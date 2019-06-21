Foreign Currency Account Scheme
Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Fri 21st June 2019 | 10:50 AM
KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Jun, 2019 ) :The Foreign Exchange Rates Committee
of Financial Market Association of Pakistan issued the following
Base Rate, here on Friday.
FOREIGN Currency ACCOUNTS SCHEME
BBA BID MAXIMUM RATES
R A T E S FOR PAYMENT OF
WITH INTEREST BY
VALUE date AUTHORIZED
DEALERS
U.S. Dollars VALUE 21-06-19
For 3 months
and over but
less than 6 months 2.1361% PA 2.8861% PA
For 6 months
and over but
less than 12 Months 2.0500% PA 2.8000% PA
For 12 months 2.0478% PA 2.9228% PA
For 2 Years 2.0478% PA 3.4228% PA
For 3 Years 2.0478% PA 3.6728% PA
For 4 years 2.0478% PA 3.9228% PA
For 5 years 2.0478% PA 4.0478% PA
POUND STERLING VALUE 21-06-19
For 3 months
and over but
less than 6 Months 0.5315% PA 1.2815% PA
For 6 months and
over but less than
12 months 0.6175% PA 1.3675% PA
For 12 Months 0.7364% PA 1.6114% PA
For 2 Years 0.7364% PA 2.1114% PA
For 3 Years 0.
7364% PA 2.3614% PA
For 4 years 0.7364% PA 2.6114% PA
For 5 years 0.7364% PA 2.7364% PA
EURO VALUE 21-06-19
For 3 months and
over but less than
6 months 0.1254% PA 0.8754% PA
For 6 months and
over but less than
12 months 0.1234% PA 0.8734% PA
For 12 Months 0.0339% PA 0.9089% PA
For 2 Years 0.0339% PA 1.4089% PA
For 3 Years 0.0339% PA 1.6589% PA
For 4 years 0.0339% PA 1.9089% PA
For 5 years 0.0339% PA 2.0339% PA
JAPANESE Yen VALUE 21-06-19
For 3 months and
over but less than
6 months -0.1798% PA 0.5702% PA
For 6 months and
over but less than
12 months -0.2398% PA 0.5102% PA
For 12 Months -0.1967% PA 0.6783% PA
For 2 Years -0.1967% PA 1.1783% PA
For 3 Years -0.1967% PA 1.4283% PA
For 4 Years -0.1967% PA 1.6783% PA
For 5 years -0.1967% PA 1.8033% PA