-06-19
For 3 months and
over but less than
6 months 0.1141% PA 0.8641% PA
For 6 months and
over but less than
12 months 0.0756% PA 0.8256% PA
For 12 Months -0.0180% PA 0.8570% PA
For 2 Years -0.0180% PA 1.3570% PA
For 3 Years -0.0180% PA 1.6070% PA
For 4 years -0.0180% PA 1.8570% PA
For 5 years -0.0180% PA 1.9820% PA
JAPANESE Yen VALUE 13-06-19
For 3 months and
over but less than
6 months -0.1832% PA 0.5668% PA
For 6 months and
over but less than
12 months -0.2465% PA 0.5035% PA
For 12 Months -0.1812% PA 0.6938% PA
For 2 Years -0.1812% PA 1.1938% PA
For 3 Years -0.1812% PA 1.4438% PA
For 4 Years -0.1812% PA 1.6938% PA
For 5 years -0.1812% PA 1.8188% PA