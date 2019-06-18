KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Jun, 2019 ) :The Foreign Exchange Rates Committee

of Financial Market Association of Pakistan issued the following

Base Rate, here on Tuesday.

FOREIGN Currency ACCOUNTS SCHEME

BBA BID MAXIMUM RATES

R A T E S FOR PAYMENT OF

WITH INTEREST BY

VALUE date AUTHORIZED

DEALERS

U.S. Dollars VALUE 18-06-19

For 3 months

and over but

less than 6 months 2.1520% PA 2.9020% PA

For 6 months

and over but

less than 12 Months 2.0274% PA 2.7774% PA

For 12 months 1.9965% PA 2.8715% PA

For 2 Years 1.9965% PA 3.3715% PA

For 3 Years 1.9965% PA 3.6215% PA

For 4 years 1.9965% PA 3.8715% PA

For 5 years 1.9965% PA 3.9965% PA

POUND STERLING VALUE 18-06-19

For 3 months

and over but

less than 6 Months 0.5375% PA 1.2875% PA

For 6 months and

over but less than

12 months 0.6214% PA 1.3714% PA

For 12 Months 0.7338% PA 1.6088% PA

For 2 Years 0.7338% PA 2.1088% PA

For 3 Years 0.

7338% PA 2.3588% PA

For 4 years 0.7338% PA 2.6088% PA

For 5 years 0.7338% PA 2.7338% PA

EURO VALUE 18-06-19

For 3 months and

over but less than

6 months 0.1089% PA 0.8589% PA

For 6 months and

over but less than

12 months 0.0911% PA 0.8411% PA

For 12 Months 0.0049% PA 0.8799% PA

For 2 Years 0.0049% PA 1.3799% PA

For 3 Years 0.0049% PA 1.6299% PA

For 4 years 0.0049% PA 1.8799% PA

For 5 years 0.0049% PA 2.0049% PA

JAPANESE Yen VALUE 18-06-19

For 3 months and

over but less than

6 months -0.1822% PA 0.5678% PA

For 6 months and

over but less than

12 months -0.2443% PA 0.5057% PA

For 12 Months -0.1868% PA 0.6882% PA

For 2 Years -0.1868% PA 1.1882% PA

For 3 Years -0.1868% PA 1.4382% PA

For 4 Years -0.1868% PA 1.6882% PA

For 5 years -0.1868% PA 1.8132% PA