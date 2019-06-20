(@FahadShabbir)

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Jun, 2019 ) :The Foreign Exchange Rates Committee of Financial Market Association of Pakistan issued the following Base Rate, here on Thursday.

FOREIGN Currency ACCOUNTS SCHEME

BBA BID MAXIMUM RATES

R A T E S FOR PAYMENT OF

WITH INTEREST BY

VALUE date AUTHORIZED

DEALERS

U.S. Dollars VALUE 20-06-19

For 3 months

and over but

less than 6 months 2.1366% PA 2.8866% PA

For 6 months

and over but

less than 12 Months 2.0480% PA 2.7980% PA

For 12 months 2.0144% PA 2.8894% PA

For 2 Years 2.0144% PA 3.3894% PA

For 3 Years 2.0144% PA 3.6394% PA

For 4 years 2.0144% PA 3.8894% PA

For 5 years 2.0144% PA 4.0144% PA

POUND STERLING VALUE 20-06-19

For 3 months

and over but

less than 6 Months 0.5314% PA 1.2814% PA

For 6 months and

over but less than

12 months 0.6160% PA 1.3660% PA

For 12 Months 0.7233% PA 1.5983% PA

For 2 Years 0.7233% PA 2.0984% PA

For 3 Years 0.

7233% PA 2.3483% PA

For 4 years 0.7233% PA 2.5983% PA

For 5 years 0.7233% PA 2.7233% PA

EURO VALUE 20-06-19

For 3 months and

over but less than

6 months 0.1231% PA 0.8731% PA

For 6 months and

over but less than

12 months 0.1207% PA 0.8707% PA

For 12 Months 0.0301% PA 0.9051% PA

For 2 Years 0.0301% PA 1.4051% PA

For 3 Years 0.0301% PA 1.6551% PA

For 4 years 0.0301% PA 1.9051% PA

For 5 years 0.0301% PA 2.0301% PA

JAPANESE Yen VALUE 20-06-19

For 3 months and

over but less than

6 months -0.1828% PA 0.5672% PA

For 6 months and

over but less than

12 months -0.2442% PA 0.5058% PA

For 12 Months -0.1863% PA 0.6887% PA

For 2 Years -0.1863% PA 1.1887% PA

For 3 Years -0.1863% PA 1.4387% PA

For 4 Years -0.1863% PA 1.6887% PA

For 5 years -0.1863% PA 1.8137% PA