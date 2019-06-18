Foreign Currency Account Scheme
Faizan Hashmi 1 minute ago Tue 18th June 2019 | 11:00 AM
KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Jun, 2019 ) :The Foreign Exchange Rates Committee
of Financial Market Association of Pakistan issued the following
Base Rate, here on Tuesday.
FOREIGN Currency ACCOUNTS SCHEME
BBA BID MAXIMUM RATES
R A T E S FOR PAYMENT OF
WITH INTEREST BY
VALUE date AUTHORIZED
DEALERS
U.S. Dollars VALUE 18-06-19
For 3 months
and over but
less than 6 months 2.1520% PA 2.9020% PA
For 6 months
and over but
less than 12 Months 2.0274% PA 2.7774% PA
For 12 months 1.9965% PA 2.8715% PA
For 2 Years 1.9965% PA 3.3715% PA
For 3 Years 1.9965% PA 3.6215% PA
For 4 years 1.9965% PA 3.8715% PA
For 5 years 1.9965% PA 3.9965% PA
POUND STERLING VALUE 18-06-19
For 3 months
and over but
less than 6 Months 0.5375% PA 1.2875% PA
For 6 months and
over but less than
12 months 0.6214% PA 1.3714% PA
For 12 Months 0.7338% PA 1.6088% PA
For 2 Years 0.7338% PA 2.1088% PA
For 3 Years 0.
7338% PA 2.3588% PA
For 4 years 0.7338% PA 2.6088% PA
For 5 years 0.7338% PA 2.7338% PA
EURO VALUE 18-06-19
For 3 months and
over but less than
6 months 0.1089% PA 0.8589% PA
For 6 months and
over but less than
12 months 0.0911% PA 0.8411% PA
For 12 Months 0.0049% PA 0.8799% PA
For 2 Years 0.0049% PA 1.3799% PA
For 3 Years 0.0049% PA 1.6299% PA
For 4 years 0.0049% PA 1.8799% PA
For 5 years 0.0049% PA 2.0049% PA
JAPANESE Yen VALUE 18-06-19
For 3 months and
over but less than
6 months -0.1822% PA 0.5678% PA
For 6 months and
over but less than
12 months -0.2443% PA 0.5057% PA
For 12 Months -0.1868% PA 0.6882% PA
For 2 Years -0.1868% PA 1.1882% PA
For 3 Years -0.1868% PA 1.4382% PA
For 4 Years -0.1868% PA 1.6882% PA
For 5 years -0.1868% PA 1.8132% PA