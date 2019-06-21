KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Jun, 2019 ) :The Foreign Exchange Rates Committee

of Financial Market Association of Pakistan issued the following

Base Rate, here on Friday.

FOREIGN Currency ACCOUNTS SCHEME

BBA BID MAXIMUM RATES

R A T E S FOR PAYMENT OF

WITH INTEREST BY

VALUE date AUTHORIZED

DEALERS

U.S. Dollars VALUE 21-06-19

For 3 months

and over but

less than 6 months 2.1361% PA 2.8861% PA

For 6 months

and over but

less than 12 Months 2.0500% PA 2.8000% PA

For 12 months 2.0478% PA 2.9228% PA

For 2 Years 2.0478% PA 3.4228% PA

For 3 Years 2.0478% PA 3.6728% PA

For 4 years 2.0478% PA 3.9228% PA

For 5 years 2.0478% PA 4.0478% PA

POUND STERLING VALUE 21-06-19

For 3 months

and over but

less than 6 Months 0.5315% PA 1.2815% PA

For 6 months and

over but less than

12 months 0.6175% PA 1.3675% PA

For 12 Months 0.7364% PA 1.6114% PA

For 2 Years 0.7364% PA 2.1114% PA

For 3 Years 0.

7364% PA 2.3614% PA

For 4 years 0.7364% PA 2.6114% PA

For 5 years 0.7364% PA 2.7364% PA

EURO VALUE 21-06-19

For 3 months and

over but less than

6 months 0.1254% PA 0.8754% PA

For 6 months and

over but less than

12 months 0.1234% PA 0.8734% PA

For 12 Months 0.0339% PA 0.9089% PA

For 2 Years 0.0339% PA 1.4089% PA

For 3 Years 0.0339% PA 1.6589% PA

For 4 years 0.0339% PA 1.9089% PA

For 5 years 0.0339% PA 2.0339% PA

JAPANESE Yen VALUE 21-06-19

For 3 months and

over but less than

6 months -0.1798% PA 0.5702% PA

For 6 months and

over but less than

12 months -0.2398% PA 0.5102% PA

For 12 Months -0.1967% PA 0.6783% PA

For 2 Years -0.1967% PA 1.1783% PA

For 3 Years -0.1967% PA 1.4283% PA

For 4 Years -0.1967% PA 1.6783% PA

For 5 years -0.1967% PA 1.8033% PA