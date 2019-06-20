Foreign Currency Account Scheme
KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Jun, 2019 ) :The Foreign Exchange Rates Committee of Financial Market Association of Pakistan issued the following Base Rate, here on Thursday.
FOREIGN Currency ACCOUNTS SCHEME
BBA BID MAXIMUM RATES
R A T E S FOR PAYMENT OF
WITH INTEREST BY
VALUE date AUTHORIZED
DEALERS
U.S. Dollars VALUE 20-06-19
For 3 months
and over but
less than 6 months 2.1366% PA 2.8866% PA
For 6 months
and over but
less than 12 Months 2.0480% PA 2.7980% PA
For 12 months 2.0144% PA 2.8894% PA
For 2 Years 2.0144% PA 3.3894% PA
For 3 Years 2.0144% PA 3.6394% PA
For 4 years 2.0144% PA 3.8894% PA
For 5 years 2.0144% PA 4.0144% PA
POUND STERLING VALUE 20-06-19
For 3 months
and over but
less than 6 Months 0.5314% PA 1.2814% PA
For 6 months and
over but less than
12 months 0.6160% PA 1.3660% PA
For 12 Months 0.7233% PA 1.5983% PA
For 2 Years 0.7233% PA 2.0984% PA
For 3 Years 0.
7233% PA 2.3483% PA
For 4 years 0.7233% PA 2.5983% PA
For 5 years 0.7233% PA 2.7233% PA
EURO VALUE 20-06-19
For 3 months and
over but less than
6 months 0.1231% PA 0.8731% PA
For 6 months and
over but less than
12 months 0.1207% PA 0.8707% PA
For 12 Months 0.0301% PA 0.9051% PA
For 2 Years 0.0301% PA 1.4051% PA
For 3 Years 0.0301% PA 1.6551% PA
For 4 years 0.0301% PA 1.9051% PA
For 5 years 0.0301% PA 2.0301% PA
JAPANESE Yen VALUE 20-06-19
For 3 months and
over but less than
6 months -0.1828% PA 0.5672% PA
For 6 months and
over but less than
12 months -0.2442% PA 0.5058% PA
For 12 Months -0.1863% PA 0.6887% PA
For 2 Years -0.1863% PA 1.1887% PA
For 3 Years -0.1863% PA 1.4387% PA
For 4 Years -0.1863% PA 1.6887% PA
For 5 years -0.1863% PA 1.8137% PA